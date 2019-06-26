Medical school exam forced Wickenheiser to miss her 'Call to the Hall'

Hayley Wickenheiser headlined the 2019 class of inductees. (Getty)

You’ll have to excuse Hayley Wickenheiser for being unavailable on Tuesday. She was a little busy.

The Canadian hockey legend was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame — the first woman ever to make it in her first year of eligibility — but when she got the call informing her of her induction, Wickenheiser was stuck doing what most retired sporting icons do in their free time: writing a medical school exam, of course.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hayley Wickenheiser was unable to be reached to be notified for her Call to the Hall. First inductee in a number of years. Lanny McDonald said Wickenheiser, a medical school student, is currently sitting for an exam today and would receive a failing grade if she used her phone. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2019

Just stepped out of a med school course to the news. A huge honour and dream come true for a little girl from Shaunavon, Sask.. Congrats to Guy,Sergei,Vaclav,Jim and Jerry. Thank you for all the kind words. #HHOF2019 pic.twitter.com/HioA3rt26R — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) June 25, 2019

Imagine being in such a predicament that you literally couldn’t answer the phone when Lanny McDonald and John Davidson called to congratulate you on receiving the highest honour possible for a hockey player, because you would fail an exam and put your future as a doctor in jeopardy.

Safe to say the GOAT is doing just fine.

More hockey coverage from Yahoo Sports