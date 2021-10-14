Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Appoints Direct Sales Veteran Lennon Ledbetter as Vice President of Sales

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has hired Lennon Ledbetter to become the Company’s Vice President of Sales.



“A company is only as strong as its executive team and we look forward to strengthening our robust, talented team with Lennon,” said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. “Lennon is renowned in the direct selling industry for being one of the pioneers at the world’s largest direct selling companies. Since then he has proven himself time and time again as one of the most influential and successful people in the industry. He will be tasked with continuing to grow Kannaway’s domestic and international presence, and with recruiting world-class talent into Kannaway. I could not be more confident in Lennon’s abilities to take Kannaway to the next level globally.”

Ledbetter is among the top achievers in the global direct sales industry and has a strong track record of generating millions in annual revenue. He is a sought-after motivational speaker and trainer, speaking to audiences in both packed stadiums and intimate conferences domestically and internationally. Ledbetter is also well-known for his mentorship abilities, specifically for inspiring and building successful teams and creating meaningful professional relationships within high-growth industries.

“I pride myself on working for companies that not only care about building successful teams that positively impact people but also that are looking to innovate and make a difference,” said Lennon Ledbetter, Kannaway®’s new Vice President of Sales. “Kannaway checks all these boxes by helping people all over the world gain access to the highest quality cannabidiol (CBD) products on the market, as well as conveying the opportunity to thousands to get involved in owning a piece of the growing cannabis industry. It’s an honor to be invited to join a team that has pioneered so many things within the cannabis and hemp industries, and one that aims to continue doing so with its charitable partnerships, international expansion, and one that is truly focused on building leaders who are inspired to attain their dreams."

Story continues

To learn more about Kannaway®, please visit https://kannaway.com/ .

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies , Inc . and Neuropathix . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Brown

Account Director

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com



