Medical Imaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·7 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Medical Imaging Market 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Medical Imaging and Forecasts, Market Segment by Product (X-Ray Devices {Analog, Digital}, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Ultrasound {2D,3D,Others}, Computed Tomography, Nuclear Imaging, Mammography), Market Segment by End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others), plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country. 

The medical imaging market was valued at US$38.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Growing Applications of AI in Radiology 

Artificial intelligence technology for medical imaging is already delivering value across many healthcare settings. AI-powered imaging devices and software improve the efficiency and accuracy of radiographic interpretation and are capable of providing additional information that may not be evident to human radiologists. Such AI-enabled MRI tools can be used for image reconstruction, image interpretation, and to support clinical decisions. Such wide applications of AI systems and usefulness in medical radiology will aid in the progression of medical imaging market. AI has a wider role to play in radiology beyond assistance in diagnosis and clinical decision making. Greater adoption of artificial intelligence in medical imaging can help to improve the overall patient’s experience in radiology departments, starting from scheduling of the imaging appointment to the end diagnosis and follow-up.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/medical-imaging-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Positive Impact on the Medical Imaging Market?

Medical Imaging Market witnessed a positive impact of COVID-19 pandemic owing to the widespread use of diagnostic tools for early disease detection. The demand for medical imaging modalities has gained popularity since the outbreak of the second wave and is anticipated to upsurge in the near future. Medical imaging technologies were among front-runners to fight against the global COVID-19 crisis. Advanced medical imaging modalities such as chest CT and X-rays provide effective data on the spread of COVID-19 infection. Increased demand for POC CT devices and the development of a high-precision artificial intelligence-enabled CT scanner with enhanced visualization systems accelerated medical imaging market growth.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 206-page report provides 89 tables and 135 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the Medical Imaging Market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Medical Imaging. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including product, end-user, region and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing Medical Imaging Market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Level of Support from the Government and Non-Government Bodies

Governments and allied government organizations play an important role in providing access to medical devices across the world. Governments across the globe are undertaking several initiatives to develop better healthcare infrastructure that provides easy access to safe and cost-effective medical devices. Government initiatives to reduce costs of medical imaging devices and favourable reimbursement scenarios will help propel market growth. Furthermore, funding’s provided by non-government organizations help in installation of new medical imaging facilities. Implementation of favourable export and import regulations will further create more revenue generating opportunities in the medical imaging industry. Such numerous efforts undertaken by regulatory agencies will prove beneficial for market growth.

Effective Means to Curb Rising Healthcare Expenditure 

Medical imaging procedures form an integral part of medical diagnosis and treatment plans, thus adding to the overall healthcare expenditure. Some of the developed countries such as U.S. have increased their healthcare expenditure to provide the best treatment and care to its citizens. As per Global Report, 2021 published by the WHO, global healthcare expenditure has exponentially increased over the last two decades; it reached US$8.5 trillion in 2019 from US$4.2 trillion spent two decades ago. Furthermore, progressing scenarios in developing countries will positively impact industry growth. For instance, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission launched by government of India aims to spend over US$8,000 million to improve healthcare capacities and effectively cater to new and emerging diseases. Since medical imaging is vital for effective diagnosis and treatment, the constantly rising healthcare investments worldwide will positively influence the medical imaging business growth.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/medical-imaging-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Growing Geriatric Population and Rising Disease Burden

Growing geriatric population is one of the prime reasons for increasing economic burden on several countries. Increasing healthcare expenditure would limit the access of diagnostic tools to the growing population. For geriatric pool, access to medical imaging diagnostics has served lifesaving. Early diagnosis and detection of critical ailments in elderly age group could have great long-term benefits along with significant cost savings to the patients. As per latest UN estimates, 1 in every 6 people will be 65 and above in age by 2050 which may need effective tool for better diagnosis and detection. Increasing geriatric population along with increase in the incidence of age-related chronic diseases is anticipated to upsurge demand for medical imaging technologies.

Increasing Number of Diagnostic Centres with Advanced Imaging Modalities

Diagnostic centers are anticipated to witness higher demand for imaging modalities such as MRI systems and CT scanners for accurate diagnosis of chronic diseases. Some of the factors that have contributed to this increase include wider availability of technology, increased demand by patients and physicians, and improvements in the technology resulting in growing number of imaging tests being performed per person per condition.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the Medical Imaging Market includes Siemens Healthineers, Carestream Health Inc, Canon Medical System Corporation (Canon Inc.), ESAOTE SPA, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc, Konica Minolta Inc. among others.

These major players operating in this industry have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

  • In July 2022, Fujifilm Europe launched its product, FDR CROSS system features unique hybrid C-arm and is a portable x-ray device. FDR CROSS is a portable x-ray machine that offers high quality x-ray images during surgery and other procedures. This product launch enabled the company appeal to a larger customer segment.

  • In June 2022, Siemens Healthineers and Ohio State Wexner Medical Center announced partnership to get Siemens Healthineers advanced imaging and treatment technologies to Ohio State patient care. This helped the company increase its sales in the medical imaging segment.

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Oliver Davison
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: oliver.davison@visiongain.com
Web: www.visiongain.com


Latest Stories

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season draft rankings among N.A. skaters

    NEW YORK — Connor Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings of North American skaters ahead of the 2023 draft. The 17-year-old centre for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats has an astounding 31 goals and 70 points in 29 regular-season games in 2022-23. Bedard is also coming off a memorable performance at the recent world junior hockey championship, where he set a number of national and tournament records in helping Canada capture its second straight gold medal. The North Vancou

  • With Canadian support, Ukraine men's hockey team ready to take on world at University Games

    Gleb Krivoshapkin spent countless hours in the dressing rooms of Ukrainian hockey arenas in 2022. The Russian invasion has forced Ukrainians to take shelter from the shelling, caused emergency alarms and constant power outages, but that hasn't stopped Krivoshapkin from preparing to represent his country on the ice. "I didn't play for six months, and I couldn't think or do anything about hockey because of the war," Krivoshapkin told CBC Sports from Kremenchuk, where he now plays for HK Kremenchuk

  • Pro Bowl QB Hurts does best to protect sprained shoulder

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts finally found Eagles fans annoyed by one of his audibles. The changed play call that left some slightly ruffled? In this case, it was Hurts’ late decision to ask coach Nick Sirianni and some assistants to come into team headquarters on an off day and watch game film. “I think Mrs. Sirianni gave me a hard time about that one,” Hurts said Thursday, laughing. “And his kids. But I told him we had business to tend to. We have an opportunity of a lifetime.” Hurts doesn’

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season

    HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season. “I’m constantly evaluating our football operation and believe this is the best decision for us at this time,” general manager Nick Caserio said in a statement announcing the team parti

  • Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Malkin's 28th career four-point game — the fourth-most among all active players — helped spark the Penguins after Pittsburgh spotted the Canucks a three-goal lead. Malkin started the comeback with Pittsburgh's first power-play goal in nearly two weeks and gave the Penguins the lead after executing a pretty give-an