Medical Devices Enterprise ICT Investment Market Trends by Budget Allocations (Cloud and Digital Transformation), Future Outlook, Key Business Areas and Challenges, 2022

·3 min read
Summary "Medical Devices Enterprise ICT Investment Market Trends by Budget Allocations (Cloud and Digital Transformation), Future Outlook, Key Business Areas and Challenges, 2022" summarizes key findings from ICT customer insight survey carried out in H1-2022, revealing how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various business functions, and spending areas have changed for enterprises in the medical devices sector in 2022 compared to 2021.

New York, Oct. 05, 2022
The report also discusses the change in ICT budget allocations for digital transformation enabling technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and edge computing among enterprises in 2022 as compared to 2021. It sheds focus on the change in ICT budget allocations across over 30 IT hardware, software, and service categories. The report also gives an indication of ICT opportunities in the country with forward-looking insights on enterprise spending priorities for over 100 ICT product and service sub-categories over the next two years.

The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in medical devices -
- Insights of its ICT budget allocation by business function and key spending areas
- Enterprise ICT budget allocations by type of ICT project
- Breakdown of enterprise budget allocation change by digital transformation areas
- Segment ICT budget allocation trends
- Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises in medical devices
- Enterprise cloud computing investment priority

Scope
- According to Information & Communication Technology (ICT) customer insight survey, a majority of enterprises in the medical devices sector will see their ICT budgets increase slightly in 2022 compared to 2021.
- The survey reveals that most enterprises see a slight increase in ICT budgets for internal ICT department and for business functions in 2022 over 2021.
- The majority of enterprises in the medical devices sector see their budget for cloud computing increasing in 2022 compared to 2021.
- Digital transformation leveraging disruptive technologies like AI, IoT, and edge computing is on top of ICT investment priority charts for enterprises in the medical devices sector in 2022.

Reasons to Buy
- The report is based on IT Customer Insight Survey carried out annually covering key ICT decision makers from enterprises across various industry verticals to understand their ICT investment priorities and trends.
- This survey report offers a thorough analysis of Enterprise ICT Investment Trends and how it has changed this year compared to previous year.
- The report also presents an analysis of enterprise ICT budget allocations by various spending areas, business functions and product/service categories and how they have changed this year compared to previous years.
- With more than 30 charts the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.
- The report provides insights in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.
- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around research gathered from the local IT decision makers, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in enterprise ICT investment priorities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325928/?utm_source=GNW

