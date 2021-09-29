Mediobanca's top investor Del Vecchio seeks more clout

Elisa Anzolin and Valentina Za
·3 min read
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Mediobanca headquarters is seen in Milan

By Elisa Anzolin and Valentina Za

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediobanca's top investor Leonardo Del Vecchio has proposed changing the Italian merchant bank's by-laws to give more power to its board and shareholders over executives, but said he was not pushing for management or board changes.

Two years ago, Italian eyewear billionaire Del Vecchio rocked Italy's financial establishment by emerging as the biggest investor in Mediobanca, the Milanese bank that used to pull the strings of Italy Inc.

Del Vecchio, 86, one of Italy's richest men, has been steadily increasing his Mediobanca holding after gaining a green light from the European Central Bank. He now owns 18.9%, a stake currently worth 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion), through his holding company Delfin.

Delfin said it had no plans to push to replace Mediobanca's current board or management.

The proposed governance changes aim to ensure Mediobanca's managers and directors pursue "the creation of value for all shareholders ... and ultimately leave the right to directors and shareholders ... to decide who should run the bank."

Mediobanca acknowledged the proposal in a note and said it would a hold board meeting in the coming days.

Delfin said it wanted Mediobanca to ditch a requirement in its by-laws stating that two or three directors - depending on the size of the board - must be executives who have held that role for at least three years.

Delfin also said it wanted the board to have more independent directors picked from at least two slates of nominees submitted by minority investors.

"We expect the market to favour the first proposal ... but the second proposal could have a less market-friendly outcome," Citi analyst Azzura Guelfi said, noting the influence of other minority investors could be limited if Delfin proposes one of the slates.

Del Vecchio has no representatives on Mediobanca's board, which expires when the bank approves results to June 30, 2023.

After initially criticising the strategy of boss Alberto Nagel when he started buying Mediobanca shares, Del Vecchio has praised Nagel's latest business plan presented in November 2019.

In the past, Del Vecchio and Nagel have locked horns over a project for a Milanese hospital. They also have diverging views over Generali, Italy's biggest insurer.

Mediobanca, the single largest investor in Generali, is pushing to reappoint current CEO Philippe Donnet. Generali's board endorsed that move on Monday.

Del Vecchio, the third-largest shareholder in Generali, is part of an investor pact pushing for a change of CEO and strategy.

Earlier on Tuesday, Italy's Benetton family, like Del Vecchio an investor in both Mediobanca and Generali, said it wanted to keep a neutral stance in relation to all of its investments.

By 0753 GMT shares in Mediobanca were up 1.3%, outperforming Milan's blue-chip index.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Valentina Za; Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Valentina Za; Editing by David Gregorio and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manny Pacquiao announces his retirement from boxing

    Pacquiao, 42, will retire as the boxing's only eight-division champion. He'll presumably shift his focus to politics in the Philippines, where he is running for president.

  • Jalen Smereck 'will not play another game' until Deniskin is punished for racist taunt

    One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.

  • Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood remains unvaccinated, still weighing decision

    The Devils could be without their star netminder whenever they play in Canada as Blackwood remains New Jersey's lone unvaccinated player.

  • Report: NHL investigating Evander Kane over possible COVID protocol violation

    Evander Kane continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

  • Jon Jones allegedly pulled woman's hair, headbutted car and challenged cops to fight during arrest

    Jon Jones was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a police vehicle.

  • Scottie Barnes: Boucher, Anunoby are tough to guard

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses his early impressions of camp, where he’s most comfortable on the floor and expectations for this season.

  • 4 Blue Jays X-Factors for make-or-break series vs. Yankees

    The most important Blue Jays regular-season series in years could feature an unlikely hero or two.

  • Ben Simmons reportedly doesn't want to play with Joel Embiid anymore

    Ben Simmons believes he and Joel Embiid have incompatible styles of play.

  • Simone Biles reflects on Olympics ordeal: 'I should have quit way before Tokyo'

    Biles opened up about how the last seven years of her life ended up impacting her time in Tokyo.

  • Guardiola becomes winningest coach in Manchester City history

    When Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 25, it marked Pep Guardiola's 221st win as manager, placing him atop the Sky Blues' history books.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 4 preview, schedule, live streams

    The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL streams for week of Sept. 27

    The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.

  • If Andrew Wiggins is fighting for beliefs by refusing vaccine, it's fair for media to ask about it

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. This past weekend, information trickled out of San Francisco about Andrew Wiggins, the Canadian national team star, and a key piece of the Golden State Warriors' plans to rebound from a lacklustre season. We learned Wiggins, who is scheduled to enter his second full season with the Warriors, was restricted to solo workouts because local COVID-19 protocols

  • Brady chases all-time yards passing record in reunion game

    Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them. It couldn't come in a more appropriate location. With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards that stand as the most ever in the regular season. Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most

  • End of an era: Manny Pacquiao finally says goodbye to boxing

    It was unquestionably the right call, because boxing isn’t kind to those who overstay their welcome.

  • Buehler earns career-high 15th win, Dodgers beat Padres 2-1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers need to win the week to catch NL West-leading San Francisco, and even that might not be enough. The defending World Series champions opened their final homestand of the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Giants beat Arizona 6-4, leaving the Dodgers two games back with five to play. Los Angeles needs to win out and hope the Giants lose three in order to claim a ninth straight NL West crown. “We got to take c

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight

    A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the pri

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays in potential last start

    A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the

  • Astros walk twice with bases loaded in 9th, beat Rays 4-3

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros walked off to end a wild ninth-inning rally against the Tampa Bay Rays, moving closer to securing a postseason berth. The party will have to wait one more day at least, with the Seattle Mariners stubbornly sticking around. Rays reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the Astros to a 4-3 win that snapped a four-game skid. Houston turned its attention to Seattle, which finished off a 4-2 win over Oaklan

  • Giants earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco's four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. The NL West-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game division lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles (101-56) has won the last eight West crowns. San Francisco matched the 1993, 1962 and 1912 clubs for third-most wins in team histor