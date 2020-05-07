Mediolanum Farmaceutici Acquires the French Company ElsaLys Biotech to Develop Next Generation Immuno-oncology Therapies

MILAN , May 7, 2020 /CNW/ -- Mediolanum Farmaceutici Spa, a leading Italian pharmaceutical Group operating on the international scene, focused on research, development, production and distribution of innovative and original medicines to improve patients' health and quality of life, announced that it has acquired the French company ElsaLys Biotech.

Mediolanum Farmaceutici Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mediolanum Farmaceutici S.p.A.)

ElsaLys Biotech is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company that designs and develops a new generation of therapeutic antibodies that target tumours and their immune and vascular microenvironment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

By modulating the action of immune cells (immunomodulator antibodies) or by blocking the mechanisms that promote tumour growth (targeted antibodies), ElsaLys Biotech intends to offer novel treatment solutions to patients, with a particular focus on whom the current therapies are less or no longer beneficial. The Company relies on a strong academic network of international standing, and an R&D platform that covers the clinical development and the commercialization of immune-based therapies.

Thanks to this acquisition, Mediolanum Farmaceutici will further consolidate its presence on the international markets, directly or through partnerships.

"In addition to its proven expertise in the Cardiovascular area, Mediolanum Farmaceutici is renowned for its broad portfolio in Oncology, providing clinicians and patients with innovative high-quality therapeutic solutions to transform the lives of people affected by cancer," stated Alessandro Del Bono , CEO of Mediolanum Farmaceutici Group. "The acquisition of ElsaLys Biotech's pipeline represents a significant step forward in our international expansion, while increasing the Group's R&D capabilities."

"The acquisition of ElsaLys Biotech by Mediolanum Farmaceutici Group is a great opportunity for our company," added Christine Guillen , CEO and co-founder of ElsaLys Biotech. "We are proud to join the Mediolanum family who has a huge experience in the marketing of pharmaceuticals and a well-known innovation strategy."

Story continues

ElsaLys Biotech has three R&D proprietary development programs, including Inolimomab (LEUKOTAC®), an immunotherapy monoclonal antibody that targets the interleukin-2 receptor (IL-2), a chemical molecule named cytokine that contributes to the development and proliferation of some white blood cells including T-cells responsible for steroid-refractory acute Graft-versus-Host Disease (aGvHD), a rare life-threatening disease that can occur after allogeneic stem cell transplantation.

Furthermore, ElsaLys Biotech is currently developing anti-CD160 antibody variants to achieve several therapeutic goals, both as monotherapy and in combination with existing treatments.

ELB011 is an anti-CD160 antibody that via its dual anti-angiogenic and anti-inflammatory properties will bring a novel option to treat vascular eye diseases, in particular Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

ELB021 is an anti-CD160 antibody (endowed with both anti-angiogenic and immuno-modulator properties) aimed at blocking newly formed blood vessels and reactivating anti-tumour immune response, through an alternative and complementary pathway to anti-PD1 (immune checkpoint inhibitor widely used in the clinic).

Mediolanum Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Mediolanum Farmaceutici is an Italian pharmaceutical Group founded in Milan , in 1972. Over the years, the Company strengthened its presence in Italy and expanded into international pharmaceutical markets. Research and development of original and innovative products has always been an integral and founding part of the Group's activities. Since 1972, the Company developed four products and over 700 patents for more than 40 nations. The Group can claim a dynamic and trustworthy image, and strongly believes in the Social Responsibility culture in order to grant a service to the community.

For further information: www.mediolanum-farma.it

Logo - http://globalfinance.zenfs.com/en_us/Finance/US_AFTP_CNWGROUP_CCM_LIVE/Mediolanum_Farmaceutici_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediolanum-farmaceutici-acquires-the-french-company-elsalys-biotech-to-develop-next-generation-immuno-oncology-therapies-301053172.html

SOURCE Mediolanum Farmaceutici S.p.A.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/07/c2065.html