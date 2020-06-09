Medical advisers' names won't be released for privacy reasons, Ford says

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says he won't release a list of medical experts guiding his pandemic response because of privacy concerns.

Ford defended those advisers today after questions were raised about which epidemiologists and scientists are giving him advice on the province's reopening.

The premier says outside of the health experts on his COVID-19 command table, he has received advice from more than 100 doctors. But he declined to name them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ford has repeatedly said he has based his decisions during the pandemic on the advice of medical and scientific experts.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says Ford should make his roster of pandemic advisers public.

She says the public should know which scientists and medical doctors are giving Ford advice on his testing and reopening strategies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press