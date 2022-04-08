Medicenna Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Anti-Cancer Activity of a Long-Acting IL-13 Super-Antagonist at the AACR Annual Meeting

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
·5 min read
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.

-- Fc-MDNA413 suppresses pro-tumor immune pathways by simultaneously inhibiting IL-4 / IL-13 mediated signaling and proliferation via the Type II IL-4 receptor

-- Fc-MDNA413 inhibits in vivo tumor growth alone and in combination with an IL-2 super-agonist in a murine cancer model

-- Ability of Fc-MDNA413 to selectively block Type II IL-4 receptor activity in the tumor micro-environment (TME) may be effective in treating immunologically “cold” tumors

TORONTO and HOUSTON, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced new preclinical data on its long-acting IL-13 super-antagonist, Fc-MDNA413, in an electronic poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Fc-MDNA413 is derived from Medicenna’s Superkine platform and comprises of an IL-13 super-antagonist (MDNA413) fused to the Fc domain for half-life extension.

“The ultimate opportunity in cancer immunotherapy is to re-educate the immunosuppressive TME to an inflamed TME, which we believe can be accomplished by MDNA413, our first-in-class IL-13 Superkine,” said Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna. “By undermining tumor defenses and weakening immune resistance with MDNA413, effector immune cells are then capable of targeting cold tumors such as pancreatic and prostate cancer. Our murine studies demonstrated the success of this approach, as Fc-MDNA413 monotherapy showed anti-tumor activity that was synergistically enhanced when combined with an IL-2 super-agonist known to selectively stimulate immune effector cells. Collectively, these results establish that selective blockade of the Type II IL-4 receptor could be deployed as an important strategy to unlock the potential of immunotherapeutic agents against a broader spectrum of tumors.”

Included in the AACR poster are data from in vitro and murine studies evaluating the affinity profile, target selectivity and anti-cancer activity of Fc-MDNA413 in a poorly immunogenic (“cold”) tumor model. Cold tumors are historically challenging to treat due to the immunosuppressive effects of pro-tumor myeloid cells and M2a macrophages that proliferate in the TME due to high levels of IL-4 and IL-13. Fc-MDNA413 was engineered to reverse the immunosuppressive TME of cold tumors by selectively binding to the IL-13 receptor alpha-1 (IL-13Rα1) with high affinity and blocking signaling via the Type II IL-4 receptor (IL-4Rα / IL-13Rα1) expressed on tumor associated macrophages (TAMs) and myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSCs). These data demonstrate for the first time that an IL-13 Superkine, such as MDNA413, can block the pathways utilized by TAMs and MDSCs to promote cancer growth.

Key data and conclusions from the AACR poster include:

  • Compared to a fusion protein consisting of a Fc domain linked to wild-type IL13, Fc-MDNA413 is >300-fold more selective for IL-13Rα1 over IL-13Rα2 (a decoy receptor)

  • Fc-MDNA413 potently inhibits pro-tumor IL-4/IL-13 mediated pathways, as measured by reductions in pSTAT6 signaling and TF-1 cell proliferation.

  • Fc-MDNA413 potently inhibits IL-4 and IL-13 mediated M2a polarization of TAMs, which are known to accumulate in the TME and promote cancer growth and metastasis.

  • Fc-MDNA413 inhibits tumor growth as a monotherapy and synergistically when combined with a long-acting IL-2 super-agonist in a poorly immunogenic murine tumor model

The electronic poster, entitled Characterization of a Long-Acting IL-13 Super-Antagonist Engineered to Target Tumor Associated Macrophages and Myeloid Cells, is available to registered attendees of the AACR annual meeting on the meeting website (Abstract #5542). A copy will also be posted to the “Events and Presentations” page of Medicenna’s website following the conclusion of the meeting.

About Medicenna
Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) binding without CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s early-stage BiSKITs™ program, (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) is designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has been studied in 5 clinical trials including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and relate to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believes", "seeks" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including statements related to the potential of MDNA413, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risks detailed in the annual information form and Form 40-F of the Company and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada and the United States.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Further Information For further information about the Company please contact: Elizabeth Williams, Chief Financial Officer, 416-648-5555, ewilliams@medicenna.com Investor Contact For more investor information, please contact: Dan Ferry, Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7576, daniel@lifesciadvisors.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Brockton council updated on Walker West booster pumping station

    BROCKTON – Council continues to have regular communication with the contractor and engineering partners as the Walker West booster pumping station project proceeds. Gregg Furtney, director of operations, provided an update at the March 22 meeting. In his report, Furtney noted that supply chain issues related to major electrical components remain a major concern, “as does the co-operation with Hydro One in regards to their new layout/design.” Progress has been slow to date, Furtney said in his re

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Panthers beat Sabres 5-3 to clinch playoff berth

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov's record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s