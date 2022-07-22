Medical Imaging Market Size to Surpass USD USD 78.1 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·7 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global medical imaging market size is expected to surpass around USD 78.1 billion by 2030 and is growing at a registered CAGR of 7.08% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical imaging market size was accounted at USD 45.19 billion in 2022. The increased prevalence of chronic disease among the people has given rise to the need of imaging techniques in order to and decide the prognosis of the disease and thus decided a suitable line of treatment for the patient. The imaging techniques are mainly used in the orthopedic field where a clear picture of the structural changes is required by the doctor in order to decide a line of treatment for the patient.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1917

The gynecological field also shows a great demand for the imaging techniques in order to make a proper judgment regarding the pathological and structural changes inside the abdomen and pelvic region of the person. More advanced imaging techniques are used when the basic imaging procedures fail to detect a problem with the patient.

Key Takeaways:

  • In 2021, the ultrasound product segment has registered highest market share of 29%.

  • North America medical imaging market was valued at USD 12.32 billion in 2021.

  • Based on product, U.K. medical imaging market was estimated at USD 2.1 bn in 2021.

  • The CT product segment is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

  • In 2021, the hospital segment accounted 48% revenue share.

  • In 2021, North America region has garnered 34% market share.

Report highlights

  • On the basis of product, the X ray imaging technique has dominated the segment as a result of its easy availability in almost every part of the world. It is a primary imaging procedure which is followed immediately after a major trauma.

  • On the basis of end user, the hospital sector has dominated the segment as a result of, it being a primary health care service in case of an emergency. The multiple facilities along with skilled labor force which is provided by a hospital set up proves to be an attractive offer for the people which helps the market to show a considerable growth.

  • On the basis of geography, the North American market has dominated the segment as a result of its rapid technological advancements.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1917

Regional snapshots

The North American market has dominated the segment as a result of the huge geriatric population residing in this region Who are prone to multiple chronic diseases and bone disorders. The increased prevalence of road accidents and chronic diseases among the people has increased the need for advanced technology in the field of medical imaging in order to provide better services to the people.

The Asia Pacific region has proved to be a huge market for the medical imaging as a result of the rapid technological advancements seen in this sector. The European market has also proved to be very beneficial for the growth of the market due to the advanced facilities which are provided by the government. The Middle Eastern countries have also shown a significant growth as a result of the excellent facilities provided with the use of advanced technologies.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 42.2 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 78.1 Billion

CAGR

7.08% from 2022 to 2030

By Product

  • X-Ray Devices

    • Digital

      • Direct Radiography Systems

      • Computed Radiography Systems

    • Analog

  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

  • Ultrasound

    • 2D Ultrasound

    • 3D Ultrasound

    • Others

  • Computed Tomography

  • Nuclear Imaging

  • Mammography

By Application

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology Health

  • Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

  • Neuro and Spine

  • Cardiovascular and Thoracic

  • General Imaging

  • Oncology

  • Urology

  • Breast Health

  • Others

By End User

  • Diagnostic imaging centers

  • Hospitals

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • MEA

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The rapid advancements which are seen in the imaging technology has helped the market to record a considerable growth during the forecast period. The incremental innovations done by the key market players in order to attract the potential consumers has proved to be a driving force for the market. The increasing disposable income of the people as a result of the high-income capacity has helped the market to record a considerable growth.

The rapid increase in the number of chronic diseases which are seen in the market has helped to boost the market size tremendously. Increasing awareness regarding the health care sector among the people has also boosted the market size considerably as a result of technological advancements. The rapidly increasing geriatric population in the world has propelled the demand for advanced imaging technology in order to provide the best possible services to the people. These multiple reasons prove to be the driving factors for the growth of the medical imaging market during the forecast period.

Restraints

The high cost which is associated with the use of advanced technology has proved to be a restraining factor for the growth of the medical imaging market. Lack of disposable income possessed by the people residing in the developing and underdeveloped countries has proved to be a barrier for the growth of the market during the forecast period. The lack of awareness regarding the health care facilities provided by the private and the governmental organizations has hindered the growth of the market.

There is also a lack of awareness regarding the reimbursement facilities which are provided by the insurance companies and hence people avoid the visits to the health care centers. The difficulties which are faced by the common people in order to obtain reimbursement from the insurance companies has also hindered the growth of the market to a great extent these multiple reasons prove to be the restraining factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

With the rapid advancements in technology regarding the imaging methods, people have shown acceptance towards the changing methods which has helped the market to grow. The new government policies which have been laid down in order to provide better health care facilities to the people has supported the growth of the market to a great extent.

A number of government initiatives have come up in order to encourage the people to take advantage of the various health care facilities which include the imaging procedures as well. The introduction of artificial intelligence into the imaging procedures has helped the market to find new opportunities in the healthcare sector. The chances of human error are eliminated with the use of artificial intelligence. These multiple reasons prove to be the opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenges

The lack of skilled labor force in order to operate the advanced technology and machines has proved to be a great challenge for the medical imaging market. Risk cannot be taken regarding the skilled medical staff as it is directly related to the functioning of these costly machines.

The high cost which is associated with the use of these advanced technologies has proved to be a great challenge for the growth of the market as it cannot be afforded by the developing countries who have a weaker economic background. The lack of awareness regarding the health care facilities provided by the government has also proved to be a great challenge for the growth of the market.

Recent developments

  • In April 2021, Ziehm Imaging has collaborated with Carestream to supply a C-Arm machine See on machine, Ziehm Vision RFD which is expected to support its market growth.

Key market players

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Canon Medical Systems Corp.

  • GE Healthcare

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Mindray Medical International

  • Esaote

  • Hologic

  • Samsung Medison Co.

  • FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

  • Cubresa Inc.

  • Koning Corporation

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1917

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Canada's Marco Arop cruises into 800m final at World Athletics Championships

    What a difference a year has made for Canada's Marco Arop. At the Tokyo Olympics last summer, Arop sputtered down the stretch in his semifinal and failed to qualify for the final. As disappointing as that moment was for Arop, he's used it as fuel over the past year. And on Thursday night at the world championships in Eugene, Ore., Arop learned from his past mistakes, earning him a spot in Saturday's 800-metre final. "Everything is coming together at the right time," Arop told CBC Sports after th

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • A month after contracting COVID-19, De Grasse withdraws from world 200 metres

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse has withdrawn from the 200 metres at the world track and field championships, the event in which he won Olympic gold last summer in Tokyo. The 27-year-old from Markham, Ont., tested positive for COVID-19 less than a month ago, and told The Canadian Press that whether he would run the 200 in Eugene would be a "game-time decision." The 200-metre heats were scheduled for Monday evening. Athletics Canada confirmed his withdrawal. De Grasse, who had

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?