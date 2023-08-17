Are Medical Boots Hot? MSCHF Thinks So
Known for audacious and unconventional designs, MSCHF continues to think outside the box with its AC2 Mule. Solidifying its reputation for pushing boundaries in today's social media-driven landscape, MSCHF builds on the Big Yellow Boots collaboration with Crocs, transforming the AC1 medical boot into a distinct mule version.
Drawing inspiration from medical footwear (literally), the AC2 Mule showcases a slip-on silhouette with a midfoot strap system. The color palette features a modest gray with black accents, including the strap and foam toe. The mule's lightweight design incorporates EVA foam and MSCHF's signature WOWCOMFY! technology.
Enhancing the comfort-oriented design, a molded neoprene liner envelops the interior, delivering a snug fit. The AC2 Mule is set to release on August 22 at 2 pm EDT, available for $115 USD on MSCHF's official website and the MSCHF Sneakers app.
In other footwear news, Salomon collaborates with Notre to craft a nature-inspired XT-4 sneaker.