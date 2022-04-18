Medical Spa Market 2022-2028 | Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Sales, Price | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications, Business Strategies

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Medical Spa market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Medical Spa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medical Spa market size is estimated to be worth USD 19320 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 36030 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.9% during the review period.



Medical Spa market report focuses on global and United States Medical Spa market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medical Spa market size is estimated to be worth USD 19320 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 36030 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.9% during the review period.

Medical spas have become more popular in recent years for men and women alike. Medical spas, also called medi-spas or med spas, are a kind of a hybrid between the traditional day spa and a medical clinic.

Allure Medspa

Biovital Medspa

Canyon Ranch, Inc.

Chiva Som

Clinique La Prairie

Hyatt Corporation

Sciton, Inc.

True Skin Care Center

Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa

Westchase Medspa

Medical Spa market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Medical Spa report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, and regions.

Segment by Type

Body Shaping

Hair Removal

Facial Treatments

Tattoo Removal

Scars & Striae

Segment by Application

Men

Women

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2011-2028

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

