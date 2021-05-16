New medical device could improve prediction of preterm birth

The Canadian Press

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies lost a game, another player and their temper. Television cameras showed a confrontation in the dugout between Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura during Sunday’s 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Segura committed two errors. One miscue came in the first inning when Segura missed played a soft one-hopper by Grichuk. “The bench conversion meant for the bench,” said Girardi, who was asked about a half-dozen times about the incident. “You can ask all you want, you got everything you’re going tp get about it. I’m done with it.” At one point Segura had to be restrained by coach Dusty Wathan. “I didn’t actually see it,” Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “Obviously I heard it. It’s heat of the moment stuff, right. We’re all competing. Everybody in the dugout what’s to win the same amount. Sometimes that’s what happens.” Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, and Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second as Toronto burst to an 8-0 lead. Semien finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th homer, a solo drive in the eighth that gave him home runs in three consecutive games. “I feel comfortable with what I'm doing mechanically,” Semien said. “That's always good when you don't have to worry about changing something everyday. You're just able to focus on what you're looking for at the plate.” Toronto won for the sixth time in eight games, moving five games over .500 for the first time this season. Philadelphia right fielder Bryce Harper (right shoulder soreness) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (sore left wrist) were both out of the lineup after leaving Saturday night’s game early. Harper replaced Scott Kingery in right in the sixth inning. Harper popped up a bunt for an out with two on and one out in the eighth with the Phillies down 9-4, then stranded two on the ninth with a game-ending strikeout on a full-count fastball from Jeremy Beasley, the eighth pitch of the at-bat. Girardi said he talked with Harper about trying for a bunt hit in the sixth. The slugger took several big swings during his ninth-inning at-bat. “I was concerned,” Girardi said. “Talked about some different things. I talked to Bryce, he said he wanted to try and he was OK, so we let him do it. I trust the player. I thought he had some swings.” Kingery, who ran into the wall chasing a fly ball, later felt dizzy and will be evaluated. Beasley replaced Jordan Romano, who was checked by an athletic trainer in the early in the ninth and then departed with two outs. He allowed RBI singles to Brad Miller and Odúbel Herrera before retiring Harper. Nick Maton homered twice and drove in four runs for the Phillies. He hit his first big league home run, combining with Andrew McCutchen for consecutive homers in a three-run fifth, and added another solo drive during the sixth. His two-run single in the eighth closed Philadelphia to 9-6. Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius (right elbow stiffness) missed his fourth consecutive game. Catcher Andrew Knapp was a late scratch due to left side tightness. Toronto starter Robbie Ray (2-1) allowed four runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. The lefty had his career-best streak of 30 1/3 innings without a walk stopped when Herrera drew a free pass with two outs in the fourth. Semien and Bichette connected to start the first off Chase Anderson (2-4). Danny Jansen and Bichette had RBI singles, Guerrero Jr. hit a run-scoring double and Grichuk added a two-run double in the second that made it 7-0. Semien also had a third-inning RBI double that put Toronto ahead 8-0 and an seventh-inning run-scoring grounder. Anderson gave up seven runs and eight hits in 1 1/3 innings. Outfielders from both teams had trouble at times tracking fly balls with sun, high sky and windy conditions at TD Ballpark. Several hits dropped between infielders and outfielder as well. TRAINER’S ROOM Phillies: McCutchen, who had his left hip flexor lock up during a late at-bat Saturday night, was the DH. Blue Jays: Reliever Rafael Dolis (right calf strain) threw a 21-pitch simulated game and did defensive drills. ... DH Rowdy Tellez strained his leg running on a single in the eighth and left the game. ... RHP Jordan Romano was checked by a trainer in the early in the ninth and then departed with two outs. UP NEXT Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (3-2) will take the mound Tuesday night against Miami. Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (3-2) will face Boston LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (5-1) in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mark Didtler, The Associated Press