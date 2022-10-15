Medicare does not pay for everything — here’s how to fill in the gaps

Joseph Mann Jr.
·7 min read

Medicare, the federal health insurance program that benefits more than 4.8 million people in Florida, helps pay for a variety of medical costs.

But there are many expenses — like co-insurance, co-payments and deductibles — that basic Medicare (called Original Medicare) does not cover. Co-insurance is the percentage of costs a patient pays after meeting the deductible, while co-payments are a charge for each time a patient uses a service, typically visiting a doctor. The deductible is a portion each patient pays before health insurance kicks in.

Medicare also does not cover most dental care, eye exams for glasses, hearing aids, long-term care and routine physical exams, among other things.

Medigap — or a Medicare Supplement Insurance — is a separate plan supplied by private insurance companies that helps pay some or all Original Medicare costs, and offers additional benefits.

Original Medicare covers people who are 65 or older, individuals under that age with certain disabilities and people with end-stage kidney disease who need dialysis or a renal transplant.

Enrollees in Original Medicare are covered by two sections: Part A, which pays for in-patient hospital care plus some other services, and Part B, which covers visits to doctors, outpatient care, medical supplies and preventive medicine, such as vaccines.

READ MORE: As you turn 65, you must figure out Medicare — even if you plan to work beyond that

Medicare does not pay for everything

But Parts A and B do not pay for all an individual’s normal medical costs, or exceptional emergency expenses.

Within the world of Medicare, there are a variety of options to enhance coverage and help reduce out-of-pocket costs. Medicare Advantage plans (Medicare Part C), offered by private insurance companies, deliver almost all the same benefits as Parts A and B, but also offer additional coverage for routine vision, hearing, prescription drugs, dental and fitness programs. But you have to go to the doctors and facilities in those plans.

Eye exams for eyeglasses are not covered under original Medicare plans. Many Medicare beneficiaries opt to buy a supplemental Medigap insurance plan to augment what Medicare does not cover.
Eye exams for eyeglasses are not covered under original Medicare plans. Many Medicare beneficiaries opt to buy a supplemental Medigap insurance plan to augment what Medicare does not cover.

Some Medicare recipients buy the Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plan, which helps cover costs of some prescription medications. Medicare enrollees also can obtain drug coverage through a Medicare Advantage program.

READ MORE: Deciding whether Medicare Advantage plans are right for you

Some Medicare recipients buy the Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plan, which helps cover costs of some prescription medications.
Some Medicare recipients buy the Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plan, which helps cover costs of some prescription medications.

Medigap option

Another option is Medigap — or a Medicare Supplement Plan — which helps pay some or all Original Medicare costs Private health insurance companies offer Medigap policies and charge monthly premiums.

Some Medigap plans also provide coverage for individuals who suffer a health emergency while traveling abroad and for costs in a skilled nursing facility.

Medigap — as its name suggests — fills in payment gaps in Original Medicare, and the right type of policy may provide financial relief to Medicare patients. Medigap plans help reduce out-of-pocket costs incurred under Medicare Parts A and B, and can supply other benefits.

There are some conditions, though: You can only buy Medigap if you have Medicare Parts A and B. In addition, policies are available only to an individual, not to a couple or family, and you cannot obtain a Medigap plan if you are covered by Medicare Advantage.

Also, there is no prescription drug coverage with Medigap, and premiums can reach several hundred dollars per month, depending on the age of the individual and the items covered.

Most people enrolled in Part A do not pay a premium for hospital services. Everyone enrolled in Part B — visits to doctors, tests, outpatient care, etc. — must pay a minimum monthly premium of $170.10 (deducted from Social Security payments). But the premium increases according to income levels.

Alphabet soup

Like most things related to healthcare, Medigap is not simple. For example, companies in Florida offer an alphabet soup of 12 Medigap alternatives including Medigap Plans A, B, C, D, F, F-high deductible, G, G high-deductible, K, L, M and N.

But three of the 12 (Plans C, F and F-high deductible) are not available to anyone who turned 65 on or after Jan, 1, 2020, or to some people under 65. But once a Medicare recipient obtains a Medigap policy, it will be valid as long as the individual pays Part B and Medigap premiums, even with health problems.

The plans offer a variety of alternatives — with or without coverage — for costs associated with skilled nursing facilities, deductibles for Parts A and B, excess charges and foreign travel emergencies. They also stipulate different deductibles, copays and premiums. No plan pays for the standard Part B premium of $170.10.

According to Medicare.gov, Medigap Plan G will provide a 65-year-old female who doesn’t use tobacco with coverage for skilled nursing facilities, the Part A deductible, Part B excess charges and a foreign travel emergency (but not the Part B deductible) and zero cost (“generally”) for approved co-pays/co-insurance related to Part B services. The holder of this policy will have a zero cost Part A deductible and a $233 Part B deductible.

She will pay premiums between $203-$403 per month. Monthly premiums for a 67-year-old male who doesn’t use tobacco range from $253 to $397 for the same plan.

The lowest monthly premium of all 12 Medigap plans available in Florida for the same age level is $65 (female) and $75 (male) for high-deductible plans. The highest monthly premium was $481 (female) and $530 (male).

What to look out for

Evaluating and choosing Medigap plans is complex, and people considering Medigap for the first time may need to find assistance. (See list of help centers below.)

Medicare, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation, specialized health information centers and insurance companies offer online comparisons of plans, coverage and costs. Some South Florida insurance companies have walk-in information offices.

Aside from the plethora of plans and coverage levels, there are also complications related to enrollment periods, penalties, pre-existing conditions and conflicts when people with Medicare Advantage plans want to switch to Medigap coverage.

“While it is often touted that people can switch freely between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, consumers are not always aware that they may not always be able to purchase a Medigap policy if they don’t enroll during certain time periods,” said Jane Sung, senior strategic policy adviser with AARP’s Public Policy Institute, in an email responding to Miami Herald questions.

“Federal law allows people to purchase Medigap without medical underwriting when they first enroll in Medicare. They also have federal protections that let people try out a Medicare Advantage plan for up to one year and still return to Medigap or enroll in Original Medicare and purchase Medigap,” she said.

“But outside of these specific time periods, insurance companies may be allowed to require medical underwriting to purchase Medigap, which means it can be more expensive.”

Medical underwriting means that an insurance company evaluates your health when applying for health insurance. That way, they can decide if they will offer coverage, what limits or exclusions would apply and what to charge for premiums.

Medicare’s website says that the best time to purchase a Medigap policy is during the six months that starts the first month you have Medicare Part B and are 65 or older. During this period, a buyer generally obtains more choices and better premiums, and a person can purchase any Medigap policies that are available in Florida even with pre-existing conditions, according to Medicare. After this period, the policy cost may be higher due to current or past health problems.

People who work full time beyond 65 can delay signing up for Medicare Parts A and B if the individual (or spouse) is receiving group healthcare coverage at work and the company has more than 20 employees.

When the job or coverage ends, there is a special enrollment period during which they can sign up for Medicare with no penalties. At that time, they are also eligible to enroll in Medigap or Medicare Advantage (but not both) with no penalties.

How to get help understanding Medigap, Medicare

Medicare.gov

https://www.medicare.gov/medigap-supplemental-insurance-plans/#/m?year=2022&lang=en

Medicare Handbook — Medicare & You

https://www.medicare.gov/medicare-and-you

Alliance for Aging Miami

Main: 305-670-6500/Elder Helpline: 305-670-HELP

Toll free: 1-800-96-ELDER (35337)

https://allianceforaging.org/

SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders)

1-800-96-ELDER or 305-671-6536 in Miami and the Keys

https://www.floridashine.org/

Center for Medicare Advocacy (CMA)

Phone: 860-456-7790

https://medicareadvocacy.org/

Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (FOIR)

https://www.floir.com/sitedocuments/medigapfaqs.pdf

Insurance brokers and health insurance companies such as AARP/UnitedHealthcare, Florida Blue, United American Insurance Co., Bankers Life, Humana and others.

Sources: Medicare.gov, Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), AARP, Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (FOIR), Florida Blue, Center for Medicare Advocacy (CMA), Alliance for Aging, Inc., Healthinsurance.org

Latest Stories

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from