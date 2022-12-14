Medical Gloves Market Size Worth USD 17399.81 Million by 2027 at 8.73% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Medical Gloves Market Trends and Insights By Product Type (Examination, Surgical, Chemotherapy), By Usage (Disposable, Reusable), By Form (Powdered, Non-powdered), By Raw Material (Latex, Nitrile rubber, Vinyl rubber, Neoprene, Polyethylene) and By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Rehabilitation Centers), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Gloves Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Medical Gloves Market By Product Type, By Usage, By Form, By Raw Material and By End-User-Forecast till 2027, the market size was valued at USD 8,638.19 million in 2019 and is predicted to grow to USD 17,399.81 million by the end of the year 2027 at 8.73% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Scope:

Gloves designed specifically for medical use are used by medical professionals during examinations and procedures. When moving between patients, doctors, nurses, and other medical staff should all wear new, disposable gloves to prevent the spread of disease. Latex, neoprene, vinyl, and nitrile are just some of the synthetic polymers or rubberized substances that are commonly used to make them. Gloves are one form of protection that can be worn to keep germs away from one's skin and hands.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/9707

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 17399.81 Million

CAGR

8.73%

Base Year

2019

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Historical Data

2018

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product Type, Usage, Form, Raw Material and End-User.

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Rising occurrence of chronic conditions and increasing safety risks and hygiene

Medical and healthcare industries are expanding at rapid pace

Competitive Outlook:

In order to expand their businesses and introduce innovative products that increase their share of the market and revenue, the most successful leaders place a premium on close collaboration, acquisitions, and partnerships. These top companies are also investing heavily in R&D and new product development in order to bring in the maximum amount of money they can.

  • Supermax Corporation Berhad

  • Glove Corporation Berhad

  • Rubberex Corp. M Bhd

  • BraunMelsungen AG

  • Semperit AG Holding

  • Mckesson Corporation

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • Medline Industries, Inc.

  • Dynarex Corporation

  • Ansell Limited

  • Cypress Medical Products LLC

  • Microflex Corporation

Medical Gloves Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising public awareness of the need for preventative health and safety measures is a key element propelling the medical drive industry. The importance of gloves to patients and healthcare workers has been widely recognized in recent years. The medical field has benefited greatly from disposable gloves due to their low cost, high safety standards, and lengthy history of use.

This growth can be attributed to a number of factors, including rising awareness of the importance of product safety, cleanliness, and quality, developments in technology and new research, and an increase in the prevalence of both minor and serious illnesses. Therefore, the need for medical gloves is forecast to rise in the coming years as more individuals seek protection from corrosion inhibitors, surface pollution, and the spread of contagious diseases.

Market Limitations:

Increased price competition among manufacturers, negative reactions to certain gloves, and the environmental impacts of producing and disposing of natural rubber are all stifling growth in this sector. However, raw material costs are volatile, and currency fluctuations further complicate doing business in this market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Medical Gloves: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-gloves-market-9707

COVID-19 Insight:

It's no secret that the new COVID-19 epidemic has boosted sales of medical gloves and sparked unprecedented concern about global health. The sourcing, shipping, and distribution network for raw materials has been damaged by the corona virus epidemic, and travel bans have been enforced, which slows the flow of goods. However, there has been a rise in demand for safety gear and emergency help as a means of halting the spread of disease. Furthermore, because of the outbreak, there has been a remarkable rise in public awareness of the importance of PPE.

Medical Gloves Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

The examination segment is poised to record substantial growth over the review period.

By Usage

Over the assessment period, the disposables market is expected to grow at a sizable CAGR. Used used and thrown away, disposable gloves provide a barrier between healthcare providers and potentially infectious patients. There is a risk of infection not just for patients but also for the surgeons and other medical staff who are present during surgical procedures. Protecting doctors and other medical professionals from potential contamination is a major benefit of using medical gloves.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=9707

By form

Since powdered gloves are outlawed in many countries due to allergies and illnesses generated by the presence of powder in them, the non-powdered segment held the biggest disposable gloves market share and is likely to continue dominant over the projection period.

By Raw Material

Nitrile disposable gloves are anticipated to have the highest rate of demand growth during the projected horizon.

By End-User

A lot of expansion is anticipated in the healthcare facility market during the assessment time frame. Hospital-acquired infections, like hepatitis and AIDS, are on the rise, and the rapidly aging population in developed countries is only going to increase the need for these goods.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/9707

Medical Gloves Market Regional Analysis:

One source claims that the Americas represent the industry's largest market for medical gloves. The number of patients with COVID 19 has risen to over 13,000 and is anticipated to keep rising, making the use of surgical gloves to avoid cross-contamination and transmission more important than ever. Europe has the second greatest market share in the world for medical gloves, after the United States. The medical gloves market is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period as a result of rising demand, strict rules aimed at minimizing cross-contamination in hospitals, and higher supply. While the United States is the largest market for disposable medical gloves, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market in this area. Growth in the use of disposable gloves in developing nations is being fueled by the sector's expanding healthcare infrastructure.

In terms of the market share for medical disposable gloves, Europe is second only to North America. However, the rapidly expanding healthcare industry in emerging nations is likely to reduce Europe's market share. Since powdered gloves slow the healing process, these subsectors focus primarily on the creation and manufacture of gloves without powder.

One of the fastest-growing markets for medical gloves is Asia and the Pacific. The healthcare sector's rapid growth is a major contributor to national prosperity. As surgical procedures become more commonplace, it stands to reason that demand will rise. Market growth for medical gloves in the Middle East and Africa is being propelled by a number of factors, including rising security concerns and cleanliness challenges brought on by global epidemics, shifting safety requirements in healthcare institutions, and rising use of bio-safety equipment.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Growth, Trends and Insights by Type (Non-Powdered, Powdered), by Usage (Disposable, Reusable), by Application (Examination, Surgical), by Distribution Channel (Direct Selling, Medical Store), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Rehabilitation Centers) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2027

Disposable Nitrile Gloves Market: Information by Type (Powder-free and Powdered), by Application (Medical and Non-medical), and by Region(Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2027

Chemotherapy Market: Information by Drug Class (Alkylating Agents, Mitotic Inhibitors, Antimetabolites, Topoisomerase Inhibitors and Antitumor Antibiotic), Indication (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Lymphoma, Leukemia and Ovarian Cancer), Route of Drug Administration (Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous, Intra-Muscular, Intravesicular, Topical, Intraperitoneal and Intraventricular/Intrathecal) and End-User (Specialty Centers and Hospitals & Clinics) -Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • Marner nets OT winner, extends point streak to 22 games as Maple Leafs top Flames 5-4

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal 43 seconds into overtime to push the Toronto Maple Leafs past the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Saturday. The winner came on the power play after Calgary's Jonathan Huberdeau took a high-sticking penalty on the opening faceoff of the extra period. Marner also picked up an assist in the first period to extend his franchise-record point streak to 22 games. He has 10 goals and 19 assists within that stretch. The Maple Leafs (18-5-6) improved to 11-0-3 in

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Jaromir Jagr forced into action at age 50 after illness decimates team he owns

    NHL legend Jaromir Jagr can still put up points in pro hockey at the age of 50.

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • In Kenya, some Maasai turn from lion-killing to Olympics

    KIMANA SANCTUARY, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s most identifiable community is abandoning hunting lions with spears for javelin throwing at a biannual event called the Maasai Olympics. The Maasai people, renowned for their colorful garb, are predominantly herders and live near some of Kenya’s most visited wildlife parks. Attacks by Maasai on wildlife has often been cited as a threat to some animal populations. The traditional rite of passage for a young Maasai man has been to kill a lion with a spear in

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28; Wilson concussed

    DENVER (AP) — L'Jarius Sneed intercepted Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien late in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes atoned for a three-interception day by leading Kansas City on a clock-chewing drive, and the Chiefs held on for a 34-28 win on Sunday over Denver, which lost QB Russell Wilson to a concussion. The Chiefs (10-3) extended their dominance of Denver with their 14th consecutive win over the Broncos (3-10), who made a game of it by scoring three touchdowns in a 3 1/2-minute stre