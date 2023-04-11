Medical Device Outsourcing Market Worth USD 312.61 Billion to 2031 | Reveals Latest InsightAce Study
Jersey City, NJ, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Quality Assurance, Contract Manufacturing), By Therapeutic Area (Cardiology, Diagnostic Imaging, Orthopedic, IVD, Ophthalmic, General And Plastic Surgery, Drug Delivery, Dental, Endoscopy, Diabetes Care), By Class (Class I, Class II, And Class III)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
The global medical device outsourcing market is estimated to reach over USD 312.61 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period.
Significant medical contract manufacturers primarily design and produce medical equipment in addition to offering larger OEMs and medical device firms services like UV bonding, injection molding, and other manufacturing services. One of the main factors anticipated to push the development of the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market is the enormous rise in the geriatric population, growing global demand for life expectancy, and tremendously booming demand for technological advancements, particularly in the medical device industries. Throughout the projected period, the market is anticipated to be driven by expanding medical device demand, increased price competition, and the need to cut costs.
The future of the market is also expected to be influenced by the increasing complexity of product engineering and the rising number of new players. A further important factor driving the market expansion is the growing elderly population and their increased vulnerability to disease. For instance, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that more than 54 million Americans aged 65 and over were living in the country in 2019. Likewise, according to Eurostat, 20.3% of EU citizens were 65 years of age or older in 2019, making Italy the European nation with the highest proportion of senior citizens.
Recent Developments:
• In December 2021, Oscor Inc. was purchased by Integer Holdings, a US-based advanced medical device outsourcing business, for $220 million. By broadening the product selection in steerable sheaths and cardiac and neurostimulation leads and by introducing low-cost manufacturing capability to support expansion, this purchase of Oscor improves Integer's capabilities to service clients. Oscor is a US-based business that provides outsourcing services for medical devices.
Medical Device Outsourcing Market Report Scope:
Report Attribute
Specifications
Market size value in 2022
USD 117.78 Bn
Revenue forecast in 2031
USD 312.61 Bn
Growth rate CAGR
CAGR of 11.68 % from 2023 to 2031
Quantitative units
Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
Historic Year
2019 to 2022
Forecast Year
2023-2031
Report coverage
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
Segments covered
Service Outlook, Type, And Application
Regional scope
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
Country scope
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing need for medical testing and validation of medical devices as well as an increase in the use of analytical testing services like physical testing, sterility testing, and others, are key drivers propelling the growth of the medical device analytical testing outsourcing market. Increased demand for analytical testing services for medical devices has also contributed to expanding the market. Examples of these devices include cardiovascular, orthopedic, and dental implants.
Challenges:
The International Standard Organization's (ISO rigorous regulatory framework and supply chain management disruption caused by a pandemic restrain the growth of the global medical device outsourcing market. Conversely, the ageing population and increased usage of interventional medical devices (IMDs) present significant prospects for the worldwide medical device outsourcing business. The obstacles faced in the global market for outsourcing medical devices include the growth of service alternatives and issues with outsourcing compliance.
Regional Trends:
Asia Pacific medical device outsourcing market is expected to register a significant market share in terms of revenue and is projected to augment at an increased CAGR shortly. The market growth in this area is driven by the rising demand for medical devices due to the increasing incidence of chronic disorders. Another supporting aspect that is projected to propel this regional market is the presence of important companies and competitive pricing. The outsourcing medical device production market is expanding at the quickest rate in North America. The North American medical device manufacturing outsourcing market is predicted to rise due to the enormously increased demand for medical supplies and the rising investment in healthcare.
Segmentation of Medical Device Outsourcing Market-
By Service-
Quality Assurance
Regulatory Affairs Services
Clinical trials applications and product registrations
Regulatory writing and publishing
Legal representation
Other
Product Design and Development Services
Designing & Engineering
Machining
Molding
Packaging
Product Testing & Sterilization Services
Product Implementation Services
Product Upgrade Services
Product Maintenance Services
Contract Manufacturing
Accessories Manufacturing
Assembly Manufacturing
Component Manufacturing
Device Manufacturing
By Class Type-
Class I
Class II
Class III
By Application
Cardiology
Diagnostic imaging
Orthopedic
IVD
Ophthalmic
General and plastic surgery
Drug delivery
Dental
Endoscopy
Diabetes care
Others
By Region-
North America-
The US
Canada
Mexico
Europe-
Germany
The UK
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
China
Japan
India
South Korea
South East Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East and Africa
