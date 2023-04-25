Medical Disposables Global Market is Projected to Reach $731.1 Billion by 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Rise in Surgical Procedures Fuels Growth
Global Market for Medical Disposables
Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Disposables: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Medical Disposables estimated at US$383.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$731.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Surgical Instruments & Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bandages & Wound Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Medical Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$110.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.6 Billion by the year 2030.
