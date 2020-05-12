Medicure Reports Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

WINNIPEG, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Medicure Inc. ("Medicure" or the "Company") (TSXV:MPH, OTC:MCUJF), a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, today reported its results from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Highlights:

Recorded total net revenue from the sale of products of $3.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019;





Recorded total net revenue from the sale of AGGRASTAT ® of $2.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019;





Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA 1 ) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was negative $1.3 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019; and





Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1.5 million compared to net loss of $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Financial Results

Net revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $3.0 million compared to $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net revenues from AGGRASTAT® for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were $2.7 million compared to $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. ZYPITAMAGTM and SNP contributed $163,000 and $31,000, respectively during the three months ended March 31, 2020. Additionally, ReDSTM contributed net revenue of $89,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $103,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

The Company continues to show strong patient market share with AGGRASTAT®, however, the market share is offset by increased price competition caused by enhanced generic Integrilin competition, which resulted in lower discounted prices for AGGRASTAT® into the first quarter of 2020. There was also decreases in the volume of the product sold compared to 2019. The Company is beginning to see an increase in demand for ZYPITAMAGTM and expects growth in ZYPITAMAGTM revenues going forward.

Story continues

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was negative $1.3 million compared to negative $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The change in adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is the result of lower selling, general and administration and research and development expenses, partially offset by lower revenues during the three months ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $1.5 million or $0.14 per share compared to net loss of $2.8 million or $0.18 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The change in the net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is the result of lower selling, general and administration and research and development expenses and a gain on foreign exchange, partially offset by lower revenues experienced during the three months ended March 31, 2020 when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019.

At March 31, 2020, the Company had unrestricted cash totaling $12.7 million consistent with the $13.0 million of unrestricted cash held as of December 31, 2019. Cash flows used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 totaled $822,000 compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Notes

(1) The Company defines EBITDA as "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other income or expense" and Adjusted EBITDA as "EBITDA adjusted for non‑cash and non-recurring items". The terms "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA", as it relates to the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 results prepared using IFRS, do not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS. It is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call Info:

Topic: Medicure's Q1 2020 Results

Call date: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Time: 7:30 AM Central Time (8:30 AM Eastern Time)

Canada toll: 1 (416) 764-8659

North American toll-free: 1 (888) 664-6392

Passcode: not required

Webcast: This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed from the Medicure investor relations page at the following link: http://www.medicure.com/investors

You may request international country-specific access information by e-mailing the Company in advance. Management will accept and answer questions related to the financial results and operations during the question-and-answer period at the end of the conference call. A recording of the call will be available following the event at the Company's website.

About Medicure Inc.

Medicure is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the U.S. cardiovascular market. The present focus of the Company is the marketing and distribution of AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) injection, ZYPITAMAGTM (pitavastatin) tablets and the ReDS™ device in the United States, where they are sold through the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Medicure Pharma Inc. For more information on Medicure please visit www.medicure.com.

To be added to Medicure's e-mail list, please visit: http://medicure.mediaroom.com/alerts

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information: Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. federal securities laws (such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are hereinafter collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements, include estimates, analysis and opinions of management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors which the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Inherent in forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control that may cause the actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others, the Company's future product revenues, expected future growth in revenues, stage of development, additional capital requirements, risks associated with the completion and timing of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market the Company's products, the ability to protect its intellectual property, dependence upon collaborative partners, changes in government regulation or regulatory approval processes, and rapid technological change in the industry. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about: general business and economic conditions; the impact of changes in Canadian-US dollar and other foreign exchange rates on the Company's revenues, costs and results; the timing of the receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals for the Company's research and development projects; the availability of financing for the Company's commercial operations and/or research and development projects, or the availability of financing on reasonable terms; results of current and future clinical trials; the uncertainties associated with the acceptance and demand for new products and market competition. The foregoing list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing list of factors, other than as may be required by applicable legislation. Additional discussion regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company and its business can be found in the Company's other filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities or the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and in the "Risk Factors" section of its Form 20F for the year ended December 31, 2019.

AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) is a registered trademark of Medicure International Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)









March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,688 $ 12,965 Accounts receivable 9,700 10,216 Inventories 8,020 6,328 Prepaid expenses 1,965 1,855 Total current assets 32,373 31,364 Non‑current assets:



Property, plant and equipment 1,207 1,282 Intangible assets 9,844 9,599 Other assets 39 39 Total non‑current assets 11,090 10,920 Total assets $ 43,463 $ 42,284





Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 10,064 $ 9,384 Current portion of royalty obligation 1,010 872 Current portion of acquisition payable 709 649 Income taxes payable 564 517 Current portion of lease obligation 249 240 Total current liabilities 12,596 11,662 Non‑current liabilities



Royalty obligation 1,176 1,176 Acquisition payable 1,852 1,655 Lease obligation 793 849 Total non‑current liabilities 3,821 3,680 Total liabilities 16,417 15,342 Equity:



Share capital 85,364 85,364 Warrants 1,949 1,949 Contributed surplus 8,105 8,028 Accumulated other comprehensive income (4,260) (5,751) Deficit (64,112) (62,648) Total Equity 27,046 26,942 Total liabilities and equity $ 43,463 $ 42,284

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)







For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019





Revenue, net $ 3,010 $ 4,880 Cost of goods sold 1,542 1,038 Gross profit 1,468 3,842





Expenses



Selling 2,069 4,128 General and administrative 800 935 Research and development 858 921

3,727 5,984





Finance (income) costs:



Finance expense (income), net 73 (190) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (868) 881

(795) 691 Net loss before income taxes $ (1,464) $ (2,833)





Income tax recovery



Current - (77)

- (77) Net loss $ (1,464) $ (2,756)





Other comprehensive income (loss):



Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss



Exchange differences on translation

of foreign subsidiaries 1,491 (834)





Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:



Revaluation of investment in Sensible Medical at FVOCI - 117 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,491 (717) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 27 $ (3,473)





Loss per share



Basic $ (0.14) $ (0.18) Diluted $ (0.14) $ (0.18)





Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)







For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019 Cash (used in) provided by:



Operating activities:



Net loss for the period $ (1,464) $ (2,756) Adjustments for:



Current income tax recovery - (77) Amortization of property, plant and equipment 75 122 Amortization of intangible assets 608 183 Share‑based compensation 77 122 Write-down of inventories 207

Finance expense (income), net 73 (190) Unrealized foreign exchange loss 401 867 Change in the following:



Accounts receivable 516 2,752 Inventories (1,899) (36) Prepaid expenses (110) (341) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 680 (3,046) Interest received, net 14 969 Royalties paid - (462) Cash flows used in operating activities (822) (1,893) Investing activities:



Investment in Sensible Medical - (6,337) Redemptions of short-term investments - 2,313 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment - (164) Acquisition of intangible assets - (7,038) Cash flows used in investing activities - (11,226) Financing activities:



Purchase of common shares under normal course issuer bid - (899) Cash flows used in financing activities - (899) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency 545 (14) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (277) (14,032) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 12,965 24,139 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,688 $ 10,107

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicure-reports-financial-results-for-quarter-ended-march-31-2020-301057838.html

SOURCE Medicure Inc.





Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/12/c8428.html