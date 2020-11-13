MediciNova Announces Presentation of Positive Findings on MN-001 (tipelukast) in Acute Liver Injury Model at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience™ 2020

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that Principal Investigators Leila Gobejishvili, PhD and Craig McClain, MD at the University of Louisville School of Medicine presented positive results of the in-vitro and in-vivo studies that evaluated MN-001 (tipelukast, referred to as D46 in the presentation) for its anti-liver fibrotic effect in human hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) and in an acute liver injury model at the Liver Meeting Digital Experience™ 2020 (TLMdX™), the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).



The study was a collaborative effort between MediciNova, Inc., and Drs. Craig McClain and Leila Gobejishvili, University of Louisville Alcohol Research Center and Hepatobiology and Toxicology Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE) at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.

This study, funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS), one of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), sought to examine the pathogenic role of phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) in hepatic stellate cell (HSC) activation and TGFβ1 (transforming growth factor beta 1) signaling. Specifically, the studies evaluated the effect of PDE4 inhibitors on attenuating fibrotic processes with an emphasis on HSC activation.

The highlights of the presentation entitled "Modulation of TGFβ1 signaling by interaction of cAMP effectors and TGFβ1 type I receptor in hepatic stellate cells" are as follows:

MN-001 (D46) significantly attenuated

TGFβ1 induced HSC activation

TGFβ1 mediated increase in HSC motility and contractility by reducing myosin light chain (MLC) phosphorylation and Endothelin-1

Fibrogenic signaling in a mouse acute carbon tetrachloride (CCl 4 ) induced liver injury model, specifically, MN-001 (D46) decreased CCl 4 -induced HSC activation demonstrated by reduced SMAD3 and alpha smooth muscle actin (αSMA) levels MN-001 (D46) decreased CCl 4 -induced liver αSMA, collagen 1a1 and lysyl oxidase 2 mRNA levels



) induced liver injury model, specifically,

Promoting cAMP signaling by using PDE4 inhibitors could be beneficial in attenuating the development of liver fibrosis.

Yuichi Iwaki, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MediciNova, Inc. commented, “We are very pleased with the positive findings in an acute liver injury model study conducted by Dr. Gobejishvili and Dr. McClain. This is additional scientific evidence to support MN-001’s anti-fibrotic effects in the liver. We look forward to advancing to the next step to further investigate the potential of MN-001 in liver fibrosis.”

Dr. McClain, Professor of Medicine, Pharmacology and Toxicology, Chief of Research Affairs, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, Director Clinical Trials Unit / Liver Research Program commented, “We are very excited to report positive data from our in-vitro and acute liver injury model study with MN-001 (D46). The attenuation of TGFβ1 signaling for HSC activation and the anti-fibrogenic effect in an acute liver injury model by MN-001 was very promising. We are looking forward to further collaboration with MediciNova.”

About MN-001

MN-001 (tipelukast) is a novel, orally bioavailable, small molecule compound thought to exert its effects through several mechanisms to produce its anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity in preclinical models, including leukotriene (LT) receptor antagonism, inhibition of phosphodiesterases (PDE) (mainly 3 and 4), and inhibition of 5-lipoxygenase (5-LO). The 5-LO/LT pathway has been postulated as a pathogenic factor in fibrosis development, and MN-001's inhibitory effect on 5-LO and the 5-LO/LT pathway is considered to be a novel approach to treat fibrosis. MN-001 has been shown to down-regulate expression of genes that promote fibrosis including LOXL2, Collagen Type 1 and TIMP-1. MN-001 has also been shown to down-regulate expression of genes that promote inflammation including CCR2 and MCP-1. In addition, histopathological data shows that MN-001 reduces fibrosis in multiple animal models.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company founded upon developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs with a primary commercial focus on the U.S. market. MediciNova's current strategy is to focus on BC-PIV SARS-COV-2 vaccine for COVID-19, MN-166 (ibudilast) for neurological disorders such as progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM), substance dependence (e.g., alcohol use disorder, methamphetamine dependence, opioid dependence) and glioblastoma (GBM), as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19, and MN-001 (tipelukast) for fibrotic diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). MediciNova’s pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine) and MN-029 (denibulin). For more information on MediciNova, Inc., please visit www.medicinova.com.

