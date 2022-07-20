Medical Device Testing Market Is Likely to Grow At A CAGR Of 10.8% by 2029 with Analysis of Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, And Regional Overview

Healthcare expenditure has increased worldwide as people's disposable income in various countries is increasing. Moreover, to accomplish the population requirements, the government bodies and healthcare organizations are taking the initiative by accelerating healthcare expenditure. The rise in healthcare expenditure simultaneously helps healthcare settings to improve their medical device testing services over the recent years

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Device Testing Market study formulated by Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed analysis of the influential trends prevailing in this business sphere. To prepare a Medical Device Testing market research report, certain steps are to be followed for collecting, recording and analyzing market data. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted in the Medical Device Testing report with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The major areas covered in the Medical Device Testing report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis, and research methodology. The finest market research report is the one that is pertinent, unique, and creditable and also makes use of proven tools and techniques to formulate complex market insights into simpler versions.

Medical Device Testing Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 8,423.14 million by 2029 from USD 3,832.27 million in 2021.

Healthcare expenditure has increased worldwide as people's disposable income in various countries is increasing. Moreover, to accomplish the population requirements, government bodies and healthcare organizations are taking the initiative by accelerating healthcare expenditure. The rise in healthcare expenditure simultaneously helps healthcare settings to improve their medical device testing services over the recent years

The medical device testing market competitive landscape provides details about the competitors. Details include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus on the medical device testing market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in Medical Device Testing Market report

  • SGS SA

  • Bureau Veritas

  • Intertek Group plc

  • TUV SUD South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

  • TÜV RHEINLAND

  • UL LLC

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • ASTM

  • Element Materials Technology

  • Avomeen

  • Gateway Analytical

  • MEDISTRI SA

  • Pace Analytical Services, LLC

  • WuXi AppTec

  • TOXIKON

  • Charles River

  • Source BioScience.

  • NSF International.

  • BDC Laboratories

  • Stable Micro Systems

  • Surpass, Inc,

Recent Development

In April 2021, TÜV SÜD announced that it had presented itself at Medtec LIVE to exhibit its ability to be a one-stop-shop for medical device testing. The 'company's services covered testing in the areas of electrical and functional safety, cyber security and software, EMC, and biocompatibility. The experts from TÜV SÜD were featured in the online trade show and congress program with various talks, a live hack and an elevator pitch

Consider Data Bridge Market Research for this Report which would Help Impact Your Revenues Positively

  • This study offers the latest product news, trends, and updates from the industry’s leading players who have leveraged their market position.

  • It also offers strategic plans and standards to arrive at informed business decisions adopted by the main players, thereby advocating your go-to-market strategies.

  • In addition, it offers insights into the dynamics of customer behavior that can help the organization better curate market strategies

  • Usage of exclusive tailor-made tools along with primary research, secondary research and our in-house data model helps us in extracting the exact market numbers

  • Mapping the customer in 3P grid comprising of Purpose, Planning and Positioning, thereby delivering a solution by keeping the prospecting client at the sweet spot

  • The market research report includes all of the market’s valuable elements, such as sales growth, product pricing & analysis, growth opportunities, and recommendations for addressing market challenges

  • The report covers all the primary mergers & acquisitions, alliances, and collaborations that have generated additional opportunities for market players or in some cases, challenges

Segmentation: Medical Device Testing

Service Type:

  • Testing services

  • Inspection services

  • Certification services

Testing Type:

  • Physical testing

  • Chemical/biological testing

  • Cybersecurity testing

  • Microbiology and sterility testing

  • Others

Phase:

  • Preclinical

  • Clinical

Sourcing Type:

  • Outsourced

  • In-house

Device Class:

  • Class I

  • Class II

  • Class III

Product:

  • Active implant medical device

  • Active medical device

  • Non-active medical device

  • In-vitro diagnostics medical device

  • Opthalmic medical device

  • Orthopedic and dental medical device

  • Vascular medical device

  • Others

Medical Device Testing Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rise need for the verification and validation of medical devices

The verification and validation methods are widespread and extensively used in the healthcare industry. In general, verification is the developmental phase of a product if it complies with the specified requirements, whereas validation checks if the intended use has been met and thus, usability specifics are fulfilled. The most common types of verification and validation for medical devices are design, process, and software verification and validation. Medical devices are also becoming smaller and more complex in design, sometimes using advanced, engineered plastics. This makes validation and verification (V&V) all the more important. The result is better repeatability, fewer mistakes, less rework and redesign, faster market-time, improved competitiveness, and lower production costs.

  • Increase in the demand of in-vitro tests

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are tests on samples such as blood or tissue taken from the human body. '-vitro diagnostics can detect diseases or other conditions, and can be used to monitor a person's overall health to help cure, treat, or prevent diseases. In-vitro tests are used in various disease detections such as HIV infections, malaria, hepatitis, among others. The prevalence of such diseases is rapidly increasing globally, leading to the increasing demand for in-vitro tests and various medical devices.

  • Escalation in innovation & technologies

Acceleration in technology development in the healthcare sector has tremendously increased in the last few years. Advancement in technology of medical devices supports painless and uncomplicated treatment during disease management. Moreover, innovation and up gradation in medical devices assist for the precise and rapid result of disease diagnosing invention in medical devices also provides cost-effectiveness of technology-based therapeutic tools during disease treatment. Moreover, many government bodies and healthcare organizations are supporting the medical research centers. The primary purpose of this support is to enhance health care innovations worldwide. Henceforth, growing innovation and technological advancement bolster the growth of medical device testing in the forecasted period.

This medical device testing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Medical Device Testing Market Regional Analysis/Insights     

The medical device testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, service type, testing type, phase, sourcing type, device class and product as referenced above.

The countries covered for this market are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the medical device testing market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising need for the verification and validation of medical devices in the region, and rapid research development is boosting the market.

