Medical Disposables Global Market is Projected to Reach $731.1 Billion by 2030: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Rise in Surgical Procedures Fuels Growth

Global Market for Medical Disposables

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Disposables: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Medical Disposables estimated at US$383.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$731.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Surgical Instruments & Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$68.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bandages & Wound Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $94.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Medical Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$94.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$110.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$81.6 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 403 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $383.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $731.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Disposables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact of COVID-19 on Select Segments

Surgical Instruments & Supplies

COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US in 2020

Respiratory Disposable Devices

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Disposable Face Masks

Medical Disposables: A Prelude

Global Medical Disposables to Grow at a Rapid Rate

US Dominates the Medical Disposables Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Competition

Mobilization Efforts by Private Tech Companies to Combat Medical Supplies Shortage during COVID-19

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Rise in Surgical Procedures Fuels Market Growth

Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for Medical Disposables

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period 2014-2018

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Bandages & Wound Dressings Market to Exhibit Significant Growth

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds: Select Statistics

Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations

Smart Bandages Gain Interest

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables Registers Burgeoning Growth

Global COVID-19 Testing Market Breakdown by Testing Type: 2020 and 2027

Emergence of PCR as a Preferred COVID-19 Detection Method

Nonwoven Medical Disposables

Rise in Air Pollution Levels Trigger the Demand for Face Masks

World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory

