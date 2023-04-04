Medigene AG Presents Systematic and Sequential, End-To-End Platform Approach to Optimize TCR-T Therapy Development

Medigene AG

Martinsried/Munich, April 04, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard) is an early-stage immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors. Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, Medigene‘s Chief Scientific Officer, has been invited to present at the 4th TCR-based Therapies for Solid Tumors Summit in Boston on April 04, 2023. The title of her presentation will be “Case Study Spotlight: Introducing Innovations at Each Step of TCR Therapy Development”.



Professor Schendel will present Medigene’s end-to-end platform, which consists of multiple, combinable proprietary tools for development optimization and product enhancement that aim to deliver differentiated best-in-class T cell receptors, as the foundation for optimal T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies to treat solid tumors.

“Our deep understanding of the human body’s natural mechanisms of T cell recognition and function, that have evolved over millions of years, provide the optimal starting point for our potential modifications improving anti-tumor activity in the safest possible manner. We then apply a rigorous, systematic approach to enhance our TCRs and eventual TCR-T therapies through multiple sequential stages of the discovery and development process. We set ourselves a high bar for these potential improvements, which ultimately gives us the confidence to develop best-in-class TCR-T therapies to treat patients with solid cancer,” says Dolores Schendel, Chief Scientific Officer of Medigene. ”Our platform has been carefully designed and has evolved through a systematic, innovation driven approach, with new technologies being implemented regularly and further additions planned for the near future.”

Prof. Schendel will discuss both Medigene’s development optimization tools that enable our discovery & development processes to be executed faster, cheaper and more efficiently, as well as the company’s product enhancement tools that potentially improve the efficacy and safety of our TCR-T therapies.

Story continues

Of Medigene’s development optimization tools, EXPItope-M is our proprietary bioinformatic tool that allows identification of suitable, specific TCR targets. Proper identification and binding to targets that are present only on cancer cells, increases safety and reduces the risk “off-target" adverse side effects. JOVI Tag provides a standardized enrichment and tracking technology, which enables the selection of safer TCRs when using high-throughput screening during the discovery and development process.

Medigene´s product enhancement tools are designed to improve efficacy and safety of TCR-T therapies. Our Allo-HLA TCR priming technology increases TCR sensitivity and safety, while the Precision Pairing tool within TCRs can enhance functional activity. The company’s inducible iM-TCR tool provides the ability to turn the TCR on and off thereby increasing efficacy and safety as required, and our PD1-41BB switch receptor supports the TCR-T cells to overcome multiple challenges of the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for improved efficacy and sustained immune responses.



For more details, please find the presentation on Medigene’s website: https://medigene.com/science/abstracts/

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is a leading immuno-oncology company dedicated to developing T-cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product development and product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, t cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

About Medigene’s End-to-End Platform

Medigene’s immunotherapies help activate the patient’s own defense mechanisms by harnessing T cells in the battle against cancer. Medigene’s end-to-end platform combines multiple exclusive and proprietary technologies to create best-in-class TCR-T therapies. The platform includes multiple development optimization technologies (e.g. Allogeneic-HLA (Allo-HLA) TCR Priming) and product enhancement technologies, (e.g. PD1-41BB Switch Receptor, Precision Pairing) to aid the development of differentiated TCR-T therapies. Partnerships with multiple companies including BioNTech, 2SeventyBio, and Hongsheng Sciences, continue to validate the platform’s assets & technologies.

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci Advisors

Sandya von der Weid

Phone: +41 78 680 05 38

E-mail: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.



