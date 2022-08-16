Medical Drones Market Size Was Valued at USD 181.1 Million in 2021 and Will Achieve USD 1,282.6 Million by 2030 growing at 24.4% CAGR Fueled by the Increasing Demand for COVID-19 Vaccines - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Drones Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 24.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030 and to reach around USD 1,282.6 Million by 2027.



Medical drones are an innovation in delivering medical supplies and other healthcare-related products that cannot be delivered by land transport. Medical drones are small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that help healthcare professionals to interact with patients and transport necessary medical supplies from a distance. Drones are a perfect emerging technology for medical providers to use for both emergency and non-emergency situations as they are becoming more dependable and less expensive. Therefore, it is not surprising that the market for medical drones is expanding rapidly.

Increasing adoption of medical drones in remote areas is the leading aspect driving the medical drone market share. Rising technological advancement in the drone industry is also fueling the medical drone market growth. Delivering organ transfers, enabling home healthcare, and transporting vaccines are the recent medical drones market trend that is fueling the industry demand.

Report Coverage:

Market Medical Drones Market Medical Drones Market Size 2021 USD 181.1 Million Medical Drones Market Forecast 2030 USD 1,282.6 Million Medical Drones Market CAGR 24.4% During 2022 - 2030 Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Application, By End Use and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled DHL, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd, Embention, Flirtey, Matternet, Vayu, and Zipline. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Medical Drones Market Value

In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, there have been reported attempts to use drone technology in various scenarios, albeit sporadically and not on a large scale. As the COVID-19 virus struck, drone companies sought ways to promote the benefits of small flying robots to those fighting the virus. To limit the spread of coronavirus, governments in various countries focused on delivering COVID-19 vaccines to remote areas. For example, on October 29, 2021, India's Indian Council of Medical Research Organization used drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Manipur, Nagaland, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Source: WHO India). Furthermore, according to UNICEF - eighteen countries have implemented drones for transportation and delivery reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some did it as part of experiments and tests, while others continued with their frequent drone delivery operations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, three countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, specifically Ghana, Rwanda, and Malawi, have reported the use of drones to deliver routine medical commodities, medical samples, and COVID-19 supplies. As a result, there was a positive impact on medical drone sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical Drones Market Dynamics

Growing government initiatives to implement advanced devices in order to deliver quick medical supplies primarily propels the medical drones' market revenue. For instance, the Tanzanian government and DHL partnered to introduce a programme for drone delivery of medical supplies in 2018. Additionally, Zipline is working to deliver and distribute vaccines, life-saving drugs, and blood. In addition, the collaboration of private and public organizations to provide better and instant medical supplies delivery is also supporting the global medical drone market size. For instance, in October 2019 - the Federal Aviation Administration granted UPS Flight Forward Inc. its first full Part 135 Standard certification allowing it to conduct drone airline operations.

Integration of artificial intelligence and the development of multi-drop drones are some of the latest trends in the medical drones market that are fueling industry growth. The integration of AI with drone technology has assisted in aerial mapping, surveillance and monitoring applications, and infected patient tracking among other applications. This has triggered key players to develop innovative drones due to the widespread application of these by end-users. As a result, Folio3 Software Inc. launched AI-based drones that provide aerial mapping, monitoring real-time data and analytics, and other significant applications.

However, a lack of skilled pilots and unified air traffic management would suppress the market growth in the coming years. Besides that, strict government regulations associated with these drones are also limiting the medical drone market growth.

Medical Drones Market Segmentation

The global market is divided into three segments: application, end-use, and region.

Based on application, the market is split into blood transfer, vaccination programs, and drugs/pharmaceutical transfer. According to our recent medical drone industry analysis, the vaccination program sub-segment is anticipated to achieve the fastest growth rate in the coming years. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the increasing vaccination program across the world primarily fuels the segmental growth. In terms of share, the blood transfer segment achieved a noteworthy market number due to the increased number of patients requiring blood in the world.

Furthermore, emergency medical services and blood banks are the bifurcations of the end-use segment. According to our medical drones market forecast, the blood bank sub-segment will lead the market from 2022 to 2030. The rising need for blood in various end-users such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, and other medical centers is fueling the blood bank segmental growth.

Medical Drones Market Regional Outlook

The global medical drones market is divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Based on our medical drones market regional analysis, the North America region occupied the maximum amount of share in 2021 and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030. The farthest adoption of medical drones and the presence of prominent players in the US and Canada are the primary factors boosting the North American medical drone market.

In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness a notable CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The increasing government investments and initiatives for medical drones, advancements in UAV technology, and rising research & development activities to develop AI-based medical drones are the factors that are supporting the Asia-Pacific medical drones market.

Medical Drones Market Players

Some prominent medical drone companies covered in the industry are DHL, Ebre Drone LLC, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd, Embention, Flirtey, Matternet, SkyfarerLtd., Vayu, Volocopter GmbH, and Zipline.

