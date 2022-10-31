Medical Supplies Market Worth USD 12,840 Million by 2030 at 4.60% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read

Medical Supplies Market Trends and Insights by type (infusion products, blood collection tubes, wound care products, dialysis consumables, surgical drapes, adult incontinence products, blood glucose test strips, and others), by application (urology, wound care, anesthesia, sterilization, and others), by end user (hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and others), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Supplies Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Medical Supplies Market Information, by type, by application, by end user - Forecast to 2030”, the market is expected to reach USD 12,840 Million by 2030 at 4.60% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030

Market Scope:

Instruments and other gadgets used in healthcare are known as "medical supplies," and these are what medical supply firms produce and sell. It is also possible for the objects to be one-time-use only.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 12840 Million

CAGR

4.60%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Service, Category and End User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of diabetes, hypertension and increasing the elderly population

Growing demand for medical devices

Medical Supplies Market Competitive Analysis:

There is a high degree of fragmentation in the medical supplies business, and leading companies have responded by launching new products, expanding existing ones, entering into agreements, forming joint ventures, forming partnerships, and acquiring smaller competitors.

  • 3M Company (U.S.)

  • Medtronic plc (Ireland)

  • Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

  • Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

  • Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

  • Baxter International Inc. (U.S.)

  • Halyard Health, Inc. (U.S.)

Medical Supplies Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

The aging population, the rise of chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, and the rising number of people in need of kidney transplants have all contributed to the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. The aging population, an increase in surgical procedures, an increase in morbidity, and the spread of nosocomial infections are all contributing to a worldwide rise in the demand for medical care.

Globally rising rates of chronic diseases, the need for infection control to stem the tide of HAIs, and rising demand for medical equipment are all expected to fuel the market through the forecast period. The industry is being propelled by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging of populations worldwide.

Environmental shifts, chronic diseases, accidents, and injuries are all contributing to the rise of the healthcare technology supply industry. Hospital-acquired infections have been on the rise, as have surgical and obstetric infections, driving up demand for medical items that promote patient safety and institutional hygiene.

A radical shift in the population's way of life has occurred from the quick pace of urbanization. Rising pollution levels, poor dietary habits, and a lack of time to engage in health-promoting activities have all contributed to an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and infections, which in turn has raised the worldwide need for medical supplies. Moreover, growing public concern about HAIs is fueling demand for medical supplies.

Market Restraints

Limited by severe regulatory limits on many medical goods, the market is unable to grow. In addition, the rising incidence of reminders has hampered market expansion. Given the uncertainty of the healthcare sector, drug shortages seemed inevitable. This is usually the root of the problem when the supply chain breaks down. To keep up with demand, suppliers are forced to pay through the nose for less popular options. This is because some businesses invest in maintaining inventory reserves in the event of product shortages.

COVID-19 Analysis:

It is anticipated that the COVID-19 pandemic will have wide-ranging economic consequences. Patients with COVID-19 or who are suspected to have the virus are receiving increased use of a wide variety of medical supplies, including those used for dialysis, inhalation, wound care, radiology, infection control, infusion, intubation, ventilation, personal protective equipment (PPE), hypodermic products, sterilization consumables, and more. Asthma difficulties are most often brought on by respiratory infections, and medication can help alleviate these symptoms, this is the case. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, and the COVID-19 are all respiratory disorders that are more common in the elderly for a number of reasons, including a natural loss in immunological function.

Medical Supplies Market Segmentation:

By Types

The infusion products segment is likely to record substantial growth over the review period.

By Application

The wound care segment is slated to expand at a notable CAGR over the review period.

By End-Users

The hospitals segment is poised to acquire a significant market value over the review period.

Medical Supplies Market Regional Analysis:

North America is predicted to have a disproportionately large share of the global medical supplies industry. Having access to a wide variety of medical equipment manufacturers, a well-developed healthcare system, and qualified medical professionals all play a role in this. Market expansion for medical supplies in the region is anticipated to be fueled by a rise in COVID-19 patients. In addition, increasing numbers of people are covered by health insurance, which makes people more likely to use hospitals. In North America, the market for medical supplies is anticipated to increase because to all of these causes.

Because of rising economies' commitment to improving their public healthcare infrastructure, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing area for the medical supplies industry. Regional market growth is being fueled by a number of causes, including the influx of patients brought in by medical tourism, the rapid increase in chronic conditions, and the large elderly pool. The region's medical supplies market is also anticipated to expand in the approaching years due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular illnesses. The government and private sectors' increased funding for healthcare infrastructure development. Factors that are expected to contribute to the expansion of the medical supplies market over the coming years include the world's burgeoning population, the growing popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures, the continuing rise in healthcare spending, and the growing concern over the spread of hospital-acquired infections.

As a result of the region's improving economic situation, the distribution of medical products in Europe has developed as a lucrative global business. Further, the region's medical supplies market has been expanding thanks to factors such as rising healthcare expenses, the uptake of cutting-edge technology, and the presence of multinational corporations.

