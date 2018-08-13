Medics can't open ambulance door for player lying unconscious on the pitch

Worrying: medics attempted to get ambulance doors open for several minutes

An ambulance door jammed shut as Chinese star Wang Shouting lay fighting for breath on the pitch in worrying scenes which left Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro fuming.

Frantic medics attempted to kick open the door during the Chinese Super League game between champions Guangzhou Evergrande and Changchun Yatai.

Stunned supporters feared the worst as Yatai’s Shouting took a nasty shoulder to the face.

The ambulance was quick to arrive but chaos ensued when it appeared Wang had swallowed his tongue.

Angry: Fabio Cannavaro says the Chinese Super League lacks professionalism

It quickly became clear they had to get him to hospital ASAP – and after several minutes, which included kicking the doors in, they eventually managed to prise them open.

Thankfully the talented attacker had recovered consciousness and was later released from hospital after being given the once over.

“The life of the players can’t be ignored,” Cannavaro said to daily newspaper the Information Times.





“During an emergency situation, there is no waiting time of several minutes. Ambulance and first-aid equipment must be on standby at all times and the problem of the door that can’t be opened should not be ignored.

“China’s football is still far from professional – when life is at stake, ambulance door won’t open.”