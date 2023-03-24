Medical Implants Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health & More
Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Implants Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical implant market is expected to surge in the coming years due to the rise in chronic diseases and the increasing aging population.
The immunity levels start to decrease as individuals grow out of their age which makes them susceptible to multiple diseases and problems. These diseases can vary from cardiovascular ones, orthopedic problems due to weakness in the bones, dental disorders, and many more. In this regard, the medical implant market in the increasingly aged population plays an imperative role.
Further, tooth loss is the most common issue which is found with the increasing aging population and this particular factor is expected to drive the market growth of the medical implant market. For instance, according to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), the United States is said to consist of about 3 million individuals who are currently having dental implants and in recent times, this number is expected to grow tremendously by 500,000 annually.
Market Developments:
In March 2022, Bredent Medical's whiteSKY ceramic implant system added a new one-piece whiteSky Tissue Line, which is adaptable and appropriate for a variety of indications, including single restorations in the aesthetic zone and short-span bridges in the premolar and molar area.
In April 2022, Neodent, a well-known provider of dental implants in Brazil and a member of the Straumann Group, unveiled a brand-new implant system. The brand-new item, called Zi, is made of zirconia, which is renowned for its exceptional strength and beauty. Zi's global premiere was commemorated at a virtual event that drew 1,600 viewers from 92 different nations.
ZimVie Inc, in June 2022, announced that the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) of the US had cleared the T3 PRO Tapered Implant and Encode Emergence Healing Abutment in the country, which was the latest addition to ZimVie's product portfolio of dental implants and was an upgrade to the T3 Tapered Implant.
In February 2022, DeGen Medical, Inc., which is a form dealing with spinal implants and specializing in augmented reality, launched the Impulse AM, which is a 3D-printed porous titanium implant for posterior interbody fusion.
Regional Insights
Based on geography, the medical implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The North American region is estimated to hold a significant market share due to the advanced medical and healthcare facilities in the region along with the relatively high disposable income of the people.
According to data by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021, about 1 in 5 people aged 65 and above in the US had complete tooth loss. Segmenting it further, 13% of seniors aged from 65 to 74 and 26% of seniors aged 75 and above had undergone complete tooth loss. Tooth decay is a cause of this in multiple cases. Further, according to data from the American Dental Association in 2020, 91% of adults in the US aged between 20 and 65 have dental cavities, and about 27% of people were reported to not have undergone any treatment for the same.
Market Segmentation:
By Type
Orthopedic
Cardiovascular
Spinal
Ophthalmic
Dental
Facial
Others
By Material
Metals And Alloys
Ceramic
Polymers
Natural
By Geography
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Spain
Others
The Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Others
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Indonesia
Thailand
Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
5. MEDICAL IMPLANTS MARKET ANALYSIS, BY TYPE
6. MEDICAL IMPLANTS MARKET ANALYSIS, BY MATERIAL
7. MEDICAL IMPLANTS MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY
8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Companies Mentioned
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Conmed Corporation
Globus Medical, Inc.
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
Smith & Nephew PLC
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o77ani
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900