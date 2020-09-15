Median U.S. household income rises 6.8% to $68,700 in 2019, poverty rate falls for fifth year

Americans’ incomes rose sharply last year and fewer people were living in poverty but a growing number went without health insurance for the second straight year.

Median U.S. household income increased 6.8% to $68,700, the U.S. Census Bureau said Tuesday, among the largest gains on record. That followed advances of 3.2% in 2016, 1.8% in 2017 and 0.9% in 2018. On an inflation-adjusted basis, median income last year was highest on record dating to 1967.

Household income includes bonuses, Social Security, public assistance payments and interest and dividend from investment, among other sources.

The report provides an almost halcyon snapshot of Americans’ household finances before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the economy, triggering the layoffs or furloughs of more than 20 million workers and reduced hours or wages for millions more. Census officials noted the response rate to its annual survey was lower than normal because of the health crisis.

The record 101/2-year-old economic expansion, which ended with the coronavirus crisis in February, continued to provide jobs to more Americans, lifting many out of poverty. There were 34 million people in poverty last year, 4.2 million fewer than in 2018. The poverty rate fell for the fifth straight year, to 10.5% from 11.8% in 2018.

But the number of people without health insurance increased for the second straight year, to 29.6 million, up by 1 million from 2018. The share of those without coverage increased 9.2% from 8.9%. The portion of people with employer-provided coverage rose to 55.4% from the 55.2%. The share with Medicaid fell to 19.8% from 20.5%.

The Trump administration has taken steps to weaken the Affordable Care Act, such as repealing a requirement that Americans have coverage or pay penalty and issued guidance that allows states to revoke Medicaid from people who aren’t working a minimum number of hours each month. This year, the administration challenged the legality of the entire law before the Supreme Court.

The West led the nation in household income gains at 7%, followed by the Northeast (6.8%), the South (6.1%) and Midwest (4.8%).

