Medieval Times Scrambles Amid Strike, Flies In Knights From Other Castles

Dave Jamieson
·8 min read

Unionized workers at Medieval Times’ castle in Buena Park, California, launched a surprise strike against their employer last Saturday afternoon, just ahead of the day’s second performance. The dinner-theater chain managed to put on its show, but not without some serious scrambling as workers headed to the picket line.

According to four workers from the castle, Medieval Times substituted a horse trainer for the show’s yellow knight ahead of the performance. Such a replacement would typically not be trained for the dangerous jousting and combat stunts that the knights perform as they fight for the queen’s honor. So Medieval Times apparently went off script.

There’s a standard moment in the Medieval Times show where the chancellor invites any knights to leave if they believe the danger of combat is too great: “If any of you should lament this petition and its dangers, you are free now to retire in honor.” It’s a perfunctory overture that the brave knights always decline. But in this case, the employees told HuffPost, the substitute knight took the chancellor’s offer and fled the arena on his horse, never to return.

That left revelers who’d been assigned the yellow knight without a hero to cheer for.

“That part of the show is standard, but no one is supposed to leave,” said Erin Zapcic, a striking performer who was outside when the show took place.

Zapcic’s telling was corroborated by another worker who was inside the castle at the time. This worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they don’t have union protections, said the company also tapped workers from other departments to work as “squires” in the show, assisting the knights in the arena. The role requires working in close proximity to horses. One of the substitute squires was running around the sand arena in his running shoes, they recalled.

“It was not a safe environment,” the worker said.

Medieval Times did not respond to requests for comment on the strike or questions about how it was handling staffing during the work stoppage.

The company soon brought in other trained knights and cast members from far-flung castles to fill in as replacements ― derisively called “scabs” in union parlance ― in order to keep the Buena Park schedule on track. The striking workers saw some of the replacements arrive with their luggage in tow. (Medieval Times has nine U.S. castles and one in Canada.)

Julia McCurdie, another performer on strike, said the company must have gone to great expense to bring in replacements.

“To see them spend thousands upon thousands of dollars flying people out from other castles, putting them up in hotels, paying them a per diem to cover our shifts ... That money could have easily been spent on paying us a living wage, which is what we’re asking,” McCurdie said.

Medieval Times workers have been pressing the company to pay more, with many saying they earn about $18 per hour, or even less ― a sum that they say fails to match either their training or the high cost of living in Southern California. But union members say they went on strike because of the company’s unfair labor practices, accusing management of failing to bargain in good faith and unlawfully trying to silence them.

Workers who strike over alleged unfair labor practices generally have more legal protections than workers who strike for economic reasons, and it’s more difficult for an employer to permanently replace them. The Buena Park workers became the second group of Medieval Times workers to unionize last year, following a successful union drive at the company’s Lyndhurst, New Jersey, castle. (Medieval Times operates nine castles in the U.S. in all.)

The union does not include the castle’s food and retail workers. Many workers in the castle’s stables department, which is part of the union, have chosen to continue working through the stoppage, employees told HuffPost. But more than half the bargaining unit has opted to join the picket line. Zapcic said some of the workers in other departments have joined the picketers on their days off or during breaks as well.

“More people walked off with us than I thought would,” said Jake Bowman, a knight at the castle. “There was a lot of fear that we would be on our own, but the community is rallying behind us, and that’s given a lot of people confidence to do this for as long as it takes.”

Bowman said the “final domino” preceding the strike was the company’s decision to target their social media accounts.

Last year, Medieval Times sued the workers’ union, the American Guild of Variety Artists, for allegedly infringing on the company’s trademark with its campaign name, Medieval Times Performers United, and its Middle Ages-themed logo. More recently, the company appears to have escalated its trademark fight by trying to have the Buena Park bargaining unit’s TikTok and Facebook accounts hushed.

As HuffPost reported last month, the union recently learned that its TikTok account had been banned following an intellectual property complaint. TikTok has not responded to repeated requests for comment from HuffPost.

There was a lot of fear that we would be on our own, but the community is rallying behind us, and that’s given a lot of people confidence to do this for as long as it takes.Jake Bowman, Buena Park Medieval Times knight

Perico Montaner, the CEO of Medieval Times, also appears to have filed an intellectual property complaint with Facebook regarding the union’s Buena Park account. Facebook parent company Meta told HuffPost that one of the union’s posts was taken down erroneously but later restored. The social media company declined to comment further, citing the Medieval Times litigation.

The American Guild of Variety Artists has filed unfair labor practice charges against Medieval Times over both the lawsuit and its apparent attempts to quash the social media accounts. Labor law forbids employers from retaliating against workers for coming together and exercising what’s known as “protected concerted activity.”

Zapcic said Medieval Times has also muzzled the workers’ supporters by hiding comments under the company’s social media posts, where commenters were calling for the company to bargain and raise wages.

“We knew a while ago we were going to have to escalate things, but once it got to the point where they were actively silencing us and our supporters and fans, we just said we have to kick this up a notch,” said Zapcic. “Timing-wise, it’s a busy week. Valentine’s Day is a huge revenue generator [for Medieval Times]. It just seemed like if we were gonna do it, we were gonna have to do it now.”

Sparring with workers on social media can be a dangerous game for any employer to play. The AFL-CIO labor federation put together a TikTok on Medieval Times’ trademark complaints, which likely helped steer union supporters into the comments section of the company’s social media posts. At some point, the company appears to have dropped its TikTok handle, @medievaltimestherealone, and migrated to a new one, @medieval.times.official.

After word spread about the TikTok banning, comedian Ben Palmer reached out to the Medieval Times workers to see if there was any way he could help. Palmer has 3.7 million followers on TikTok, where his handle befits his schtick: @palmertrolls. Palmer realized that Medieval Times’ old TikTok handle was left up for grabs ― so, he says, he snagged it, branded it “Mid Evil Times,” and linked to the union’s GoFundMe for strikers, asking followers to “help us stand up to the overlords.”

@palmertrolls

The new Medieval Times TikTok: Tiktok.com/@medievaltimestherealone 🎤 my live comedy show dates: Tucson, AZ - 2.18 Syracuse - 3.1 NYC - 3.2 Dallas - 4.7 4.8 Richmond - 4.19 Chicago - 4.26 Sacramento - 5.23 San Francisco - 5.24 Brea, CA - 5.25

♬ original sound - Ben Palmer

Palmer put together a TikTok blasting Medieval Times management that had more than 660,000 views as of Friday afternoon. By contrast, a typical TikTok from the company itself gets a couple thousand eyeballs.

Asked about his decision to wade into the Medieval Times fight, Palmer told HuffPost in an email that he often trolls companies he believes are mistreating workers, and that he previously emailed Starbucks, Frito-Lay, Nabisco and others when their employees went on strike.

“I support employees making a better life for themselves and the fight against unnecessary corporate greed that leads to unnecessary suffering,” he said.

As for being able to grab the company’s old TikTok handle, Palmer said: “I guess I could say I’m a little surprised they left their username available, but it also makes sense that they’d be careless.”

The strike at Buena Park is open-ended, with workers vowing to stay on the picket line until the company stops its alleged unfair labor practices. The union had a bargaining session with management on Wednesday ― at the same hotel where replacement workers appear to be staying.

Zapcic said strikers have been encouraging customers not to cross the castle’s picket line. Many, she said, are unaware of the labor dispute and upset to hear from cast members who have been replaced. The company has been offering credits and refunds to customers with tickets who would rather wait until the dispute is resolved.

Like the Buena Park castle, workers at Medieval Times’ New Jersey castle are trying to bargain their first union contract. They are not on strike at the moment, but Marcus de Vere, a knight in New Jersey, said he feels inspired by his fellow performers on the opposite coast.

“I’m extremely proud of them. It takes a lot of courage to do something like that, and they are fed up just like we are,” said de Vere. “They’re just speaking the truth. What is this company afraid of?”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Serial killer obsessive ‘giggled’ after stabbing her boyfriend to death, court hears

    A woman obsessed with serial killers “giggled” as she admitted to a friend she had murdered her boyfriend.

  • B.C. Court of Appeal orders seizure of 3 Hells Angels clubhouses

    British Columbia's highest court has ordered the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses in the province following a years-long legal battle with the outlaw motorcycle club. On Wednesday, the B.C. Court of Appeal published its decision in the case between the province's Director of Civil Forfeiture and Angel Acres Recreation and Festival Property Ltd. A panel of three judges overturned a 2020 B.C, Supreme Court ruling that allowed the Hells Angels to keep its properties in Nanaimo, Kelowna and

  • Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish

    Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.

  • How Turkish man pulled from rubble after 11 days discovers his newborn baby survived

    When Mustafa Avci, 34, was pulled from the debris of a building in Turkey’s Antakya 11 days after it was hit by a devastating earthquake, he asked paramedics to call the first number he could remember.

  • Predator who sexually assaulted young child shared footage of attack worldwide

    In a statement, the mother of Keenan Ridgway’s victim said she hopes he ‘rots in hell’.

  • 'They've been trying doors': Nicola Bulley's neighbours describe 'invasion' of intruders

    'Scared' locals in the once quiet community of St.Michael on Wyre have made numerous reports of people attempting to get into their homes looking for the missing woman.

  • Prince Andrew ‘Rues the Day’ He Settled With Virginia Giuffre, Friend Says

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Andrew “rues the day” he made an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, believing he lost his chance to clear his name, a friend of the disgraced prince has told The Daily Beast.The friend added that Andrew was a “fighter” and suggested he would have likely been willing to take the case furt

  • Former home of B.C. man guilty of aggravated assault ordered to be sold with proceeds going to victim's family

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge in Kamloops has ordered the sale of a house once owned by the man responsible for beating a young man and leaving him permanently brain damaged, with all proceeds going to the victim's family. On Thursday, Justice Joel Groves ordered the house in Kamloops's Brocklehurst neighbourhood, previously owned by Kristopher Teichrieb, to be sold by Jessie Simpson's parents, who have been seeking financial compensation from Teichrieb after the attack. On June 19, 2016, Teichrieb

  • Turkey earthquake: The warnings at the luxury apartments that turned to dust

    Concerns were raised at the flats in Gaziantep, where 136 people died last week - the BBC has found.

  • 4 Montreal men face 105 charges after allegedly trying to steal a car in Mississauga

    Four Montreal men are facing 105 charges after they were arrested in Mississauga, Ont. early Thursday while allegedly trying to steal a car in a parking lot. In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to a "car theft in progress" in the lot near Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard East at about 3:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they arrested the four men and seized automobile master keys, a key reprogrammer and break-in tools, police said in the release. One of the me

  • Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand sets up temporary morgues after storm

    Two temporary morgues have been set up in New Zealand’s north island as the death toll from the country’s worst weather event in decades climbed to eight.

  • Did a U.S. rapper make it rain money in Havana? Somebody did — and bedlam ensued

    The visit of a U.S. rapper might have been linked to the latest internet blackout in Cuba.

  • Police release new suspect photos linked to Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping

    Over a year after she was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police investigators have released new photos of people they believe were involved in Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping. In a news release issued Thursday, police said two men and one woman can be seen in photos taken in Quebec, though police believe these people are living in the Greater Toronto Area. "We need your help in identifying these individuals," the news release reads. Anyone with information about thei

  • Nicola Bulley: Stopping menopause drugs 'ended up causing this crisis', family says

    Nicola Bulley's family says the missing mother-of-two suffered a "crisis" after she stopped taking menopause drugs - as her loved ones revealed details about her struggles before she vanished. Relatives also asked the public to end the "appalling" levels of speculation and "rumours" about her private life, as they spoke about the "significant" side effects she faced from the perimenopause. The family said Ms Bulley suffered from brain fog and restless sleep and stopped taking hormone replacement drugs (HRT), commonly used to treat symptoms of the menopause, as it gave her "intense headaches".

  • Fani Willis, the 'pit bull' prosecutor eyeing Trump, now has new targets

    Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor leading the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, is also weighing whether witnesses to the grand jury probe lied under oath. That was one of the revelations from five pages of the special grand jury's report on Trump made public on Thursday in keeping with a judge's order, which could open new criminal targets for Willis, who has been described as a "pit bull in the courtroom." The 51-year-old Fulton County district attorney will need that kind of tenacity if she decides to bring criminal charges against Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

  • Real Housewives star Jen Shah starts six-year prison sentence for defrauding elderly people in telemarketing scheme

    A US reality TV star is beginning a 6.5 year prison sentence for running a nationwide telemarketing scam that defrauded elderly people out of tens of millions of dollars. Jen Shah, who projected a glamorous lifestyle on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty last July to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The telemarketing scheme targeted older and computer illiterate people to sell them "essentially non-existent" services, according to the US Justice Department.

  • Anglicans could ‘formally disassociate’ from Church of England after same-sex blessings vote

    The Church of England is facing the break-up of the Anglican Communion following its vote on same-sex blessings, the Telegraph understands.

  • Travel nightmares in Europe continue after a strike at German airports leads to thousands of cancellations Friday

    A strike at seven airports in Germany led to the cancellation of thousands of flights in the country.

  • Man licks, tickles 7-year-old’s feet at trampoline park, Georgia cops say. He’s charged

    The man had asked the boy to take off his socks, officials said.

  • Texas death row inmate dies after December surgery for tumor

    A man who had been on Texas’ death row for nearly 30 years after being convicted in the killings of his girlfriend and her two sons has died of natural causes, a spokesperson for the state prison system said Thursday. Henry “Hank” Skinner, 60, died Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Galveston, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Robert Hurst. Skinner was convicted of capital murder for the New Year’s Eve 1993 deaths of 40-year-old Twila Jean Busby and her sons — 22-year-old Elwin Caler and 20-year-old Randy Busby.