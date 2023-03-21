Medical Electrodes Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the medical electrodes market are 3M Company, CONMED, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic, Ambu A/S, Cognionics Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Rhythmlink International LLC, GE Healthcare, Cooper Surgical Inc.

, Nissha Medical Technologies, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dymedix Diagnostics, Cardinal Health, B Braun Melsungen AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



The global medical electrodes market grew from $1.83 billion in 2022 to $1.97 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The medical electrodes market is expected to grow to $2.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The medical electrodes market consists of sales of electrocardiography (ECG) electrodes, fetal scalp electrodes, electroencephalography electrodes, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation TENS electrodes, and pacemaker electrodes.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The medical electrodes transmit electricity from an instrument to a patient for treatment or surgery.Medical electrodes are used to measure internal ionic currents, which leads to the diagnosis of various ocular, nervous, cardiac, and muscular disorders.



It is a key component in providing the appropriate amount of electrical contact between the device that records activity and the patient. These electrodes are made of metal, lead, and a gel or paste that conducts electricity.



North America was the largest region in the medical electrodes market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the medical electrodes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main usability of medical electrodes is disposable medical electrodes and reusable medical electrodes.Disposable medical electrodes refer to the disposable medical electrode consisting of a disc made of a semi-rigid plastic substance with a centrally positioned recessed embossment.



A metallic electrical contact with sections on both sides is put on the disc in the center of the embossment.Disposable electrodes can be used with snap-connect lead wires.



Wet, dry, and needle electrodes are the technologies used.Electrocardiography, electroencephalography, and electromyography are the procedures where medical electrodes are used.



Cardiology, neurophysiology, sleep disorders, and intraoperative monitoring are some applications of medical electrodes.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical electrodes market.The advancement of medical device electrodes is primarily focused on improving patient comfort and electrode-tissue interface for better recording and stimulation.



The market is witnessing the demand for prominent electrodes such as electrocardiography electrodes, electroencephalography electrodes, and others.Major companies operating in the medical electrodes market are advancing new technologies and advanced medical electrodes products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in December 2021, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based chemical company, launched electrophysiological dry electrodes and high-elasticity wiring materials to help create performance traits for next wearable technology. While a person is wearing the wearable device on their body, it is possible to monitor and transmit their electrical bio signals from a distance, including vital indicators like heart rate and electrocardiogram (ECG) waveform. They assist people in enhancing their physical and mental well-being and will aid in the earlier detection and treatment of chronic disorders.



In December 2020, Rhythmlink International, LLC, a US-based medical device manufacturing company, acquired Chalgren Enterprises for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, both companies would continue to grow the newly combined business while maintaining the integrity of both brands.



Chalgren Enterprises is a US-based manufacturer of electrodes for neurodiagnostic, specializing in EMG electrodes.



The countries covered in the medical electrodes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The medical electrodes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides medical electrodes market statistics, including medical electrodes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a medical electrodes market share, detailed medical electrodes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the medical electrodes industry. This medical electrodes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

