Medical Laser Market Size to Hit Around US$ 15.63 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global medical laser market size was valued at US$ 4.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit around US$ 15.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.84% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical laser market will reach valuation at US$ 5.17 billion in 2022. The global pandemic which struck the market during the last few years has created a downward market as anticipated by the experts. Based on the analysis the market has shown a decline of around 13% in 2020.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1801

Regional Snapshots

The region of North America has shown a tremendous growth in the market with the revenue of around 1.6 billion in 2021 and it's foreseen to show a greater growth during the forecast. The increasing market for minimally invasive medical procedures, high adoption rate of technologically advanced procedures and increasing need for cosmetic procedures has helped the US market to grow.

Europe is also seen to show a substantial growth in the forecast at a CAGR of 15% with an increasing incidence of sensory organ related disorders in the country. The region of Asia Pacific stands as the second largest market for the medical laser system. It is estimated to show the fastest growth during the forecast. Due to the developing infrastructure Latin America, Middle East and Africa markets are also showing significant growth.

Report Highlights

  • The surgical laser market segment will grow as there are increased technological advancements, growing implementation of minimally invasive surgeries and awareness regarding the availability of surgeries for prevailing chronic diseases and the prevailing ophthalmic diseases

  • On the basis of the end user the hospital and specialty clinics shall have the largest market growth. Due to the demand for aesthetic appeal the market for lasers is expected to grow developing nations are also focusing on hospital infrastructure and improving the health care conditions

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 4.5 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 15.63 Billion

CAGR

14.84% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

BiolaseInc, Candela corporation, Top corn corporation, Lumenis limited, Sisram medical limited, Iridex Corporation

Recent Developments

The established players in the medical laser procedures market like En. S.p.A., Ellex Medical Lasers and Lumenis account for a significant growth in the market. The aesthetic laser system used for removal of tattoos, scar hair and others is conducted by Lumenis. It presented a new product of an energy based medical device in January 2020 under the new platform of LightSheer Quattro.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1801

Market Dynamics

Drivers

With the development of the laser market the demand for minimally invasive operative procedures has increased. This has led to the growing number of cosmetic surgeries and the increase in the total number of ophthalmic surgeries. The increase in the number of glaucoma related disorders, coronary artery diseases, heart diseases and other diseases have also contributed to fuel the growth of the current market. The adoption of new laser procedures and innovative technology is one of the important factors that boost the current market in the forecast period. Medical and cosmetic laser manufacturer Erchonia Corporation launched a new low level green laser model for body fat reduction. Increasing awareness among people regarding physical appearance is proving to be a great reason for the growth of the market globally. The increasing demand for aesthetic laser systems and consumables are proving to be a driving force for the laser market.

Restraints

The high cost associated with these medical laser services has led to the decline in the number of consumers opting for these facilities. People from the moderate to lower socio-economic background are not able to afford such kind of services due to the high cost of the procedures. Also, the increased number of side effects which are seen after the laser surgeries limits the growth that the market aims to show. The complications which are associated with these kinds of procedures such as dyschromia and scarring and many others also hinder the market size during the forecast period. Alternative treatments, which are additionally provided at a lower cost and which also show lesser side effects are being opted by the individuals. This in turn helps them to avoid future complications. The laser systems in the developing and underdeveloped countries are facing a challenge in its growth pattern.

Opportunities

The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures in the fields of ophthalmic laser surgeries and other surgeries relating to sensory organs help in providing a great opportunity for the market growth. Reduction in the amount of pain that the individual has to undergo has also proved to be a great opportunity for the medical laser market. Easy healing of wounds post surgical procedures has also provided. The emergence of various multi specialty hospitals which are providing a wide of services along with reimbursement facilities increases opportunities for growth. Painless procedures also attract the market of pediatric surgical treatments to a great extent.

Challenges

The choice of advanced laser operated surgical procedures over the traditional techniques increases the total cost of the services hence challenges the market growth during the forecast period. The installation cost of these laser surgical equipments poses a great challenge in front of the market. The high level safety regulations that need to be followed for these laser ttreatments and surgical procedures iincreases the total cost the hospital to create a conductive setup for the procedure. Further, it is a great challenge for the developing and underdeveloped nations to opt for this kind of laser operated surgical procedures.

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Laser Systems

  • Consumables

By Type

  • Surgical Lasers

  • Dental Lasers

  • Aesthetic Lasers

  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Others

By System

  • Solid State Laser Systems

    • Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Ho:Yag) Systems

    • Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Er:Yag) Systems

    • Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Laser (Nd:Yag) Systems

    • Potassium Titanyl Phosphate Laser Systems

    • Alexandrite Laser Systems

    • Ruby Laser Systems

    • Q-Switch Lasers

  • Gas Laser Systems

    • CO2 Laser Systems

    • Argon Laser Systems

    • Krypton Laser Systems

    • Metal Vapor (Copper and Gold) Laser Systems

    • Helium-Neon (He-Ne) Laser Systems

    • Excimer Laser Systems

  • Dye Laser Systems

  • Diode Laser Systems

By Application

  • Ophthalmology

    • Refractive Error Surgery

    • Cataract Surgery

    • Glaucoma Surgery

    • Others

  • Dermatology

    • Skin resurfacing

    • Pigment treatment

    • Tattoo Removal

    • Hair Removal

    • Others

  • Gynecology

    • Vaginal Rejuvenation

    • Others

  • Dentistry

  • Urology

    • Lithotripsy

    • Tissue Ablation

  • Cardiology

    • Coronary Artery Disease

    • Ventricular and Supraventricular Arrhythmias

    • Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

    • Congenital Heart disease

  • General Surgeries

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1801

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Canada's Masse finishes 1st in 100m backstroke semis to advance to final at worlds

    Canada's Kylie Masse advanced to the 100-metre backstroke final with a victory in her semifinal heat on Sunday at the FINA world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary. The LaSalle, Ont., native touched the wall with a time of 58.57 seconds. Masse, 26, edged out Medi Eira Harris (59.61) of Great Britain, China's Wan Letian (59.63) and France's Emma Terebo (1:00.06) who also qualified for the final. "I'm happy, it shows that my speed is there which is really nice. It didn't feel like I was t

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Canada's Myles Creighton hopes to end Latinoamerica season on top

    Myles Creighton has always wanted to wear the Maple Leaf on his golf gear. Now that he can as a member of Golf Canada's young pro squad, he's having a career season. The product of Digby, N.S., was named to the national sports organization's roster in mid-March and has proudly represented Canada on the PGA Tour — Latinoamerica since. He's the highest ranked Canadian heading into the third-tier tour's championship tour this week and the highest ranked golfer from the Maritimes on any tour. "I tak

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • McCarthy, Pebble Beach capture $1-million Pepsi North America Cup

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Todd McCarthy and Pebble Beach made it look easy Saturday night. The Australian driver took Pebble Beach to the lead at the halfway point, then they cruised to victory in the $1-million Pepsi North America Cup at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Pebble Beach came off the final turn leading Beach Glass by two lengths and increased that to three — the final winning margin — by deep stretch, crossing the finish line in 1:50.0 to secure the $500,000 winner's share. Beach Glass, driven by