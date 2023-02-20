MediciNova Announces New Data Regarding MN-166 (ibudilast) in Glioblastoma Tumor Tissue Analysis Presented at the 20th Annual World Congress of Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics

MediciNova, Inc.
·5 min read
MediciNova, Inc.
MediciNova, Inc.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that MediciNova’s research collaborator, Justin Lathia, PhD, Scientific Director of the Rose Ella Burkhardt Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center at Cleveland Clinic and Professor, Department of Molecular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University, Professor and Vice Chair in the Department of Cardiovascular & Metabolic Sciences at the Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic presented new data regarding tumor tissue analysis and clinical outcome from a glioblastoma clinical trial (protocol no. MN-166-GBM-1201; NCT03782415) at the 20th Annual World Congress of SBMT (Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics) held on February 16 - 19, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.

This tumor analysis study was a collaborative effort between MediciNova, Dr. Patrick Wen (Dana- Farber Cancer Institute), and Dr. Lathia (Cleveland Clinic Foundation). MN-166-GBM-1201 is an ongoing Phase 1/2 study targeting recurrent and newly diagnosed glioblastoma being conducted at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute under Principal Investigator: Dr. Wen, Director at Center for Neuro-Oncology Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School.

The highlights of Dr. Lathia ‘s presentation are as follows:

  • Tumor tissues were analyzed to determine potential predictors of treatment response to MN-166 (ibudilast) and temozolomide (TMZ) combination treatment.

  • Pre-treatment tumor tissues were obtained from the resected tumors at the initial surgery or biopsy of trial participants (Part 1) diagnosed with recurrent glioblastoma.

  • Immunohistochemistry was performed on resected tumor tissue to evaluate MIF (macrophage migration inhibitory factor), pERK, Ki67, CD3, CD11b, and CD74. A masked researcher calculated the score for each protein per patient.

  • Study participants were divided into two groups: non-responders (disease progression within five months after receiving MN-166 and TMZ) and responders (no disease progression for five months after receiving MN-166 and TMZ).

  • Responders had a lower percentage of CD3+ T cells than non-responders (p<0.05). Additionally, CD74 expression was also lower in the responders and this trended towards significance (p=0.06).

  • CD3 expression was the best predictor for tumor progression for five months in recurrent glioblastoma patients treated with MN-166 and TMZ.

Dr. Lathia commented “Previously we reported that MN-166, as a brain-penetrant MIF-CD74 interaction inhibitor, reduced myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSC) generation and reversed their T cell suppressive capacity in vitro. Additionally, MN-166 reduced monocytic-MDSCs and increased CD8+ T cell number and function in the tumor microenvironment in murine model study. These new findings from clinical tumor tissue analysis may be explained by treatment with MN-166 resulting in increased CD3+ infiltration into tumor tissue in the patients who began with low CD3+ due to high MDSCs. This will need to be confirmed in a larger cohort.”

Kazuko Matsuda, M.D. Ph. D, M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, MediciNova, Inc., commented, “GBM is the most common primary malignant brain tumor and has a poor prognosis. It is a highly immunosuppressive tumor and there are limitations to the extent of a safe immune response in the central nervous system. We are excited by the findings presented by Dr. Lathia. Recently, we have completed study enrollment with MN-166-GBM-1201 study and look forward to the upcoming data analysis with more tissue samples.”

About Glioblastoma

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, glioblastoma is an aggressive brain cancer that often results in death during the first 15 months after diagnosis. Glioblastoma develops from glial cells (astrocytes and oligodendrocytes), grows rapidly, and commonly spreads into nearby brain tissue. Glioblastoma is classified as Grade IV, the highest grade, in the World Health Organization (WHO) brain tumor grading system.  The American Brain Tumor Association reports that glioblastoma represents about 15% of all primary brain tumors and approximately 10,000 cases of glioblastoma are diagnosed each year in the U.S.  Despite decades of advancements in neuroimaging, neurosurgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy, only modest improvements have been achieved and the prognosis has not improved for individuals diagnosed with glioblastoma.  Median survival is about 11-15 months for adults with more aggressive glioblastoma (IDH-wildtype) who receive standard treatment of surgery, temozolomide, and radiation therapy.

About MN-166 (ibudilast)

MN-166 (ibudilast) is a small molecule compound that inhibits phosphodiesterase type-4 (PDE4) and inflammatory cytokines, including macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF). It is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), progressive MS (multiple sclerosis), and DCM (degenerative cervical myelopathy); and is also in development for glioblastoma, CIPN (chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy), and substance use disorder. In addition, MN-166 (ibudilast) was evaluated in patients that are at risk for developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad late-stage pipeline of novel small molecule therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases. Based on two compounds, MN-166 (ibudilast) and MN-001 (tipelukast), with multiple mechanisms of action and strong safety profiles, MediciNova has 11 programs in clinical development. MediciNova’s lead asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is currently in Phase 3 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM) and is Phase 3-ready for progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). MN-166 (ibudilast) is also being evaluated in Phase 2 trials in glioblastoma and substance dependence. MN-001 (tipelukast) was evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and a second Phase 2 trial in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is ongoing. MediciNova has a strong track record of securing investigator-sponsored clinical trials funded through government grants.

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future development and efficacy of MN-166, MN-001, MN-221, and MN-029. These forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "can," "could," "may," "will," "would," “considering,” “planning” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks of obtaining future partner or grant funding for development of MN-166, MN-001, MN-221, and MN-029 and risks of raising sufficient capital when needed to fund MediciNova's operations and contribution to clinical development, risks and uncertainties inherent in clinical trials, including the potential cost, expected timing and risks associated with clinical trials designed to meet FDA guidance and the viability of further development considering these factors, product development and commercialization risks, the uncertainty of whether the results of clinical trials will be predictive of results in later stages of product development, the risk of delays or failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approval, risks associated with the reliance on third parties to sponsor and fund clinical trials, risks regarding intellectual property rights in product candidates and the ability to defend and enforce such intellectual property rights, the risk of failure of the third parties upon whom MediciNova relies to conduct its clinical trials and manufacture its product candidates to perform as expected, the risk of increased cost and delays due to delays in the commencement, enrollment, completion or analysis of clinical trials or significant issues regarding the adequacy of clinical trial designs or the execution of clinical trials, and the timing of expected filings with the regulatory authorities, MediciNova's collaborations with third parties, the availability of funds to complete product development plans and MediciNova's ability to obtain third party funding for programs and raise sufficient capital when needed, and the other risks and uncertainties described in MediciNova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. MediciNova disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Geoff O'Brien
Vice President
MediciNova, Inc.
info@medicinova.com


Latest Stories

  • Father who collapsed in front of his children reveals the two words that saved his life

    Medical student Alex Duncan rushed to Andrew Mace’s rescue, saying his children had been crying and shouting ‘Daddy’s dead’

  • Woman, 30, with body dysmorphia killed herself after 'gross failings' by medics, inquest heard

    Charlotte Comer, 30, from Earl's Croome, Worcestershire, killed herself after struggling to get help with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), an inquest heard.

  • Woman diagnosed with aggressive cancer after six months of back pain

    She was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma in April 2022

  • Internationally trained nurses who came to Canada feel forgotten as provinces recruit abroad

    When Nikka Reyes moved to Winnipeg from the Philippines in 2015, she was hoping for a promising future working as a registered hemodialysis nurse. Eight years later, she's a Canadian citizen, but the 34-year-old is living and working in Tennessee because she was unable to get accredited in Manitoba. She also wonders why provincial governments are going on recruiting trips to the Philippines instead of using those resources to help internationally educated nurses who are already here. "Why are we

  • 7 surprising factors that may increase your risk for heart disease — including marital status and the friends you have

    High blood pressure and a poor diet aren't the only risk factors for heart disease. Race, marital status, and other surprising things can play a roll.

  • After Bruce Willis' dementia announcement, Patti Davis remembers what it was like when her father, Ronald Reagan, publicly shared his Alzheimer's diagnosis

    Willis' news reminded Patti Davis of the "fear about the consequences of going public" she felt after her father, Reagan, announced his own diagnosis.

  • Daily habits that could prevent your never-ending cold

    Despite Covid’s retreat, it seems that few of us have made it through winter in the best of health. Rates of influenza-like illnesses, Strep, tonsillitis, the common cold – and for many, that’s been an absolute monster cold – have all been on the rise. One explanation put forward by experts has been the “immunity debt”, whereby two years of lockdown and social distancing limited our exposure to pathogens and left us more susceptible.

  • Jonnie Irwin says he is undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy amid terminal cancer diagnosis

    The presenter was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in August 2020

  • Dame Deborah James’ husband urges Brits to take NHS bowel cancer home tests

    Dame Deborah James (also known as Bowel Babe) died of bowel cancer in June last year

  • Drone Video Shows Waterways Being Treated in East Palestine

    Drone video shows waterways in East Palestine, Ohio, receiving treatment on Saturday, February 18, amid rising health concerns following the derailment of a train carrying toxic substances on February 3.Video recorded by Zachary Riter shows treatment being pumped and sprayed into Leslie Run creek. Local media reported a multicoloured sheen seen in the waterway on February 17.In a statement released on February 17, Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said a medical clinic will be set up in East Palestine in the week starting Monday, February 20, to “evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise”.Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the US Department of Health and Human Services would send federal officials to East Palestine to support the clinic.“We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” DeWine said.“They are asking themselves ‘Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?’ Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers.”The federally-backed clinic would “include national experts on the impacts of chemical exposure,” the statement said. Credit: Zachary Riter via Storyful

  • Decriminalizing hard drugs in B.C. will help reduce the stigma of substance abuse

    Substance use disorder is a chronic but treatable medical condition. Unlike other physical and mental health conditions, however, substance use disorder — or addiction — has historically been seen as a moral failing and was for many years relegated to the fringes of the medical community. Instead of receiving treatment in an accessible medical setting, many individuals went untreated or turned to a largely unregulated system of public and private treatment options.

  • Drone Footage Shows Continuing Response to Ohio Chemical Train Derailment

    Drone footage recorded over East Palestine, Ohio, on February 19 shows the continued response of officials and agencies to the derailment of a train carrying toxic substances earlier in the month.The video was recorded by Zachary Riter.The US Department of Health & Human Services said on February 17 it had “deployed emergency teams from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (#ATSDR) to speak with East Palestine, Ohio community members & conduct public health testing to ensure those affected by the derailment get the medical care they need.”In a statement on February 17, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency said a medical clinic would be set up in East Palestine in the week starting Monday, February 20, to “evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise”.“We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” Ohio Gov Mike DeWine said.“They are asking themselves ‘Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?’ Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers,” he said. Credit: Zachary Riter via Storyful

  • Deaf Child Hears His Family for the First Time

    Video posted to TikTok on February 9 shows the moment a young deaf boy heard his family for the very first time in Toronto, Canada.Christina Lenglin posted video to TikTok showing her four-year-old son Sawyer, who has been diagnosed with Pendred syndrome, hearing the voices of his family after undergoing cochlear implant surgery.“That’s the biggest smile I’ve ever seen him do,” Christina said as her son’s face lights up after hearing his siblings and parents.Christina told Storyful Sawyer was diagnosed with Pendred syndrome and has been deaf and hard of hearing since birth.Sawyer “courageously braved the surgery and now happily tackles the journey to learn how to hear and understand English,” Christina said.“Big sister Rosie, as you can see in the video, is beyond thrilled to welcome her brother to the world of hearing, and [we as] parents are also elated to have the magical opportunity to communicate verbally with [our] son.”Christina told Storyful she wants her son’s story to highlight issues of access to hearing surgery and access to American Sign Language (ASL).“In Canada, surgery and the first set of cochlear are free, and every five years Sawyer and many other individuals in the same situation as Sawyer will have to out of pocket.”“We will have to choose between ASL or speech therapy; neglecting either his speech learning or neglecting respecting his Deaf culture.”The family has launched a GoFundMe for Sawyer and his younger brother Tucker, who was also diagnosed with Pendred syndrome.“[We] are so proud of his resiliency and adaptability- we all hope we can help make a change,” Christina added Credit: Christina Lenglin via Storyful

  • 11-year-old Florida boy dies from flesh-eating infection after spraining ankle on treadmill

    Jesse Brown's death death comes on the heels of the CDC reporting an uptick in invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections among children in the U.S.

  • A pediatrician and mom of 2 thought she was having bad acid reflux. It was a heart attack.

    Jessica Cohn, 37, said she had chest pain and assumed it was acid reflux. Now, she has permanent heart damage.

  • Neighbour saves life of Dad who had cardiac arrest in front of his children

    Andrew Mace collapsed at a party celebrating the Jubilee but was saved by a neighbour's quick-thinking actions.

  • A look back at Jimmy Carter's health journey and thoughts on aging

    Former President Jimmy Carter, who is receiving hospice care at home after a series of short hospital stays, has had several health issues in recent years. At 98 years old, Carter is the oldest and longest-lived U.S. President, telling People Magazine in 2015, when he was 95, that he never expected to be alive for as long as he has. Carter underwent elective surgery on Aug. 2, 2015, at Emory University Hospital to remove a small mass in his liver, the Carter Center announced at the time.

  • A Bellingham firefighter died of cancer. The city settled a occupational disease lawsuit

    “This has been a really long case for the city, and for the widow.”

  • What is a brain aneurysm? The vessel rupture that left actor Tom Sizemore in a critical condition

    Actor Tom Sizemore is in a critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm. What is a brain aneurysm, how are they treated and what is the outlook for patients? An aneurysm is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall.

  • I exercised for 30 minutes a day to manage my fibromyalgia. On day 40 I had my first pain-free day in a year.

    Some days Charlotte Neal could manage intense spin classes and a gentle walk on others. She says consistency is paying off.