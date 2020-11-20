Medical Sterile Swabs Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product ; End-User, and Geography
The medical sterile swabs market was valued at US$ 2,663. 03 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,586. 05 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 0% from 2020 to 2027.
New York, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Sterile Swabs Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product ; End-User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988378/?utm_source=GNW
The growth of the medical sterile swabs market is mainly attributed to the broader applications of medical sterile swab, growing demand of sterile swab for SARS-CoV-2 detection, and 3D printed sterile swabs. However, challenges associated with sterile swab are projected to hamper the market growth.
The demand for sterile medical swab has increased dramatically due to rising cases of COVID-19.According to the Worldometers, as of October 21, 2020, there are 9,288,341 active cases.
Therefore, it is estimated that each case will undergo a swab test twice or thrice until they are completely recovered from COVID-19. Regions such as Europe and Asia are experiencing significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.
As COVID-19 is associated with respiratory problems, the nasal and nasopharyngeal testing is considered gold standard for detecting respiratory tract pathogens.Hence, the samples are collected from mouth, nose, and throat.
These areas require deep insertion of collecting tools and the long handle or shaft of sterile swabs helps in easy collection of samples. Additionally, due to the contamination-free nature of sterile swabs offers efficient results from the samples collected from patients’ from mouth, nasal, and throat, resulting in increased demand of sterile swabs.
Moreover, long handle or shaft of the sterile swabs helps reducing the chances of spreading infection from patient to the healthcare professional. Therefore, considering the benefits provided by the sterile swabs, the demand for sterile swabs has increased among the end users, which, in turn is driving the market growth.
Based on product, the medical sterile swabs market is segmented into cotton tipped swabs, foam tipped swabs, non-woven swabs, and others. The cotton tipped swabssegment held the largest share of the market in 2019;however, non-woven swabs segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Based on end-user, the medical sterile swabs market is segmented into hospital, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospital segment held the largest share of the market in 2019;however, thediagnostic laboratories segment is expected to register CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, National Cancer Centre Singapore, and China’s Ministry of Commerceare among the major secondary sources referred for preparing this report.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05988378/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001