Medical examiner: Tyler Skaggs' autopsy will take until October

The sudden death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs stunned the baseball world Monday. He was 27 years old, lined up for a start on Fourth of July — and then he was found dead in his hotel room in Texas before the Angels’ game against the Texas Rangers.

There’s still plenty we don’t know about the circumstances surrounding Skaggs’ death, mainly the cause of his death. We know he was found unresponsive by authorities Monday afternoon and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have said they don’t suspect foul play.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner told reporters it would begin its autopsy on Skaggs on Tuesday, but it wouldn’t be completed until October. According to USA Today, Skaggs’ family requested the medical examiner withhold the autopsy information until then:

Tarrant Co. Medical Examiner says it will withhold autopsy information regarding Tyler Skaggs, per the family's request, pending completion of a final examination. It estimates a completion date of Oct. 2. — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) July 2, 2019

Police did say again Tuesday that they don’t believe it was a suicide. The Fort Worth Star-Telegraph reports:

“[I]n these early stages of the investigation, it does not appear at this time that suicide was the cause of death.”

The Angels and Rangers will return to action Tuesday, the teams announced. There will be a moment of silence before first pitch.

Players for the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants stand during a moment of silence for pitcher Tyler Skaggs at PETCO Park on July 1, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

