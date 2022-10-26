Medical Display Market Is Likely to Upsurge USD 1,113.11 Million with Excellent CAGR of 6.2% by 2029, Size, Share, Trend, Demand, Market Dynamics and Challenges

Data Bridge Market Research

The main reasons for the growth of the global medical display market is the rising demand for minimally invasive treatments (MIT) due to multiple benefits such as less post-operative pain, fewer operative, and major post-operative complications, shortened hospital stay, faster recovery times, less scarring, less stress on the immune system, smaller incision, and for some procedures it reduced operating time and reduced costs as well.

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database, titled " Medical Display Market " with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The market research data included in this Medical Display report is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. To name a few of these major topics are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. Because businesses can achieve extreme benefits with the different segments covered in the market research report, we make sure that we touch every bit of it. Not to mention, the scope of this Medical Display market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the medical display market is expected to reach a value of USD 1,113.11 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

A medical display is a monitor that meets the high demands of medical imaging. It usually comes with special image-enhancing technologies to ensure consistent brightness over the lifetime of the display, noise-free images, ergonomic reading and automated compliance with digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) and other medical standards.

The development of medical imaging technologies has progressed healthcare, providing powerful diagnostic tools, supporting the non-invasive assessment of injuries and internal issues, and enabling diseases to be detected far earlier than ever before. Medical displays are preferred over consumer displays when used for medical imaging. The reason is simple: medical displays meet set requirements for image quality, medical regulations, and quality assurance.

Technological Advancements In Medical Display Instruments

As the market-focus drive toward the production of orally deliverable dosage forms, there is a constant struggle to develop appropriate formulations of new molecules that allow oral administration and, simultaneously, ensure the drug has optimal bioavailability in patients. To overcome this, pharmaceutical excipient manufacturers are developing easier products and reducing development time and cost. The development of medical display technologies has changed the healthcare industry, providing diagnostic tools, telehealth, providing support for non-invasive treatment, allowing diseases to be assessed and allowing the diseases to be detected earlier.

The launch of technological developments in medical display devices is enhancing the efficiency of the medical display and increasing the ease of using medical display devices. The surge in technological applications in medical display devices would result in less workforce and swift diagnosis and recovery of diseases. In the future, artificial intelligence technology will replace the medical display market. This factor is expected to act as an opportunity for global medical display market growth in the forecast period

Some of the major players operating in the Medical Display market are:

BenQ,

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd,

Nanjing Jusha Commercial &Trading Co,Ltd,

COJE CO.,LTD.,

Axiomtek Co., Ltd.,

Dell Inc.,

HP Development Company, L.P.,

Reshin,

Onyx Healthcare Inc.,

Teguar Computers.,

Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., Ltd.,

Rein Medical,

STERIS.,

Barco.,

Hisense.,

Sony Corporation,

Advantech Co., Ltd.,

LG Electronics.,

Sharp NEC Display Solutions,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

EIZO INC.,

Novanta Inc,

FSN Medical Technologies.,

Quest,

Ampronix.,

Siemens Healthcare GmbH,

Panasonic Corporation

Recent Developments

In June 2022, EIZO Corporation launched RadiForce MX243W – a 24.1-inch 2.3 megapixel (1920 x 1200 pixels) monitor. The 24.1-inch 2.3 megapixels (1920 x 1200 pixels) monitor has been designed for careful monitoring and diagnosis of complete physiology of patient system in clinics and hospitals. The launch resulted in the addition of a new medical device to the portfolio and offered exceptional market purity

In May 2021, Barco launched the Nio Fusion 12MP medical display. The product launch resulted in an enhanced product portfolio and a rise in sales and expansion of medical display product line across North America and Europe

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Medical Display market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Medical Display Market

Market Dynamics: Medical Display Market

The Growing Trend Towards Minimally Invasive Treatment

Minimal invasive surgery is an excellent approach for diagnosing and treating a wide range of thoracic disorders that previously required sternotomy or open thoracotomy. The prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgery has increased worldwide. Due to the many advantages of minimally invasive treatment, many patients prefer it. In addition, vascular and endovascular surgeries, neurological and spinal surgeries, orthopedic trauma care, and cardiac surgeries are performed in hybrid operating rooms. This feature allows hospitals to perform advanced surgical operations, which increases the demand for medical displays. In addition, increasing healthcare costs and the number of pathology and radiology laboratories drive the demand for medical monitors.

Minimally invasive surgery allows surgeons to use modern technology and advanced surgical techniques to operate on the human body in a less harmful way. This is expected to boost the demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure

Governments and non-profit organizations in several countries mainly focus on developing health infrastructure to minimize disease burden and provide better health services. In addition, the adoption of technologically advanced medical devices, screens, monitors, and various other devices has increased. All such factors are likely to create favorable opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. In addition, heavy investments by key players in innovative product launches and updated features in the coming years can also boost the market.

Moreover, the increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare services, increasing demand for technical solutions, increasing high mobility of information, increasing government initiatives and incentives, and increasing funding for high-quality medical displays in hospitals and research centers are expected to drive these healthcare facilities in the market. Medical software infrastructure has formed the basis for recent advances in medical displays, digital medical libraries, and management information systems. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global medical display market.

Key Industry Segmentation: Medical Display Market

Technology (LED-Backlit LCD Display, CCFL-Backlit LCD Display, TFT LCD Display And OLED Display),

Panel Size (Under 22.9" Inch Panels, 23.0"- 32.0" Inch Panels, 27.0-41.9 Inch Panels and Above 42 Inch Panels),

Viewing Mode (2D and 3D),

Megapixel (UP TO 2MP, 2.1–4MP, 4.1–8MP and above 8MP),

Resolution (4K, Ultra Full HD, Full HD and Others),

Display Type (Wall Mounted, Portable, Modular),

Imaging Technology (Touch Screen, Scratch Resistant Font Glass, Failsafe Mode, Cleanable Options, Softglow & Spotview And Others),

Display Color (Colour, Monochrome),

Aspect Ratio (16.09, 21.09, 4.03),

Component (Hardware and Services),

Application (Consultation, Diagnostic, Surgical/Interventional, Telehealth, Teaching / Practice, Fetal Monitoring, Dentistry, Point Of Care, Patient-Worn Monitoring And Others)

End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Nursing Facilities, Diagnostic Laboratories, Imaging/Radiology Lab, Laboratory, Rehabilitation Centers And Others),

Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales and Others)

Regional Analysis/Insights: Medical Display Market

The countries covered in this Medical Display Market Report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market as it is the largest medical device market in the world. China dominates the Asia-Pacific region due to rapidly growing healthcare market coupled with rise in medical display production.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Medical Display Market Regulations Market Overview Global Medical Display Market, By Technology Global Medical Display Market, By Panel Size Global Medical Display Market, By Viewing Mode Global Medical Display Market, By Megapixel Global Medical Display Market, By Display Type Global Medical Display Market, By IMAGING TECHNOLOGY Global Medical Display Market, By Display Colour Global Medical Display Market, By ASPECT RATIO Global Medical Display Market, By APPLICATION Global Medical Display Market, By End User Global Medical Display Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

