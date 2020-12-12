'A medical miracle': 10 of the best reactions to the newly-authorized COVID-19 vaccine
As the nation let out a small sigh of relief when the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was authorized, many people — experts and the general public alike — took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the news.
Some recognized the marvel of medical research that is the COVID-19 vaccine itself. Indeed, it was a process that experts initially predicted would have taken up to a few years to finish and distribute. Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration anticipates that the vaccine will be given to most of the general public by next summer.
Others, meanwhile, emphasized the safety of the vaccine as misinformation surrounding both the virus and its prevention reaches a fever pitch. Crucial to the vaccine's success is herd immunity, which requires a large portion of any given community take the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not specify any exact number.
“The science is very clear that this is a safe & very efficacious vaccine,” tweeted emergency physician and commentator Leana Wen.
Below, some of the most informative takes on the vaccine.
This is amazing. December 2020. As late as this April, people—including Dr. Fauci—thought 18 months was probably too optimistic a timeline for vaccines. And we’d have been thrilled with ones much less efficacious than these. And multiple ones are in the pipeline. It is a triumph. https://t.co/g8y10YwFkN
This decision is the best Christmas present the American people could receive when it comes to fighting this pandemic.
What an amazing accomplishment to have a vaccine and now begin the process of distributing it to millions of Americans.
I would be glad to get publicly vaccinated if it would help people feel comfortable with the vaccine.
BREAKING: FDA has just issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer #covid19 vaccine.
Important to remember: This was going to be done anyway without president Trump's last-minute interference. The science is very clear that this is a safe & very efficacious vaccine.
The FDA approved the #Pfizervaccine around 7:30pm.
I get an email from my organization for me to schedule getting the vaccine 2.5hr later.
BREAKING: @US_FDA has granted an emergency use authorization to Pfizer for it's COVID-19 vaccine.
It is nothing short of a medical miracle to have FDA authorization of a vaccine for COVID-19 just over 11 months since the virus was made known to the world.
While we celebrate the approval of the first COVID vaccine in the US, let us also remember that development of this vaccine, and others that will follow, were helped by the contributions of immigrants to America. We are in this together. #UnitedStates https://t.co/nE0yoxX2Tm
I’m hopeful about the vaccine from scientists but disillusioned because all we had to do while they researched a vaccine was wear masks and stay home but instead we’re approaching 300,000 deaths
BREAKING: FDA authorizes first COVID-19 vaccine.
Trust Fauci
It’s just a little ouchie
* (As Jimmy Fallon says)
Congratulations everyone.
Now, we must build upon this achievement to ensure the vaccine is quickly and fairly distributed to our nation’s health care and essential workers, high-risk Americans, and communities disproportionately hit by the virus.
