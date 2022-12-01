Medical Composites Market Size to Hit USD 1452 million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 10.3%: Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·8 min read

Medical Composites Market growth drive by increasing use of medical composites in diagnostic imaging application and surge in demand from composite body implants.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Medical Composites Market.

The global medical composites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2028. It is expected to exceed USD 1452 million by 2028, up from USD 789.5 million in 2021.

Market Overview

Medical composites are made up of two or more materials that have distinct physical or chemical properties that improve structural rigidity and lifespan. Medical composite materials are intended to be both strong and light. As a result, they are more efficient than other traditional medical materials used in surgeries, medical implants, and diagnostic procedures.

Carbon is commonly used in medical applications as a conjugation material to replace metallic or polymeric materials in the production of medical composites. Medical cartilage is a well-known and widely used device in the medical industry.

The continued use of diagnostic imaging technologies such as CT-scan and X-ray in the medical sector has accelerated the development of lightweight, radiolucent, and bio-compatible composite materials. These composites aid in reducing instrument weight and improving patient positioning during treatment. Composite demand is expected to be boosted further by technological advancements in dental materials, where composites are increasingly being used.

Live Get a Sample Report of Medical Composites Market ->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1674/medical-composites-market/#request-a-sample

Other key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the medical composite’s material market include technological advancement and an increase in the use of composite materials in medical applications such as diagnostics, implants, medical equipment, and accessories.

Drivers

Increasing reliance on X-ray machines: 

Medical composites are widely used in various X-ray machines because of their ability to produce low levels of radiation, as a result, over the last half-decade, the demand for medical composites in X-ray technologies has increased. As a result of such technological advancements, medical diagnostic device manufacturers have been forced to invest in promising medical composites-based products.

Medical Composites Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global medical composites market include 3M, ACP Composites INC., Composiflex, DSM, Jiangsu Aosheng Composite Material Hi-Tech CO. LTD, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics LTD, Polygon Company, PolyOne, Shanghai Cedar Composites Technology CO. LTD., Toray Advanced Composites, ACP COMPOSITES, INC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Royal DSM NV, IDI Composites International, SGL Carbon, Vermont Composites Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, and CoorsTek Inc and Other Prominent Players

Industry News 

  • October 21, 2022: 3M Oral Care, a 3M division, has launched the new 3M Filtek Matrix, a restorative product that makes the placement of composites more predictable and less stressful for dentists, and more inexpensive for patients.

  • July 1, 2020: PolyOne Corporation has completed its purchase of the color masterbatch businesses of Clariant and Clariant Chemicals India Ltd.  PolyOne also announced that it has changed its name and will now be called Avient.

  • Nov. 30, 2021: DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”), receives a patent for caries-resistant composite material

Increase your use of dental services.

Dental problems are spreading rapidly around the world as the demand for dental composite materials rises, the growing number of dental patients raises demand for dental composite materials, which will drive the composite medical market's growth rate.

Demand for carbon fiber medical composites is increasing.

carbon fiber medical composites are widely used in surgical applications because of their lightweight and chemically inert properties

Opportunities 

Strategic projects for the organization and cutting-edge technology

Development and production projects in medical technology are being launched to reduce the manufacturing costs of carbon fiber-reinforced products. Several organizations are working hard to develop various medical composites in order to improve manufacturing processes and achieve greater product stability.

The world has a large geriatric population.

Restraints and Challenges

  • Price fluctuations in raw materials

  • Consumer preferences are changing.

  • Existing medical composite manufacturers face fierce competition.

  • High manufacturing costs

  • Strict guidelines and regulations

Browse Full Premium Report->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1674/medical-composites-market/

Future Applications of Composites in Medicine

Composites are already being used to make exciting prosthetic limbs, and this trend will only continue as more interesting and powerful materials become available. The prosthetics market is worth $2.8 billion, and with 3D printing, more and more composites will be introduced into the medical field at lower cost, allowing for complex devices or products to be produced faster than through more traditional means of production.

The new technique is being tested for use in adoptive immunotherapy, a new treatment in which cells from a patient are extracted, enhanced in the lab, and then reintroduced into the patient's bloodstream to boost the patient's ability to fight cancer.

Because the nanotubes have a large surface area with many surface defects, it works. Because of these flaws, protein absorption is facilitated, resulting in a structural environment similar to that of the body's lymph nodes, where T-cells are normally produced.

Over the next decade, composites will be present in all of the most significant changes and technological revolutions, and they have already had a significant impact on everyday items. Composites will play a significant role in improving our overall quality of life as our healthcare demands rise in the coming decades.

Medical Composites Market: Segmentation 

By Fiber 

  • Carbon fiber

    • Carbon fiber is one of the most versatile composites used in surgical procedures because of its chemical inertness. When exposed to other substances, it does not degrade and is strong enough to withstand lengthy procedures. During the forecast period, the segment will grow at an 8.4% CAGR.

  • Glass fiber

    • Glass fiber medical composites are created by weaving together a large number of extremely fine glass threads. Because these composites are not as strong as carbon fiber composites, their applications in medicine are limited. Because biomedical applications account for the majority of medical composites demand, demand for glass fiber composites is expected to grow at a slower CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

  • Ceramic Fiber

By Applications

  • Diagnostic Imaging

  • Composite Body Implants

  • Surgical Instruments

  • Dental

  • Tissue Engineering

  • Microsphere

  • Orthopedics

  • Needles and Syringes

  • Surgical & Diagnostic Tables

  • Surgical Seals

  • Bone Implants

  • Prosthetic & Orthotics

  • Others

Diagnostic imaging accounts for 40% of the medical composites market and is expected to grow even more by 2022. By the same year, orthopedics is expected to account for slightly more than a quarter of the market. Composite body implants are more malleable and can share load with surrounding bone, resulting in less bone loss. It's also the most common application for medical composites.

Based On Process

  • Wet Lamination

  • Prepreg

  • Others

Based on End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Diagnostic Imaging Centers

  • Medical Device Companies

  • Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Research Centers

  • Others

Get More Discount on the Medical Composites Market ->
https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1674/medical-composites-market/#inquire-for-discount

Medical Composites Market: Regional Insights 

More than 25% of global medical composite sales are made in North America. This is due to increased demand in the region for prosthetics, composite implants, and a variety of other related medical devices, all of which contain one or more medical composites.

Europe and East Asia have taken a sizable chunk of the market. By 2020, both regions would control more than 45% of the global market.

The United States accounts for more than 90% of the North American medical composites market. Germany has long been a technological pioneer in the medical equipment market. Over the next ten years, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Because of increased research and development activities aimed at instruments and devices that use composite materials to diagnose and treat various diseases, the Asia Pacific region, particularly India and China, is expected to see significant growth in the medical composite material market.

FAQ

  1. What is the Medical Composites Market Size?

  2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the Medical Composites Market?

  3. Who are the key players in the Medical Composites Market?

  4. Which region will make notable contributions toward the overall medical composites market?

  5. What are the segments covered in the report?

Related Reports

Cancer Diagnostics Market

Cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 16.87 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 44.22 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10927/cancer-diagnostics-market/

High-Temperature Composite Materials Market

The Global High-Temperature Composite Materials Market size is expected to grow at 7.38% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach USD 138.60 million by 2029 from USD 73.45 million in 2021.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3819/high-temperature-composite-materials-market/

Bio-Composites Market

Bio-Composites s market size was valued at USD 23.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 90.79 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6514/bio-composites-market/

Composites Market

The global composites market is expected to grow at 7.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 161.68 billion by 2029 from USD 81.56 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/8920/composites-market/

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


Latest Stories

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Analysis: Some of NFL's best Week 12 drama was off the field

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Threatening to overshadow an intoxicating weekend in the NFL that began with a trio of Thanksgiving classics and included two successful do-or-die 2-point conversions was all the drama that happened off the field in Week 12. Mike Purcell got up in Russell Wilson’s grill and screamed right in his face at the Bank of America Stadium sideline, channeling plenty of Broncos fans weary of the robotic quarterback’s inability to shake off a season-long slump that tilts his big tr

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Alphonso Davies scores Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    It's been a long, long time coming, but Canada's men finally have their first World Cup goal — and it was an absolute gem.

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t