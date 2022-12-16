Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Size is expected to reach at USD 30,157 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.3%, Owing to Innovative Techniques and Healthcare Expenditure

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled "Medical Billing Outsourcing Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Size accounted for USD 11,748 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 30,157 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Statistics

  • Global medical billing outsourcing market value was worth USD 11,748 million in 2021, with a 11.3% of CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • North America region was accounted 46.8% of medical billing outsourcing market share in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific medical billing outsourcing market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2030

  • By service, front-end category capture over 39.1% of total market volume in 2021

  • Digitalization and modernization in the medical sector, propels the medical billing outsourcing market revenue

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Coverage:

Market

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Size 2021

USD 11,748 Million

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Forecast 2030

USD 30,157 Million

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

11.3%

 

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Base Year

2021

 

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Service, By Component, By End-Use, And By Geography

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Experian Information Solutions, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Accretive Health, Cerner Corporation, Kareo, EClinicalWorks; Inc., GE Healthcare, Genpact, Quest Diagnostics, McKesson Corporation, and The SSI Group.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Overview

Outsourcing medical billing improves cash flow, lowers software and hardware costs, and helps with staffing levels and labor costs. Real revenue management systems are aging due to a shortage of knowledge in using new payment patterns and technologies for revenue management. Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing usage of invoicing and healthcare coding strategies in revenue cycle management will accelerate market growth.

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Trends

Medical billing is a challenging aspect of any medical activity due to the extensive amounts of medical record representation for treatment and diagnosis and the presence of several payers. Due to the government's order to implement Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and the requirement to implement the complex ICD-10 coding framework, the medical system is currently witnessing an increase in the reallocating of medical billing services by medical caretakers and doctors in order to maintain repayment levels.
Additionally, clinics and medical offices are gradually redistributing their revenue management in order to reduce unnecessary costs and maintain the burden of working with a management team to ensure the effective administration of in-house billing capacity. Additionally, large healthcare systems are being built by multispecialty treatment groups that are implementing combinations that require EHR joining. This combination creates a need for revenue cycle management (RCM), which necessitates additional skills and qualified employees to handle the same. As a result, one of the factors driving the market growth is also anticipated to be the consolidation of extensive medical services practices.

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Segmentation

The global medical billing outsourcing market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on service, component, and end-use. By service, the segment is separated into back-end, front-end, and middle-end. In 2021, front-end services dominated the market. However, throughout the estimated time frame, the middle-end services segment is predicted to register the most impressive CAGR of over 12%. Moreover, according to the medical billing outsourcing market forecast, the back-end category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of component, the market is categorized into in-house, and outsourced. The in-house segment makes up a significant portion of the market over the forecasting years. Furthermore, redistributed medical charge is anticipated to be the largest and fastest-growing segment going forward. Further, the market is divided into hospitals, physician clinics, and others, based on end-use. Hospitals held the largest market share for medical billing outsourcing in 2021, and it is expected that they would continue to do so throughout the forecasted years.

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide medical billing outsourcing market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a medical billing outsourcing industry analysis, North America is anticipated to leads the market in 2021. This growth is a result of the quick advancements in the health care systems, which are evident in the implementation of the ICD-10s coding system and the pressure from the legislators to actually implement the EMR management system. The market in this industry is experiencing substantial growth due to these evolving regulations as well as growing social insurance expenses. In the upcoming years, developing regions like Asia-Pacific will likely be crucial to the global market for medicinal charging re appropriating. The aging population in emerging countries in the region has been a key driver for the social services sector. It has also sparked significant attention in supplemental help services like regenerative charging re-appropriating as well as electronic health records.

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Players

The growing understanding among small and medium-sized healthcare organizations that outsourcing helps lower operating costs and increase effectiveness is one of the most significant changes that have shaped the global medical outsourcing market as it exists now. Thus, the fact that few healthcare organizations lack the financial resources to establish independent IT departments on their own has fueled this trend. The underlying cost of speculation for the typical charging of the invoicing management solutions is incredibly expensive, and this needs to be noted. Additionally, the reclaiming of billing services shows the merchant the confidence that a healthcare institution has in them. Accordingly, there is a considerable risk that businesses may lose customers as a result of a data breach or billing error.

The Medical Billing Outsourcing industry is highly consolidated, with several competitors. Key market participants' corporate profiles contain important corporate strategies, company overviews, and revenues. Some of the prominent medical billing outsourcing market companies are Experian Information Solutions, Genpact, Accretive Health, Kareo, GE Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, EClinicalWorks; Inc., McKesson Corporation, and The SSI Group.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Medical Billing Outsourcing Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Medical Billing Outsourcing Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market?

  • Which region held the largest share Medical Billing Outsourcing Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers Medical Billing Outsourcing Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Medical Billing Outsourcing Market?

  • What will be the Medical Billing Outsourcing Market value in 2030?

