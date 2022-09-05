Medical Gloves Market Global Outlook 2022: Preference for Nitrile over Latex Medical Gloves Presents Growth Opportunities

Company Logo

The "Medical Gloves Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical gloves are essential to personal protective equipment (PPE) kits that protect against harmful bacteria and viruses. Thus, the global medical gloves market is expected to grow as healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, diagnostics labs, clinics, and others, support the growth. As it helps health professionals and patients prevent contamination, thereby reducing the spread of infections and disease transmission.



MARKET DRIVERS & OPPURTUINIES

Growing Demand for Powder-free or Non-powdered Medical Gloves

With the use of latex gloves, there has been a growing incidence of allergic or hypersensitivity reactions among healthcare workers. Allergic reactions such as irritant contact dermatitis, a non-immunologic response to an irritant, or skin damage occur on the wrists and hands. Due to this, the global gloves market is expected to boost as people are shifting to adopt non-powdered or powder-free gloves, synthetic gloves, or low-protein latex gloves.



A Rise in Development of Novel Medical Gloves

Manufacturers focus on research and development activities to develop novel disposable gloves in the healthcare industry. Vendors are developing newer innovative medical gloves that meet new market requirements. For instance, the University of Nottingham developed a new anti-microbial medical glove that kills microorganisms without adding chemicals.



Automated Medical Glove Manufacturing

Automation in medical gloves manufacturing has taken several strides. It has further decreased medical glove costs and helped the global medical gloves market to grow significantly. Companies have established modern automatic medical gloves production lines. Hartalega Holdings, a leading vendor, has become one of the most automated glove production companies since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Impact of Stringent Health Regulations

In response to growing concerns among HCPs and industry experts, new research information, and new barrier materials, many standards have been developed for medical glove manufacturing over the years. The FDA requirements for market entry of medical glove manufacturers have also changed accordingly, leading to the production of high-quality gloves. With the latest guidelines mandating the application of gloves, the growth of the medical gloves market is likely to increase worldwide.



Preference for Nitrile over Latex Medical Gloves

In recent years, there has been a shift from nitrile gloves to latex ones in the medical segment. Majorly due to various advantages of nitrile gloves and the presence of latex allergies from natural rubber latex material. One of the significant advantages is that nitrile gloves offer higher resistance to chemicals, oils, and acids and have superior strength to natural rubber.



High Risk of Cross Contamination in Healthcare Settings

Hospital-acquired infections have become a significant risk among patients and healthcare workers in healthcare centers worldwide. Cross-contamination occurring at the hands of HCPs is considered the most common HAI transmission. HAIs can lead to serious infections such as central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), and methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. Hence, gloves have been mandated in the healthcare center to prevent spreading infections acting as a significant growth factor in the medical gloves market.



SEGMENTATION



Segmentation by Material

Nitrile

Latex

Vinyl

Neoprene

Others

Segmentation by Application

Examination

Surgical



Segmentation by Category

Non-Powdered

Powdered



Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

ASCS

Clinics

Others

Key Vendors

ANSELL

Hartalega Holdings

Kossan Rubber Industries

Mercator Medical

Supermax

Top Glove

Other Prominent Vendors

A1 Glove

Happy Hand Gloves

Hycare International

Kanam Latex Industries

Meditech Gloves

Maxwell Glove Manufacturing Berhad

Tan Sin Lian Industries

VLHS

Winmed Group

YTY Group

ACTEON

AKZENTA INTERNATIONAL

AlboLand

American Nitrile

Amigo Surgicare

Amkay Products

B. Braun Melsungen

Bergamot

BERNER International

Cardinal Health

CEABIS

Demophorius Healthcare

DIDACTIC

Elcya

ERENLER MEDIKAL

Franz Mensch

GLOVE RESOURCES

Hepro

HUM

HYGECO

Innovative Gloves

INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

Indoplas Philippines

KALTEK

Leboo Healthcare Products

LOW DERMA

Medadv

MEDIBASE

Medilivescare Manufacturing

Molnlycke Health Care

MRK Healthcare

Neomedic

Phoenix Rubber Products

Pidegree Industrial

Polyco Healthline

PM Gloves

Quality Latex Products

RFB Latex

Riverstone Holdings

Robinson Healthcare

Safeshield gloves

Sara healthcare

SHIELD Scientific

SHOWA GROUP

Smart Glove

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company

Semperit AG Holding

TROGE MEDICAL

Unigloves

WRP Asia Pacific

Wujiang Evergreen

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights



8 Introduction



9 Market Opportunities & Trends



10 Market Growth Enablers



11 Market Restraints



12 Market Landscape



13 Material



14 Application



15 Category



16 End-User



17 Geography



18 North America



19 Europe



20 APAC



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape



24 Key Company Profiles



25 Other Prominent Vendors



26 Report Summary



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix



