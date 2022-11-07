Medical Imaging Market Size Worth USD 64.99 Billion by 2030 at 7.10% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Medical Imaging Trends and Insights By Modality (X-Ray Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound Systems, Computed Tomography (C.T.), Nuclear Imaging), By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology) and By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic Institutes and Research Organizations), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Imaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR),  “Medical Imaging Market Information By Modality, Application, End-User, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market size was valued USD 39.19 in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 64.99 billion by 2030 at 7.10% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030

Market Synopsis

The field of medicine known as medical imaging, or radiology, involves reconstructing multiple images of bodily components for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes. Non-invasive tests are part of the medical imaging process, which enables doctors to make non-intrusive diagnoses of illnesses and injuries. The global medical imaging market has experienced a tremendous expansion in recent years. The monitoring frequency rate of long-term illnesses, particularly COVID-19, is principally responsible for the market's expansion. Additionally, it is projected that the growth of manufacturers and suppliers of medical imaging systems will increase demand. Medical imaging plays a crucial role in improving treatment and diagnosis planning in the healthcare sector.

Medical imaging procedures like ultrasound, MRI, X-ray, and C.T. scan serve to visualize inside body organs so patients can receive better care. Healthcare disciplines frequently employ medical imaging tools to diagnose illness problems and support therapy recommendations. The development of the medical imaging market has been aided by more recent developments and technological improvements in the industry. Furthermore, such advancements improve disease diagnosis and therapy by enabling early and precise disease condition identification. The emphasis on early diagnosis has increased due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular, neurologic problems, and other conditions and the realignment of healthcare systems. This affects the number of individuals worldwide who have X-ray, magnetic resonance, and computed tomography scans, together with the increased focus of government agencies on the early identification of diseases to control healthcare expenditures.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1995

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 64.99 Billion

CAGR

7.10%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2021

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends

Segments Covered

By Modality, Application and End-User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Technological Advancements in medical imaging

Increasing Strategic Agreements and Product Launches

Market Competitive Landscape:

The famous companies in the medical imaging market are:

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Analogic Corporation (U.S.)

  • General Electric Company (U.S.)

  • Esaote S.p.A (Italy)

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

  • Hitachi Ltd (Japan)

  • Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

  • Carestream Health (U.S.)

  • CMR Naviscan (U.S.)

  • Samsung (South Korea)

  • Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China)

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Outstanding & reimbursement programs by the government, the rising need for early diagnosis tools, technical developments to enhance turnaround time, and the building of new facilities by market participants in developing countries are believed to be driving the market's growth. The requirement for medical imaging in hospitals and diagnostic facilities is rising due to the rising frequency of chronic diseases, particularly among seniors. Medical imaging is becoming more reliable thanks to several technical developments, which raises demand for it in the healthcare industry.

During the anticipated years, the need for cutting-edge imaging modalities by teaching universities and hospitals to offer training for cutting-edge technology is anticipated to expand significantly. Additionally, the deployment of A.I. to automate the picture quantification and identification process is anticipated to accelerate market expansion. Medical imaging is increasingly in demand as healthcare costs rise in developed and developing nations. Over the projected period, the medical imaging industry will be driven by all of these drivers taken together. In the upcoming years, the market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising R&D activities, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and adopting cutting-edge medical imaging modalities. New methods for portable and wearable scanners and nuclear imaging. Also, contribute to the industry's expansion.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (199 Pages) on Medical Imaging: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-imaging-market-1995

Market Restraints:

One of the key factors predicted to restrain the growth of the global market for imaging equipment during the forecast period is the frequency of product recalls. This, together with the existence of a sizable and tightly controlled market for used equipment, particularly in developing and lucrative markets like China and India, has restricted the uptake of novel and creative equipment in these nations. Several well-known domestic companies have entered this market, supplying refurbished, low-cost equipment to medical facilities worldwide.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1995

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a large effect on the market for medical imaging. Due to the value of medical imaging in treating and diagnosing severe COVID-19 infections, the medical imaging sector experienced tremendous growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The care of patients following COVID-19 also includes medical imaging techniques. The intensity of COVID-19 infections can be assessed using chest X-rays, ultrasonography, and C.T. scans, which can also be used to look for disease dissemination in the lungs. These elements contribute to an increase in worldwide market demand.

Market Segmentation

The market includes diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, academic institutes and research organizations by end-user.

By modality, the market includes X-Ray systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography (C.T.), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear imaging.

By application, the market includes oncology, cardiology, and neurology.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1995

Regional Insights

The regional medical imaging market in the Americas is due to expanding developments in sophisticated diagnostic tools and increased patient awareness. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the clearly defined funding for research projects, targeted oncology research initiatives, and grants from government healthcare agencies in the U.S. medical imaging diagnostic equipment market and Canada will support the dominance of the Americas medical imaging market.

Due to the sharp increase in cancer cases in European countries, which is spurring demand for medical imaging equipment over the projected period, Europe is the next market for medical imaging. This is strengthening the market in the European area. The use of advanced medical imaging systems is predicted to accelerate technological advancements, expand the patient pool, and support the growth of the Asia-Pacific medical imaging market. The medical imaging market in the Middle East and Africa is driven by the region's steadily rising acceptance of treatment modalities and an increasing number of medical scanning vendors.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

Medical Image Management Market: Information by Product (Picture Archiving and Communication System, Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Application-Independent Clinical Archives and Enterprise Viewers/Universal Viewers), End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and others) - Forecast till 2030

Medical Imaging Workstations Market Research Report: by Modality (Computed Tomography, MRI, X-ray), by Component (Visualization Software, Display Units), By Usage Mode (Thin, Thick) Application (Diagnostic Imaging, Clinical Review) End User (Diagnostics Centers)- Forecast Till 2030

Medical Imaging Software Market Research Report: Information by Software Type (Integrated & Stand-Alone), Imaging Type (2D, 3D, & 4D), Modality (CT & MRI), Application (Neurology & Cardiology), End User (Clinics, Hospitals)- Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.