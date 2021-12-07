Medina Spirit’s death gives public one more reason to condemn horse racing

Random notes:

▪ Medina Spirit’s death is the last thing horse racing needs. The first-place finisher in this year’s Kentucky Derby apparently suffered a heart attack after a workout at Santa Anita Park on Monday morning. That’s not what the public will believe, however. Given the colt’s positive drug test after his Derby victory and the continuing controversy regarding Bob Baffert, expect more calls to end the sport.

Examples: “Medina Spirit’s shocking death is yet another reason we should end horse racing,” said the New York Post. “Horse racing should be put out of its misery,” according to Deadspin.

Leah Allessandroni, a bloodstock manager, tweeted Monday. “The Today Show posted an article on Medina Spirit & within 30 minutes had 161 comments. I read them all. 160 are anti-racing. 1 was pro. That’s just a tiny snapshot, the same responses are happening all over social media. TB industry needs to decide if it wants to live or die.”

▪ Departing UK linebackers coach Jon Sumrall, named Troy’s head football coach, on what he learned from Mark Stoops: “I think Coach Stoops really understands how to evaluate the most important critical factors to building a great program and emphasizing those,” Sumrall said. “He’s very detailed, very thorough. He has a great relationship with our players. As a head coach, he’s so engaged to the pulse of our team. The guys on the roster at Kentucky understand how much he cares about them.”

▪ Sumrall will coach with UK in the Citrus Bowl. His replacement will be an important Stoops hire. Sumrall was/is an effective recruiter who helped the current staff establish inroads in the South.

▪ Happy retirement to Georgetown football coach Bill Cronin. In 25 years, Cronin led the Tigers to two NAIA titles and two runner-up finishes. He’s in the NAIA Hall of Fame for a reason.

▪ Alabama Coach Nick Saban drew up a masterpiece for the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia in the SEC championship game. Patriots Coach Bill Belichick drew up a masterpiece for New England’s 14-10 win over host Buffalo while throwing three passes on Monday night. Little doubt both are the best in the business.

Medina Spirit died Monday after a morning workout at Santa Anita. The Kentucky Derby winner’s passing renewed calls for Thoroughbred racing to be discontinued.

▪ Cincinnati can give Alabama a game in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Saban knew Georgia. He employed Georgia head coach Kirby Smart as his defensive coordinator for the Tide. Cincinnati is something new. And UC didn’t just get good this year. Luke Fickell’s team gave Georgia everything it wanted in last season’s Peach Bowl.

▪ Latest NFL Draft rankings by ESPN’s Todd McShay: UK offensive tackle Darian Kinnard is at No. 60. Defensive lineman Josh Paschal is at No. 127, defensive lineman Marquan McCall at No. 144 and safety Yusuf Corker at 251. Most scouts believe Kinnard will play guard in the NFL.

▪ Nate Oats has no fear. The Alabama basketball coach took the Crimson Tide to Seattle and knocked off No. 3 Gonzaga 91-82 last Friday. Now ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25, Bama plays host to No. 14 Houston on Saturday. It plays at Memphis on Tuesday.

▪ Louisville football should keep Scott Satterfield. Yes, his Cards are 0-2 against Kentucky by a 92-33 combined count. But there is a lot of young skill position talent on the Louisville roster. He needs linemen. Lots of linemen.

▪ Coaching has gone off the rails. Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon stepped down last week. His team was 5-3. Its schedule had 23 games remaining. It had yet to play a Big Ten game. Turgeon’s teams had been to five of the last six NCAA Tournaments. Yet the constant criticism from Terps fans grew to be too much.

▪ Ask Manny Diaz if college athletics has gone full cutthroat. Miami basically hired Oregon Coach Mario Cristobal while Diaz was on the road recruiting — for Miami. “I am disappointed in the university’s decision and the manner in which this played out over the last few weeks,” wrote Diaz in his farewell letter. Something to remember when colleges talk about “integrity.”

