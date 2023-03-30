Meditative sounds to be played at Leicester museums

The units are being installed at Abbey Pumping Station, pictured, and Leicester Museum and Art Gallery

Visitors to two Leicester museums can experience a new immersive sound experience.

Newly-installed sensory units at Abbey Pumping Station and Leicester Museum and Art Gallery give people a chance to tune into an array of soundscapes, including birdsong and relaxing sounds.

The sensory units, which are funded by the Arts Council England, are free for all museum visitors to use.

The council said it was a space where people could pause for thought.

At Abbey Pumping Station, a solar-powered installation in the Forget Me Knot dementia-friendly sensory garden provides a choice of birdsong or sounds evoking the site's industrial past.

Leicester Museum and Art Gallery's mobile installation encourages listeners to relax and immerse themselves in the venue's collections.

Leicester City Council's head of arts and museums, Joanna Jones, said: "Museums can be places of reflection, relaxation and inspiration for many people, and these sound posts are designed to immerse visitors in a sensory sound experience to inspire interest in the collections and generally to help improve wellbeing.

"In each case, it's about creating a space where people can pause for thought and enjoy the meditative soundtracks on offer."

