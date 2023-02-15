Medicated Soap Market to Cross US$ 26.2 billion in Revenues by the end of 2032, says Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

Increasing Incidence of Skin Infections and Growing Awareness about Skin Care Driving Demand for Medicated Soaps: Persistence Market Research Study

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the valuation of the global medicated soap was US$ 13.6 billion in 2021, with the Medicated Soap Market is projected to exhibit expansion at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032. The medicated soap market is expected to reach US$ 26.2 billion by the end of 2032.



Sales of medicated soaps are projected to rise due to growing consumer awareness to prevent various skin diseases. Increasing recommendations by dermatologists and physicians to use antiseptic soaps are driving the demand for medicated soaps in the market. Additionally, major players are selling soaps enriched with herbal and other natural elements, which is expected to attract more customers, thereby increasing the sales of the product.

Leading manufacturers are concentrating on producing new products with improved efficiency and are also partnering with experts in the field to spread awareness regarding the use of medicated soaps. To give healthcare personnel better direction for managing infections, some businesses have also established associations with governments.

For instance:

In February 2021, Henkel's Dial brand introduced Clean + GentleTM, a new line of body washes and antibacterial foaming hand washes. Dia® will work with dermatologists to spread awareness of using mild products without sacrificing cleanliness.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2021, antiseptic soaps accounted for 58.3% of the market share owing to the rise in skin infections.

As bars are most commonly used, they accounted for 62% share of the global market.

In 2021, dermatitis accounted for 39.5% market share owing to an increase in the cases of atopic dermatitis.

By distribution channel, supermarkets & hypermarkets account for 38.9% share in the sales of medicated soaps.

South Asia topped the list by region with a market share of 26.6% in 2021.

“Increased attention on personal hygiene and skin care led to rising demand for medicated soaps during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to continue over the coming years as well,” according to a researcher of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Procter & Gamble.

Reckitt Benckiser

Ecolab Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive

Unilever

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Stylevana

Dr. Woods

Vanguard

Wipro Enterprise

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Emami Ltd.

ITC Ltd. And more

Key manufacturers of medicated soaps are continuously working with leading technicians, researchers, and cutting-edge designers to create upgraded products that could meet customers’ needs. They are also partnering with various governments to spread awareness regarding personal hygiene and infections caused due to contamination.

In February 2023, Dove introduced a NEW Dove Body Wash with 24-hour Renewing MicroMoisture. It is user-friendly in shape and marks the first improvement to Dove's famous bottle pack in 17 years. The new formula is powered by exclusive nanotechnology to actively restore the skin's moisture.

In June 2022, in support of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Reckitt launched "Diarrhoea Net Zero" in Lucknow as part of its flagship campaign Dettol Banega Swasth India. The program will directly affect 10 million individuals in the state over the next three years, alleviating 26% of the state's diarrheal burden.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the medicated soap market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment from 2012 to 2021 and projections from 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on the

product (antiseptic soaps, skin-sensitive soaps),

form (liquid, bars),

condition (dermatitis, scabies, lice, others),

distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies/drug stores, specialty stores, online stores, others),

across seven key regions of the world.

For additional insights on how the growth of the medicated soap market will unfold over the decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

