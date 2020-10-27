Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

With its stock down 7.0% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Medibank Private (ASX:MPL). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Medibank Private's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Medibank Private is:

17% = AU$316m ÷ AU$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Medibank Private's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Medibank Private seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 9.5% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for Medibank Private in the past five years. Therefore, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Medibank Private's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 4.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MPL? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Medibank Private Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 83% (meaning, the company retains only 17% of profits) for Medibank Private suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

In addition, Medibank Private has been paying dividends over a period of five years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 87%. As a result, Medibank Private's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 21% for future ROE.

