Medieval Italian bridge was pedestrian-only — until California tourist arrived, cops say

Italy’s Ponte Vecchio Bridge has withstood centuries of heavy use, a retreating destructive army in WWII — and tourists.

The medieval bridge was constructed in 1345 and stretches across the Arno River in Florence, according to Britannica. The pedestrian-only bridge has a lower level with shops and an upper level with walkways connecting art galleries and palaces on either side of the river.

The Ponte Vecchio bridge in Florence.

A 34-year-old man from California was visiting Florence on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 26, according to a news release from the City of Florence.

The tourist was driving a rental car and looking for a parking space when he drove across the Ponte Vecchio bridge, he said in the release.

Police stopped the man and realized he was driving without a proper international driving permit, per the release. Police fined him about $540 for driving without a permit and driving in a pedestrian area.

Florence is about miles 175 miles northwest of Rome.

Google Translate was used to translate the news release from the City of Florence.

Dad dies snorkeling with family after passenger sees him ‘floating face down,’ cops say

Couple’s Hawaii vacation has ‘nightmare ending.’ Six hours later, they’re rescued

American tourist upset about not meeting the pope smashes Vatican artifacts, guards say