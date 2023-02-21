Medical Gloves Market is slated to be worth US$ 17.6 billion in the year 2032: says Persistence Market Research Study

Persistence Market Research

Increased Need for Hygiene Due to Global Pandemic Increased Need for Medical Gloves

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global Medical Gloves Market was valued at US$ 9.08 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2032. This Medical Gloves Market is expected to reach US$ 17.6 billion by the end of 2032



Due to the rising demand for personal protective equipment in the healthcare industry for patient safety, such as disposable gloves and masks, the market for medical gloves is expanding at a fast pace. The current pandemic also increased awareness among people about hygiene, which boosted the use of gloves by both the public as well as healthcare professionals.

The COVID-19 virus is highly contagious, and because healthcare workers are most exposed to it when treating patients, they are the most at risk of contracting it. Therefore, providing them with adequate protection has been crucial in the fight against this infection. Increased use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gowns, headgear, etc., during the pandemic, boosted the market growth.

An increase in the demand for medical gloves globally can be seen during viral epidemics such as the avian flu and Ebola. Medical gloves are recognized as the most basic and cost-effective virus defense in the healthcare sector. By reducing the risk of viral transmission among healthcare personnel, double-layer gloves, rather than single-layer gloves will increase demand for medical gloves.

As a result, key market players are focusing on novel product development with enhanced efficacy in terms of environmental stability, protection from infections, and durability.

For instance:

In November 2021, one of the leading medical protectives product manufacturers Owens and Minor launched its new brand - Safeskin nitrile gloves. These are safe for the skin and comfortable as well.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Disposable examination gloves are the leading product segment and held 71.8% market value share in 2021.

By end user, the medical sector is leading the global medical gloves market and is expected to continue to do so expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecasted years.

North America is the leading regional market with a value share of 45.8%.

“Increasing incidence of acute & chronic diseases and rising concerns about safety & sanitation are major factors driving the growth of the medical gloves market,” according to a researcher by Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key Companies-

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Ansell

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Semperit AG Holding

Rubberex Corporation (M) Bhd

Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd

Cardinal Health, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG and Others

While manufacturers are operating at full capacity, demand has outstripped supply since the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020. A substantial array of end users, particularly healthcare providers and other industrial users, have been affected by this gap.

The market is fragmented and there exists a number of local, emerging, as well as established players. Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce the design and engineering of novel glove materials with enhanced efficacy for disintegration after disposal.

In April 2022, Showa Medical received approval from US FDA for its biodegradable gloves.

In May 2020, Healthium MedTech launched antimicrobial gloves called Trushield. These gloves provide 99.99% protection to healthcare professionals from germs.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the medical gloves market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on the

product type (reusable gloves (fabric-supported gloves, industrial & household gloves), disposable examination gloves (natural rubber (NR), nitride rubber (NBR), polyvinyl chloride (PVC)), surgical gloves (natural rubber (NR), synthetic, chloroprene, isoprene), disposable industrial gloves),

end user (medical sector (acute care, laboratory services, research services), non-medical sector (food processing, commercial manufacturing, cleanroom applications, household applications),

across seven key regions of the world.

