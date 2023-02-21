Medical Ceramics Global Market Report 2023: Major R&D Investments Bode Well for Sector's Future

Company Logo

Global Medical Ceramics Market

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ceramics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Bioinert, Bioactive, Bioresorbable, and Others); By End-Use; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical ceramics market size is expected to reach USD 4.42 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



A bright outlook for the market is also being created by major investments in research and development (R&D) operations to introduce breakthrough technologies, significant advancements in the healthcare infrastructure, and the growth of high-quality healthcare services in numerous nations.

For instance, in July 2021, Government financing of EUR 18.3 million has been secured for the Midlands Industrial Ceramics Group (MICG). The money will also allow MICG's partners to spend more money, which will provide possibilities for the next phase of the project, an Advanced Ceramics Campus in North Staffordshire.



Furthermore, global medical ceramics industry is anticipated to be driven by the creation of novel product variations with increased mechanical strength and flexibility. For instance, in June 2022, CeramTec GmbH, a German firm that manufactures and produces innovative ceramic components, created its novel ceramics total knee replacement system which was approved by the US FDA.



Also, in December 2022, Freudenberg Medical unveiled its newest product, HelixFlex. The product is an elevated thermoplastic elastomer TPE tubing intended for use in fluid transfer applications for biopharmaceuticals. Freudenberg expanded their line of silicone tubing and accessories for use in bioprocessing, pharmaceutical, and vaccine production, filling and sampling, peristaltic pumps, lab, and implantable devices application. Thus, ceramic product launches and R&D investments are driving market growth over the forecast period.



Additionally, the market may be stimulated by the growing use of medical ceramics in dental procedures. In March 2022, Bredent Medical unveiled the most recent WhitesKY Zirconia implant generation. This system is expanded to include the new "whiteSky Tissue Line", including single restorations & short-span bridges in the anterior teeth & another dental area. Therefore, these factors are bolstering the market growth.



Medical Ceramics Market Report Highlights

Dental segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Factors promoting the expansion include rising periodontal diseases and an increase in the frequency of cosmetic dental operations and dental implant procedures across diverse locations.

The zirconia segment accounted for a major revenue share. Due to zirconia's benefits over other ceramic materials, which account for the major portion of this market, the desire for more aesthetically pleasing restorative dentistry will continue to expand.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow rapidly over the study period. Due to the aging population, the rapid economic expansion in emerging APAC nations, and the rising number of knee and hip replacement surgeries.

The global players include Advanced Ceramic Materials, CeramTec, CoorsTek, Ferro Corporation, H.C. Starck, NGK Spark Plug, QSIL Ceramics, Royal DSM, Superior Technical Ceramics, Tosoh Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet.

The publisher has segmented the medical ceramics market report based on type, end-use, application, and region:

Medical Ceramics, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Bioinert

Bioactive

Zirconia

Bioresorbable

Others

Medical Ceramics, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Orthopedic

Implantable Devices

Dental

Surgical and Diagnostic Instruments

Others

Medical Ceramics, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Medical Ceramics, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Medical Ceramics Market Insights



5. Global Medical Ceramics Market, by Type

6. Global Medical Ceramics Market, by End-Use

7. Global Medical Ceramics Market, by Application



8. Global Medical Ceramics Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Advanced Ceramic Materials Inc.

Bakony Technical Ceramic Ltd.

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc.

CeramTec GmbH

CoorsTek Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Ferro Corporation

H.C. Starck GmbH

Kyocera Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Nobel Biocare Services Inc.

NGK Spark Plug Co. LTD.

Institut Straumann AG

QSIL Ceramics GmbH

Royal DSM

Superior Technical Ceramics Corp.

Tosoh Corporation

Zimmer Biomet.

