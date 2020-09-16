Medical Powerhouse AFFIRMATIVhealth and Its Research-Driven Approach to Addressing Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Cognitive Decline Issues

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / A decline in cognition and issues with brain health are problems that millions of people worldwide are currently experiencing. Alzheimer's Disease, a progressive disorder involving the degeneration and death of brain cells, in particular, is affecting over five million Americans, and its irreversible nature is causing an immeasurable impact on patients. On a mission to be of service to people at risk or living with this disease and other cognitive health issues, AFFIRMATIVhealth is emerging as an authority in both treatment and awareness-raising.

AFFIRMATIVhealth is a widely-recognized institution known for its digital therapeutic solutions that enable physicians to deliver personalized treatment plans and top-notch support options to patients. A highly competent team of professionals heads it, including founder and Chief Executive Officer Denise Kalos who, prior to establishing this cognitive wellness venture, served as the vice president for the Strategic Business and Cognitive Wellbeing Programs under Buck Institute for Research on Aging, which is a non-profit organization focused on aging and age-related diseases.

She stands at the helm of AFFIRMATIVhealth together with Dr. Brian Kennedy, the Director of the Centre for Healthy Ageing, and a National University of Singapore professor who is recognized internationally for his research in the basic biology of aging. And they are joined by Dr. Ginger Schechter, an esteemed physician who worked for the Veteran's Administration in California both as Staff Physician and Chief Medical Officer of the Santa Rosa community-based outpatient clinic.

At AFFIRMATIVhealth, patients are provided with a research-driven approach to treating Alzheimer's Disease. While it recognizes that there is no cure for such a condition, its team of experts is known for designing comprehensive programs intended to address the underlying causes of one's dementia in the hopes of improving a person's memory.

By utilizing a unique approach to treatment that integrates the latest, most relevant scientific research, AI technology, and big data analysis that optimize medical services and patient treatment options, AFFIRMATIVhealth has emerged as a powerhouse in the industry. It has received acclaim for its careful consideration of genetics, blood biomarkers, and medical history in crafting a personal therapeutic plan that covers modifiable medical and lifestyle risk factors.

This year AFFIRMATIVhealth opened an in-person clinic in Sonoma, CA, and continues to offer telehealth services. This is to maintain and improve memory, cognition, and well-being. Furthermore, AFFIRMATIVhealth boasts competence in combining Western medicine and Eastern philosophy, as well as diet, exercise, supplements, stress management, sleep, socialization, and brain stimulation to tackle specific underpinning roots of memory loss.

From its conduct of cognitive testing, laboratory and genetic testing, and medical history and lifestyle review to its provision of ongoing coaching and regular progress evaluations to ensure that proposed strategies are working, the wide range of services available at AFFIRMATIVhealth all focus on improving brain function.

Moreover, it also gives people access to various tools and services that allows them to take control of their cognitive health, one of which is its newly-released book called Outsmart Your Brain: The Insider's Guide to Life-Long Memory.

Since its establishment, AFFIRMATIVhealth has catered to hundreds of patients, and the capable minds behind this venture have no plans of slowing down anytime soon. With its vision of helping minimize deaths and costs related to the support of the US' aging population, AFFIRMATIVhealth vows to have its stellar approach to treating cognitive decline available for people across the country and worldwide.

