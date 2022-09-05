Medical Gloves Market Global Outlook 2022: Preference for Nitrile over Latex Medical Gloves Presents Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Gloves Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical gloves are essential to personal protective equipment (PPE) kits that protect against harmful bacteria and viruses. Thus, the global medical gloves market is expected to grow as healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, diagnostics labs, clinics, and others, support the growth. As it helps health professionals and patients prevent contamination, thereby reducing the spread of infections and disease transmission.

MARKET DRIVERS & OPPURTUINIES

Growing Demand for Powder-free or Non-powdered Medical Gloves

With the use of latex gloves, there has been a growing incidence of allergic or hypersensitivity reactions among healthcare workers. Allergic reactions such as irritant contact dermatitis, a non-immunologic response to an irritant, or skin damage occur on the wrists and hands. Due to this, the global gloves market is expected to boost as people are shifting to adopt non-powdered or powder-free gloves, synthetic gloves, or low-protein latex gloves.

A Rise in Development of Novel Medical Gloves

Manufacturers focus on research and development activities to develop novel disposable gloves in the healthcare industry. Vendors are developing newer innovative medical gloves that meet new market requirements. For instance, the University of Nottingham developed a new anti-microbial medical glove that kills microorganisms without adding chemicals.

Automated Medical Glove Manufacturing

Automation in medical gloves manufacturing has taken several strides. It has further decreased medical glove costs and helped the global medical gloves market to grow significantly. Companies have established modern automatic medical gloves production lines. Hartalega Holdings, a leading vendor, has become one of the most automated glove production companies since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impact of Stringent Health Regulations

In response to growing concerns among HCPs and industry experts, new research information, and new barrier materials, many standards have been developed for medical glove manufacturing over the years. The FDA requirements for market entry of medical glove manufacturers have also changed accordingly, leading to the production of high-quality gloves. With the latest guidelines mandating the application of gloves, the growth of the medical gloves market is likely to increase worldwide.

Preference for Nitrile over Latex Medical Gloves

In recent years, there has been a shift from nitrile gloves to latex ones in the medical segment. Majorly due to various advantages of nitrile gloves and the presence of latex allergies from natural rubber latex material. One of the significant advantages is that nitrile gloves offer higher resistance to chemicals, oils, and acids and have superior strength to natural rubber.

High Risk of Cross Contamination in Healthcare Settings

Hospital-acquired infections have become a significant risk among patients and healthcare workers in healthcare centers worldwide. Cross-contamination occurring at the hands of HCPs is considered the most common HAI transmission. HAIs can lead to serious infections such as central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), and methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. Hence, gloves have been mandated in the healthcare center to prevent spreading infections acting as a significant growth factor in the medical gloves market.

SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Material

  • Nitrile

  • Latex

  • Vinyl

  • Neoprene

  • Others

Segmentation by Application

  • Examination

  • Surgical


Segmentation by Category

  • Non-Powdered

  • Powdered


Segmentation by End-user

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • ASCS

  • Clinics

  • Others

