Medical Supply Delivery Service Market to hit US $96.11 Billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Latest Trends, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Growing industry demand, fuelled by increasing awareness of the benefits of these medical supply delivery service, is expected to encourage the entrance of new players in the future.

Dallas, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical supply delivery service market size is growing at a CAGR of over 6% throughout the forecast period 2021-2028. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing need for fast and safe transportation of samples and specimens for research, as well as lower logistics costs. The market's growth is being fueled by a growing emphasis on strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and lowering supply chain costs. Furthermore, the industry is growing due to the expansion of healthcare logistics and the rising need for quicker and more cost-effective distribution of samples and specimens for research purposes.

Major players in the medical supply distribution services industry are aggressively investing in R&D to launch new products and services, as well as improved technologies, in order to expand their market share and regional reach. Furthermore, in order to expand their business reach, medical supply distribution services market players are focusing on numerous initiatives such as technology advances, global growth, acquisitions, strategic collaboration, strategic contracts, new product releases, and mergers.

Adroit Market Research report on global medical supply delivery service market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018-2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018-2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Medical Supply Delivery Service market have been studied in detail. Based on type, the global market is segmented into thermoregulation equipment, phototherapy equipment, monitoring equipment, respiratory equipment, and others.

The major players operating in the global market include DHL, UPS, Agility, LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, FedEx Corporation, CEVA Logistics, The Wing, International SOS, Matternet, Zipline, Flirtey, Swoop Aero, and many more

The emergency services segment is predicted to rise at the highest rate. The need for emergency care is expected to rise as the incidence of trauma incidents rises due to an increase in the number of traffic crashes, deaths, and infectious diseases. According to the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, accidents cause over 150,000 deaths and more than 3.0 million non-fatal injuries in the United States each year. In addition, a growing number of healthcare logistic firms are partnering with drone companies to offer drone-based logistics systems for a variety of healthcare goods in emergency and pandemic situations.

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Service, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by End-user, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Medical Supply Delivery Service Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

