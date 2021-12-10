Medical Affairs Functions Benchmarking Across Top 50 Biopharmaceutical Companies
Medical Affairs is a function that serves many purposes and works closely with many customers, both internal and external. Medical Affairs employees are the keepers of the medical strategy, the communicators of scientific knowledge, and the bridge between internal departments.
They have "Swiss army knife skillsets," according to one research participant, and they are called upon to fulfill a wide range of roles, from evidence generation to advisory board planning.
The publisher interviewed 15 Medical Affairs professionals at Top 50 biopharmaceutical companies to gather a current, in-depth understanding of the Medical Affairs function.
The publisher performed similar research in 2014 and 2017 and wanted to see how the department has evolved in recent years. The goal was to understand how their functions are structured, the problems they are facing, and the new trends they are seeing in the space.
The primary intent of this research is to provide a peek behind the curtain for biopharmaceutical companies to compare their Medical Affairs function and practices to those of other organizations.
What You Will Learn:
Understand how Medical Affairs departments at Top 50 companies are designed (structure, headcount, organizational alignment, geographic dispersion) and compare to your company's approach
Learn about common challenges faced by research participants and the solutions being employed to overcome them
Read about companies' approaches to outsourcing Medical Affairs work (which work is outsourced, how much work, and expected changes to outsourcing practices)
Determine how companies are tackling notoriously tricky topics such as social media usage and effectiveness metrics
Get a read on new trends and technologies in the Medical Affairs realm to ensure your company is up to date
Review best practices mentioned by interviewees across all topics in the report and consider which might be helpful at your organization
Major Topics:
Goals of Medical Affairs
Involvement in Product Development Process
Medical Affairs and Social Media
Best Practices for Collaborating on Medical Affairs Work
Medical Affairs Department Size and Structure
Effectiveness Metrics
Outsourcing Behavior
Departmental Challenges & Potential Solutions
Medical Affairs Budget
Medical Affairs Innovations & Trends
Future Predictions
Best Practices and Recommendations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Objectives
3. Methodology
Interviewee Job Titles
Years of Experience in Medical Affairs
Potential Best Practices
Interviewee Responsibilities
4. Goals of Medical Affairs
Involvement in Product Development Process
Current Involvement Timeframe
Desired Involvement Timeframe
Advantages of Ideal Timing
Problems with Sub-optimal Timing
Key Takeaways
5. Medical Affairs and Social Media
Approaches to Using Social Media
Social Media Departmental Alignment
Social Media Challenges
Technologies and Trends in Social Media
Key Takeaways
Best Practices for Collaborating on Medical Affairs Work
Geographic Alignment
Meetings
Strategy
Cross-functional collaboration
Key Takeaways
6. Medical Affairs Department Size and Structure
Headcount
Attributes of Successful Employees
Location of Staff
Overview of Medical Affairs Structures
Organizational Structures in Medical Affairs
Organizational Alignment
Key Takeaways
7. Effectiveness Metrics
Quantitative Measures
Qualitative Measures
Key Takeaways
8. Outsourcing Behavior
Why Outsource?
Degree of Outsourcing
Top Vendor Selection Drivers
Vendor Contracting Process
Future Outsourcing Expectations
Key Takeaways
9. Departmental Challenges & Potential Solutions
Staffing
Research Design and Execution
Healthcare Provider Engagement
Additional Challenges
Key Takeaways
10. Medical Affairs Budget
Sources of Funding for Medical Affairs
Budgeting Process
Largest Spend Categories
Budget Size
If Budget Were Doubled
Key Takeaways
11. Medical Affairs Innovations & Trends
12. Latest Trends
13. Innovations/ Technology
14. Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Affairs
15. Key Takeaways
16. Future Predictions
Expanding Role of Medical Affairs
Changes in Medical Affairs Work
17. Best Practices and Recommendations
