Medical tests confirm serious injury for Kings center Alex Len. How long could he be out?

Kings center Alex Len will miss Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers and could be out for several weeks after going down with a right ankle injury in Monday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Kings provided a medical update Tuesday after X-ray and MRI results showed Len suffered a moderate high ankle sprain. The team said Len has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Lakers and a timeline for his return is to be determined with additional updates to come at a later date.

Len, 30, went down after rolling his right ankle early in the second quarter in Monday’s 132-120 victory over the Cavaliers at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The 7-foot center from Ukraine left the floor hopping on one foot and headed straight to the locker room for treatment from the team’s medical staff.

Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) hobbles off the court after injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings later announced Len would not return. He finished with two points and three assists in six minutes. With Len out, Kings coach Mike Brown turned to JaVale McGee for backup minutes at the center position. McGee finished with two points, four rebounds, one steal and one assist in seven minutes.

Len, who came out of Maryland as the No. 5 pick in the 2013 NBA draft, has appeared in six games for the Kings (5-4). He is averaging 2.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in his 11th NBA season.

According to the National Library of Medicine, high ankle sprains are among the most severe ankle injuries and often require more recovery time than common ankle sprains. Full recovery often takes six to eight weeks or more before a player can return to competition.

The Hospital for Special Surgery notes that a high ankle sprain involves different ligaments than a common ankle sprain. Surgery is sometimes needed for severe injuries with notable instability. According to HSS, about 50% of athletes with high ankle sprains will experience symptoms for as much as six months.