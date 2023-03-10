Medical Waste Management Market Size & Share to Surpass $8.8 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Medical Waste Management Market is expected to grow at a steady rate due to the increasing awareness of healthcare waste management and regulations enforced by government organizations. According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global Medical Waste Management Market size was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Medical Waste Management Market Overview

Medical waste management refers to the proper handling and disposal of healthcare waste generated by healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. This waste includes infectious waste, hazardous waste, and general waste. The management of medical waste is essential to prevent the spread of infections and to protect the environment.

Factors driving the growth of the medical waste management market include the increasing volume of medical waste generated, the rising awareness of healthcare waste management, and the implementation of government regulations for proper waste disposal. Additionally, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a surge in medical waste generation, creating opportunities for companies in the medical waste management market.

North America dominates the medical waste management market due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and strict government regulations. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing number of healthcare facilities and the rising awareness of healthcare waste management in the region.

Top Report Findings

  • The global medical waste management market was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

  • North America dominates the medical waste management market due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and strict government regulations.

  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing number of healthcare facilities and the rising awareness of healthcare waste management in the region.

  • Infectious waste is the largest segment of medical waste, accounting for the largest share of the medical waste management market.

  • Incineration is the most widely used method for the treatment of medical waste due to its effectiveness in destroying infectious agents.

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a surge in medical waste generation, creating opportunities for companies in the medical waste management market.

Top Players in the Global Medical Waste Management Market

  • Stericycle (US)

  • Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

  • Suez Environnement (France)

  • Clean Harbors (US)

  • REMONDIS AG & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Sharps Compliance Inc. (US)

  • Waste Management Inc. (US)

  • BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC (US)

  • Daniels Sharpsmart Inc. (Australia)

  • Republic Services Inc. (US)

  • EcoMed Services (US)

  • GRP & Associates (US)

  • BWS Incorporated (US)

  • MedPro Disposal (US)

  • GIC Medical Disposal (Canada)

  • Gamma Waste Services (US)

  • Triumvirate Environmental (US)

  • EPCO (Saudi Arabia)

  • Casella Waste Systems Inc. (US)

  • All Medical Waste Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Market Dynamics

The medical waste management market is influenced by various factors, including government regulations, increasing volume of medical waste, technological advancements, and awareness of healthcare waste management. Here are some of the key dynamics driving the growth of the medical waste management market:

Government Regulations: Governments across the world are implementing regulations to ensure the safe and proper handling of medical waste. For instance, in the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) to regulate the generation, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste, including medical waste. These regulations are driving the growth of the medical waste management market.

Increasing Volume of Medical Waste: With the growing population and an increase in the number of healthcare facilities, the volume of medical waste generated is also increasing. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global healthcare industry generates approximately 2 million tons of medical waste each year. The rising volume of medical waste is driving the demand for medical waste management services.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements are improving the efficiency and safety of medical waste management. For instance, autoclaves and microwaves are being used to sterilize medical waste, reducing the risk of infections. Additionally, RFID technology is being used to track and monitor medical waste, improving the efficiency of waste management.

Awareness of Healthcare Waste Management: With an increasing awareness of the impact of healthcare waste on the environment and public health, healthcare facilities are taking steps to implement proper waste management practices. This has led to the growth of the medical waste management market as companies are offering services to help healthcare facilities manage their waste in a safe and sustainable way.

Top Trends in Global Medical Waste Management Market

Increase in Outsourcing: Healthcare facilities are increasingly outsourcing their medical waste management services to specialized companies that offer efficient and cost-effective waste management solutions. This trend is expected to continue as healthcare facilities seek to focus on their core operations and reduce their environmental impact.

Emphasis on Sustainability: With the growing awareness of environmental sustainability, there is a trend towards implementing sustainable waste management practices in the healthcare industry. This includes the use of recyclable materials, waste reduction initiatives, and energy-efficient technologies.

Adoption of Digital Technologies: Digital technologies such as RFID, GPS, and cloud computing are being used to improve the efficiency and transparency of medical waste management. These technologies enable real-time tracking of medical waste, better inventory management, and improved reporting and compliance.

Growth of Mobile Medical Waste Management Services: Mobile medical waste management services, such as on-site waste treatment and collection, are becoming increasingly popular as they offer convenience and cost-effectiveness for small to medium-sized healthcare facilities.

Development of Innovative Waste Treatment Technologies: Companies are investing in the development of innovative waste treatment technologies, such as plasma gasification, which can convert medical waste into energy. These technologies are expected to gain popularity due to their sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on Medical Waste Management Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Medical Waste Management Market Segmentation

By Service

  • Collection

  • Transportation & Storage Services

  • Treatment & Disposal Services

  • Recycling Services

By Type of Waste

  • Non-Hazardous Waste

  • Hazardous Waste

By Treatment Site

  • Offsite Treatment

  • Onsite Treatment

By Waste Generator

  • Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Other Waste Generators

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa    

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What is the size and growth rate of the global medical waste management market, and what are the key drivers and restraints impacting market growth?

  • What are the key segments of the medical waste management market, and how are they expected to grow over the forecast period?

  • What are the key technologies and methods used for medical waste management, and how are they evolving?

  • What are the major trends and opportunities in the medical waste management market, and how are they expected to impact market growth?

  • What are the major regions and countries contributing to the growth of the medical waste management market, and what are the factors driving growth in these regions?

  • Who are the major players in the medical waste management market, and what are their market shares, strategies, and competitive landscapes?

  • What are the major challenges faced by the medical waste management market, and how can they be addressed to ensure sustainable growth?

Regional Analysis

  • North America: North America dominates the medical waste management market due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and strict government regulations. The United States is the largest market in North America, accounting for the majority of the revenue generated in the region.

  • Europe: Europe is also a significant market for medical waste management due to the presence of a large number of healthcare facilities and stringent regulations related to waste management. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are the major markets in the region.

  • Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the medical waste management market due to the increasing number of healthcare facilities and the rising awareness of healthcare waste management in the region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to drive the growth in the region.

  • Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa region is expected to witness moderate growth in the medical waste management market due to the increasing number of healthcare facilities and the implementation of regulations related to healthcare waste management. The United Arab Emirates and South Africa are the major markets in the region.

  • Latin America: The Latin America region is also expected to witness moderate growth in the medical waste management market due to the increasing number of healthcare facilities and the implementation of regulations related to healthcare waste management. Brazil and Mexico are the major markets in the region.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 6.5 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 8.8 Billion

CAGR

5.2% from 2022 to 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2028

Key Players

Stericycle, Veolia Environnement S.A., Suez Environnement, Clean Harbors, REMONDIS AG & Co. KG, Sharps Compliance Inc., Waste Management Inc., BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC, Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., Republic Services Inc., EcoMed Services, GRP & Associates, BWS Incorporated, MedPro Disposal, GIC Medical Disposal, Gamma Waste Services, Triumvirate Environmental, EPCO, Casella Waste Systems Inc., All Medical Waste Australia Pty Ltd.

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

