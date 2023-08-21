Medieval discovery delays swimming pool work

Councillor Jim Sinnott said the findings would have big implications on the cost of the project

Work to build a new swimming pool has been delayed after medieval remains were found on the site, a councillor has said.

Ceramics and at least five buildings, some dating back to the 13th Century, were discovered at Abbey Fields, in Kenilworth by Archaeology Warwickshire.

Connected to Kenilworth Abbey, experts believe the earliest may have perhaps been a kitchen or guesthouse.

Warwick District Councillor Jim Sinnott said the remains could have big implications on the cost of the swimming pool project.

At least five medieval buildings dating back to the 13th century have been found, Warwick District Council said

Plans to raise the level of the pool have been approved by Historic England in a bid to protect the remains.

"We want to look after our heritage, we want to look after these medieval findings and we've got to protect them," Mr Sinnott said.

"The huge scale has involved a complete redesign of the foundations of the new building, so that we can best protect what has been found underneath."

Mr Sinnott said the council would hold a public meeting for residents at the earliest opportunity.

"The council understands the frustration of local people about the delays and current lack of swimming provision, but remains committed to providing the town of Kenilworth with a new facility they can be proud of," he added.

